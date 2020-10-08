Agenda-driven ‘reporting’?
Steve Rabey’s article about Focus on the Family’s efforts to educate and engage culture is a misleading opinion piece masquerading as a news article.
As a nonpartisan 501©(3) organization, Focus on the Family is uninvolved in partisan politics. While 95% of our resources are dedicated to our core, foundational subjects of marriage, parenting and child welfare, we educate and advocate on matters surrounding some of the most defining cultural issues of our day, including the protection of innocent life and the preservation of religious freedom.
That a journalist would fancy himself an election lawyer by interjecting his personal opinions and characterizing our educational efforts in violation of IRS regulations is bad enough, but Rabey went even further. As published, the article mischaracterized Focus president Jim Daly’s objection to violent protests, falsely accused our writers of not doing original reporting, misled readers to think Focus representatives criticized the merits of President Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize, and incorrectly accused the ministry of being “firmly anti-environmentalist” — simply because the organization has suggested some special interest advocates hold to positions that are at great odds with the best science and reason.
This type of agenda-driven “reporting” rightly undermines the public’s trust in journalism and is a gross disservice to the millions of generous friends who support our efforts — not to mention misrepresenting the work of more than 500 local Colorado Springs residents who pour their hearts and souls into our life-enriching outreach to families all over the world.
Paul J. Batura
Colorado Springs
Wearing masks is still crucial
I am a physician here in Colorado Springs and responding to the Oct. 5 viewpoint by Robert Herzfeld. There is no place to call out maskless citizens with offensive names. However, there is science and data. Articles can be “cherry picked” to support a point but that can be misleading. Outside? On a trail? Not crowded? That is one thing. But inside? Yes it partly depends on time and proximity. That is true.
But the CDC now has more data about how long the virus will persist in the air. Again, a large properly ventilated space likely has less risk. All that is true, too. But I am not certain I can vet the ventilation of the places I enter. Nor can I determine if I am unlucky enough to be close to a super spreader. Or if 6 feet is really far enough if I am stuck for 10 minutes in a line with someone coughing, sneezing or even just talking loudly. If they and I mask, there really is data about how that decreases transmission, which is what the New England Journal of Medicine came back with as an answer to all those who are misinterpreting the point of their original article (the one to which Herzfeld referred). No one thinks that these measures are 100% effective but they have clearly been proven to help greatly. And they are cheap.
Recent information about silent heart and lung damage is what weighs on my mind. Many folks can “get over” their COVID easily. A recent Journal of the American Medical Association Cardiology study looked at MRI of the heart in those with mild to moderate symptoms in 100 people around two months after their diagnosis from COVID. They had no actual heart symptoms, but 78 had an abnormal MRI of the heart and 60 of them had heart inflammation after two months time. In another study in the same journal, 14 of 26 Ohio State athletes with no or mild symptoms had abnormalities of their hearts. Smaller studies looking at CT scans of the lungs of asymptomatic patients showed typical COVID abnormalities in half these asymptomatic folks
Asymptomatic or mildly affected just doesn’t give us a good sense of relief that this virus is done with us. There is data about masks, along with hand washing and distancing as protection against this virus and the “silent” COVID risks, which are only now becoming known. I implore you to mask up.
Martha D’Ambrosio, MD
Colorado Springs
Never let a crisis go to waste
You get the sense that the Senate Democrats will stop at nothing to keep President Donald Trump from nominating justices to the Supreme Court. Now it’s COVID. They claim that because some senators have tested positive for COVID, the GOP should not have hearings on the nomination. Never mind that the very same Senate Judiciary Committee has held 21 hearings with remote participation. Never mind that Sen. Amy Klobuchar championed the use of hybrid hearings that she authorized through the rule committee. Further, Coloradans remember that our General Assembly also allowed for remote participation this year for our most important business. It’s what you do to get the job done.
Clearly, their calls to halt the confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett are just a stalling tactic, a clear example of never letting a crisis go to waste.
State Rep. Lois Landgraf
Colorado Springs
Nonworking streetlights
What is going on with all the nonworking streetlights around Colorado Springs? From Union going North on Academy Blvd. to Briargate Blvd. I counted 53 that were out! And that is just within a few miles!
Debbie Cooper
Colorado Springs
Wolves don’t need our interference
Michael Nifong is absolutely correct. His last paragraph in the Oct. 7 op/ed is what should have been in the voters guide. “Wolves are repopulating Colorado on their own schedule and do not need our unaffordable interference in this day of reduced budgets.” Thank you, Mr. Nifong.
Paul Horton
Colorado Springs