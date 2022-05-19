AFA students had a choice
I must assume that no one responsible for providing the “Gazette’s Viewpoint” has any previous military experience; otherwise they might not have written a viewpoint recommending retention of those cadets who refused COVID shots.
First, an airman must follow orders. The order was to get a shot, unless you had a justifiable reason not to. Justification was denied. I don’t know the reason for refusing a religious exemption, I don’t know the justifications, as requested by the students, but I will assume there was justification for the denial, and as an ex-military member I accept, without argument, the result. Those students have a choice. Get a shot, or get out of the service. Simple.
I do not want a military member arguing with their commander over any order given. They are expected to provide facts or opinions when requested, but they are primarily expected to do what they are told. If they cannot do that, they are not of the caliber required in the service. Again, simple. If they do not want to get a shot, let them be civilians; they will have a full military behind that action!
Retired CMSgt, USAF, Dave Keller
Colorado Springs
Cadets refusing vaccines
Question: are these cadets refusing the other vaccines required by the military due to their religious beliefs? Or is it just the COVID vaccine? The military goes to great lengths to vaccinate its members against infectious diseases, This is done to ensure a unit does not loose its capability to protect the nation when called upon. I served 22 years in the Navy, on submarines, I can not imagine what would have happened if an infectious disease took hold on board our sub.
If these cadets were opposed to all vaccines required by the military from initial acceptance to the academy, then they should have been turned away at that time, not days before graduation. The steps the military takes to protect its members is there to ensure the safety and security of our country.
Michael Shipp
Colorado Springs
Let the cadets graduate
It is a tragedy that the four cadets who declined vaccination due to religious convictions will not be permitted to graduate and will have to repay for their education. I admire them for standing up for their convictions. That is a characteristic of leadership.
Realistically, these young cadet are at very low risk of COVID infection. At the same time, the more we are learning about the vaccine, they are at a higher risk of developing cardiac complications from the vaccine. This is extreme, an insult to our military. I am an Air Force veteran, I worked in critical care, aeromedical evacuation and oncology while on active duty.
I fully support their stand. Let them graduate and serve this great nation, protecting our freedoms!
Wendy Smith
Colorado Springs
Disturbing number of mass murders
The National Rifle Association says that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun. The NRA is wrong.
The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to make sure that bad guys don’t have guns. Keeping guns away from those who commit mass murder is something we need to work hard to do. Let’s start doing it. Forget what the NRA says. They’d rather have a gun in their cold, dead hands and see innocent people get killed by racist lunatics and vengeful terrorists.
The NRA needs to wake up to the unpleasant truth that not everyone is emotionally and mentally capable of handling a high-powered weapon. The disturbing number of mass murders in the USA confirms that fact.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Holding patients hostage
Re: “Colorado Supreme Court rejects hospital’s attempt to enforce bill”. Rarely has an article in the newspaper caused me to jump for joy. The medical industry is out of control and the story of what happened to Lisa Melody French clearly highlights that.
What other industry gets to hide behind statements that they cannot tell you up front what the charges will be for a routine procedure? What other industry asks you to blindly sign a document that you agree to pay for whatever charges the insurance company won’t pay? None!
The practice is clearly predatory in that hospitals and doctor’s offices want you to be at their mercy for charges and have no interest in your informed consent or reducing their profits.
They pretend to not know what a procedure costs to execute by artificially breaking up the medical and billing sides of the business (not to mention fabricated chargemaster rates). Stating “but we don’t know what the doctor is going to do” is a cop-out designed to avoid having to disclose their rates.
Bravo to the Colorado Supreme Court for helping to end this! The doctor’s office/hospital assistant should easily be able to enter any billing code online and instantly provide you both what the insurance is willing to pay and what your out-of-pocket costs will be (computer databases have existed for a long time I think).
Then, with informed consent, you can choose to continue with that office or research another one. It’s called capitalism!
Time for the medical industry to compete for patients and not hold them hostage. It’s past time that our elected leadership in both the Democratic and Republican parties put an end to this behavior. Maybe they need to answer why this practice hasn’t been stopped already.
Eric Cagan
Colorado Springs
Nuclear power in the future
Your editorial “Add Nuclear to our Energy Portfolio” was spot-on. Every year we are witnessing worsening weather events caused by global warming due to the release of carbon from burning fossil fuels. This threatens life on earth and our economic well being. I consider myself an environmentalist in favor of more solar and wind generation, but solar and wind will never create enough base electricity supply for hugely increasing future demands. Nuclear energy can supply that demand, with no carbon release. The new smaller modular units in development are cheaper and safer than the huge custom made first generation reactors of the past.
Many environmentalists are pro nuclear, such as Stewart Brand, author of the Whole Earth Catalog. Many Democrats are as well, including President Joe Biden. For the sake of humanity, lets hope we make the correct choice in the future.
Stephen Mueller
Colorado Springs