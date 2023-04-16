Affordable housing options

Many of you have a daughter, elderly parents, a nurse, Lyft driver, or server at a favorite restaurant among your circle of family and friends who cannot afford to rent, let alone buy, a home in Colorado Springs.

At the Senate Local Government and Housing Committee hearing last week, an array of city planners, elected officials, and affordable housing advocates across the state expressed staunch support for SB 23-213. I support an amended version of the bill. Local elected leaders have resisted changes to our residential zoning code that would allow more affordable housing that is less expensive to build and maintain, in R-1 zones, which comprise eighty-three percent of our existing residential land.

The opposition to the bill reminds me of 1950s and 1960s civil rights era, when local school boards, cities, and states refused to uphold the rights of people of color to attend the same schools, buy homes in the same neighborhoods, and vote in elections, as their white counterparts.

Housing was a particular concern as “red lining” prevented people of color from buying homes in most attractive and affordable neighborhoods. Not all the above cases were in the South. Colorado Springs in the 1940s and 1950s embraced this practice. It took the Supreme Court, Congress and the president to right those wrongs.

The point is that when local governments fail to address systemic problems that harm many and protect the few, as is the case of single-family zoning and land use, the state government has a shared responsibility to step in to help solve the growing problem. What SB 23-213 does, in part, is to right this limitation on R-1 land use and allow ADUs, duplexes and fourplexes on R-1 zoned land. The first version of our ReTool effort suggested this change, but the Colorado Springs City Council, bowing to the pressure of neighborhood associations and other interests, removed this recommendation.

I support this bill as a tool to begin our journey toward expanded opportunities for lower cost housing for all our residents, regardless of the color of their skin, their income, or how they pray.

Elizabeth Lindquist

Colorado Springs

There are better solutions

This is in response to Jane Broeckelman’s comment in the Viewpoint of April 13. I can understand your daughter’s fear for safety in her elementary school, but there are better solutions than your suggestion of good gun owners giving up their guns to police stations for a tax deduction, which I don’t think actually happens.

Additionally, I seriously doubt that any such weapons would be shipped to Ukraine! Since “gun free zones” like schools and churches have endured far too many mass shootings, it makes more sense for places like that to have armed guards patrolling the premises. Bad people with intentions of shooting innocent victims are far less likely to choose an armed facility. Think about it: How many mass shootings have occurred in government buildings where there are armed guards present?

Why is the intense security for the White House, Congress and courthouses so much better than our schools, churches, banks and other places of gathering? We need to deter the shooters by having armed guards as a deterrent, just as the upper echelon receives!

Carol Piano

Colorado Springs

Where is your common sense?

Why is it so hard for so-called educated people find it so difficult to make a decision?

All of the talk about asking students what their preferred pronoun is amazes me.

These are people who are interacting with children every day. Each person grows in their own time and in their own way.

You would think that people in education would know this.

No one should be asked what their preferred pronoun is. Let it alone. It is none of anyone’s business. When a student is ready and comfortable they will tell their friends and teachers. No student should be put on the spot and open to judgment and embarrassment.

No policy has to be made and the endless meetings on this subject is a waste of time.

Where is your common sense? Quit trying to make yourself look good, and start caring about the children.

Pam Devereux

Colorado Springs

Data can be tailored

Medical abortion has been challenged by political and religious influences. Longstanding FDA approvals based on scientific assessments have been attacked. The only scientific facts that there are no scientific facts. Everything harbors a degree of uncertainty. Data can be tailored selectively to support different interpretations. Politicians and jurists are unable to discriminate among them. They ignore the science, founding decisions upon politics, religion and biases. “How long will we tolerate the partisan exploitation of scientific uncertainty?”

In 1967, Dr. Arthur Kantrowitz, a marvelous engineer and scientist, presidential adviser, and giant of technical industry, proposed a scientific court intended to enable nonscientists to make informed decisions that incorporate scientific value systems. In the science court procedure, advocates for the scientific facts at issue will present the factual bases for their positions before scientifically trained judges who have no involvement in the field in question as well as in the presence of expert adversaries.

The Scientific Court could mitigate the legal subterfuge of dueling exerts and political manipulation of matters that jurists and juries could not understand.

The proposal garnered presidential support. There were successful implementations. It might have prevented the abortion pill controversy. Lawyers, politicians, and jurists criticized the idea. It would have denied them many tools of the polemical trade. The concept died because of … politics and religion. Surprise, surprise.

David Finkleman

Colorado Springs