Against increasing minimum wage
I am strongly opposed to raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
For example, what happens to the person who is making $15 per hour now? He may have taken the initiative to take extra vocational or educational courses to make himself more valuable to his employer, and can be proud of his achievements, only now to be making minimum wage. And much the same can be said for the person making $16, $18, $20 per hour. Fifteen dollars per hour comes to slightly over $30,000 per year for full time work. The starting salary for teachers in some states is less than that.
How would you feel if you had a college degree, some student loans, one of the most important jobs in the country, and when you go into a McDonald’s see that the kid behind the counter flipping burgers is making more money than you?
And what about the military? Junior enlisted people earn only slightly above the equivalent of $30,000 per year. Do you want the people guarding our freedom to be earning the minimum wage?
Unless you can prove to me that these people won’t be losers if the minimum wage is increased, I will continue to strongly oppose the increase.
William Sieg
Monument
Deceptive utility bills?
It is not just the bad news of recent natural gas costs. Wait until you see the new bill format that Colorado Springs Utilities has begun issuing. They have removed all details of rates and how your bill is calculated. So the next time our City Council changes the stormwater fee, or imposes any other fee, you won’t see it on your bill. Just the total amount you need to pay.
The next time weather elsewhere raises your bill, you won’t see details either. Sure, they will say that information is available on their web site. But that is only for the current month, not for past months. A year from now good luck trying to compare rates then with rates now.
This may not have been deliberately intended to be deceptive, but that is absolutely the result.
Edward A Gardner
Colorado Springs
Reasons for resignation
I am the J. Miller mentioned in the Feb. 21 article about Calvary Worship Center and in the letter to the editor by Dean Mueller on Feb. 26. I can assure Mr. Mueller that “membership” is a requirement at CWC for certain activities such as volunteerism. As a recent graduate of their School of Ministry, I was an “associate”. My resignation as a “member” was accepted by the church.
There are public recordings of the Pastor’s declarations as well as personal emails which can back up everything I stated and more. I can include a recording of a pastor lamenting the fact that other pastors and staff were not adhering to the mask mandate put in place by one of the executive pastors as far back as December.
The live-streamed room Mueller mentioned is in an open, upper floor which offers little protection as heat rises and so does the particulate matter contained within. The church has every capacity to offer a large closed room in which all who need the protection can receive it, but the church refuses to do so.
Finally, it is the church which has brought state issues repeatedly into the sanctuary and not the other way around. I attempted to have the gifts of knowledge God gives to his children of science be as respected as the gifts He choses to give to others. I was ignored and literally punished. Hence, the resignation. Please check your facts before questioning mine. CWC needs no more embarrassment. God bless.
Jill Miller
Colorado Springs
Debt will become unmanageable
Chairman Jerome Powell and Secretary Nancy Yellen say the 1.9 trillion dollar bill, masked as COVID relief, is vital, so “go big.”
During the numerous hearings on this bill I am not aware they were ever asked how the money would be repaid. They said because interest rates are low we should borrow as much as possible. The national debt of the United States, including intra-governmental holdings (e.g., the Social Security Trust Fund), is almost 28 trillion dollars. The gross domestic product of the United States in 2020 was almost 21 trillion dollars. The ratio of national debt to GDP is approximately 133%. This is a higher ratio than any developed country save Greece and Japan. Even Argentina’s is lower.
After World War II our country’s ratio was 112%. But our parents and grandparents were frugal and the representatives they sent to Congress were as well.
They believed the resources of the government were limited and that a citizen had an obligation to pay appropriate taxes – they acted accordingly. As late as 1981, the ratio had been reduced to 31%. Sadly, Congress believes that the resources of the government are unlimited and that our taxes should only decrease. Equally sadly, most of our drowsy citizens agree.
This shared prodigality will not end with this bill and eventually will break the country – even interest on the debt will become unmanageable and massive inflation must follow. If you share my concern please let your representatives know.
Newman McAllister
Cascade
Comparison didn’t work
I found Susan Estrich’s column about the powerful thinking they won’t get caught useful. However, she said that Sen. Ted Cruz taking his family to Mexico was worse than Gov. Andrew Cuomo sentencing 10,000 seniors to death in nursing homes. Typical left wing garbage.
Richard Crow
Florissant