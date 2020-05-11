Risk is a part of life
I applaud Karen Starr, owner of a cafe in Calhan, for reopening her restaurant. She is a gutsy, convicted young woman! The truth is we are overdue for reopening our economy. At this point, the “cure” is worse than the problem.
Who could have envisioned over 30 million Americans unemployed and food lines around our country! What a sorrowful sight! We are sad about the loss of life and grieve with those who have lost dear ones. We admire the heroism of front-line medical and other workers who have shown up in the face of risks to themselves. But risk is a part of life.
Continuing the “shutdown” is an overreaction that threatens our way of life and the rights we are afforded under the Constitution. Businesses should be reopened without government oversight. Kids are being hurt by the lack of social interaction and learning that comes from the in-person exchange of ideas at school.
Let common sense prevail. No one wants to be ill; the concerned elderly can stay home. It’s noteworthy that churches are still shut down while liquor and pot stores have remained open. Let’s let everyone get drunk and high; maybe they won’t notice their “rights” slipping away. What possible harm could have come from those who wanted to hear a sermon in their vehicles?
I’m concerned about our governor’s exercise of power, always leaning toward more oversight and restrictions! Scary stuff.
Alice Marie Resch
Colorado Springs
Refusing to live in fear
I just watched a news story about a Dallas hair salon owner who was thrown in jail for opening her business. She told the judge, who called her selfish, she and her staff have to feed their children. She opened following new guidelines to keep customers and staff safe.
I am a 67-year-old senior who is saying enough is enough. We are adults able to make our decisions. If you feel unsafe, stay home. Everyone else, me included, can make the decision to now leave our homes. All businesses know they need to be creative to reopen .... let them.
I plan to go out and shop and eat out at restaurants. I refuse to live in fear. Let people decide for themselves. We can take responsibility for ourselves. We do not need to be policed 24/7. Families and individuals are suffering from the shutdowns. We need to take our country back! I realize I might someday get sick, but I will take that chance. I will be careful and be responsible...but I want to live my life! God bless.
Theresa Brown
Colorado Springs
City needs more water, less traffic
I am a Colorado native, 81 years old. I was raised east of Pueblo in Fowler. I have lived in Colorado Springs since 1969. I have a pretty good-sized yard and need to water to keep it from dying. The droughts we have don’t help the situation. That leaves me no choice, but to water. I agree with Billie Nigro and Doug Evans. Why the water restrictions? Why do the leaders of this city let so much building happen if we have no water? There is construction all over this city.
As well as I know and the leaders of the city should know, water will be used when these projects are completed. I loved Colorado Springs until few years ago, and now I am not so sure I like it anymore. The water restrictions are asinine. We now have less water and more people and traffic. Is it all about money? I don’t understand the leaders of this city, letting more housing being built in my city. I need my water supply, and I need less traffic.
Freda Spurlock
Colorado Springs
Widespread unsafe behavior
On Tuesday, I went inside to pick up an order at a nicer restaurant — not a chain. Not one person was wearing a mask or gloves — not the manager, not a half-dozen people in the food prep area that I could see, not the person behind the counter exchanging food and money with a customer — only me. My order was handled with gloves and a mask only because I requested it. I probably should have just refused the order, but my wife and I ate it. Now we will wonder for the next two weeks if that was the right decision. It is unlikely we patronize that restaurant again.
Unfortunately, since observing widespread unsafe behavior inside a nicer restaurant, our safety concerns are also heightened for all restaurants.
Safe behavior needs to be continually reinforced; this change is difficult. Some managers will blame a slow recovery on the pandemic, but some are their hidden enemy.
Bill Sandras
Colorado Springs
Why the double standard?
With the sexual misconduct allegations being brought against Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, we have the hypocrisy of the Democrats and their allies the media on full display. Even staunch Democrats should be asking, what is going on?
There can be no doubt that the media leans severely to the left. There has been almost no coverage about these charges. Why is that? Where is the 24/7 trumpeting he should resign?
Why did the media not confront him until several weeks after the story broke? Where is the Democratic choir chanting “We believe the woman.” Where is the social media blitz calling him names?
Even with all this, the Democrats are lining up to endorse Joe Biden.
What a stark comparison to the Brett Kavanaugh case. The Democrats and the media waged war against Justice Kavanaugh with a lot less of a case. In this case, they are ignoring it. Should this case not get the same scrutiny and fervor?
Harding Curtis
Colorado Springs