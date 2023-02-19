Affordable senior health care

As a 92-year-old retiree, I understand how important affordable healthcare is to seniors. I worked for many years at a union, manual labor job with other hard working Americans. I have seen, firsthand, how important quality healthcare is as we age, which is why it’s vital that we protect Medicare Advantage.

As one gets older, health complications increasingly arise. Whether it’s experiencing hearing loss, injuring a body part, or being more susceptible to viruses, seniors must proactively take care of themselves and their health. That is why access to affordable, quality healthcare is important, especially for the elderly and people with disabilities.

I am enrolled in Medicare Advantage, and I could not be more satisfied with the program as a supplement to my Medicare Plan. I have access to screenings and other preventative measures, which gives me confidence in knowing my care is in the best of hands. Health concerns are part of life, but I have significantly less anxiety knowing Medicare Advantage enables me to diagnose issues early.

Studies have proven that Medicare Advantage enrollees, such as me, lead significantly healthier lives, and given the various benefits offered, it is easy to understand why. In addition to normal coverages, I have access to wellness programs, telehealth services, and other resources to aid in my general health. I encourage us all to support programs, such as Medicare Advantage, that benefit so many people in our community.

Donald Walker

Denver

Cigarette butts littering

Very interesting article about cigarette smoking in the Feb. 15 edition. The published statistics:

• Only 12% of Coloradans smoke

• 75% of them want to quit

• 74% want to quit to save money

First, I find it hard to believe only 12% smoke, considering the cigarette butts littering our fine state. I see them everywhere — parking lots, sidewalks, hiking trails, bicycle paths, flower boxes, parks, even one on a light rail train.

Maybe if we doubled the tax on tobacco products, the urge to save money by quitting might get stronger.

As a 64-year-old man that has never smoked, I find it disgusting to walk into a grocery store, shopping center, or restaurant near a person finishing their cigarette then flicking the butt on the ground. Also, leaving Ball Arena or Coors Field only to have a hand full of people immediately light up kind of takes the fun out of the evening.

Matt Smith

Arvada

Wake up Colorado

I must be the only one in the State of Colorado reading all the bad news going in our state!

We just had another election and the same people, for the most part were elected. There is nothing going on the State of Colorado I can be proud of. The same liberal Jared Polis minions are hard at work doubling down on the same terrible legislation previously passed that never will work and is causing the most emotional pain and financial drain on the taxpayers of Colorado. The idiots came out this week and started the attack on the urban communities about discharging a legally owned weapons on their own legally owned property. Not enough that these fools have wrecked the front range now they are going after the urban communities.

They want to attack commercial buildings in downtown Denver to accommodate the green new deal! There are no facts to back up their demands. Just the climate change brain washing. The cost to the owners will be in excess of $3 billion. Who is going to pay for that? Polis and Company have destroyed our energy economy in Colorado so the Colorado taxpayers can pay the outrageous cost of heating our homes and businesses. Xcel Energy has joined the party to inflict as much pain on the taxpayers as possible. Of course, Polis comes out and demands the federal government help pay for the unsustainable cost being incurred by the users in Colorado. Governor Polis and Company have caused this mess! Am I the only one seeing this?

Crime is at an all-time high in Denver! Are the taxpayers responsible for that? No, the liberal city council and the liberal state legislators are.

Wake up Colorado!

Trig Travis

Aurora