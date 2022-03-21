Addressing teacher salaries
State governments that border Colorado to the north and south continually show they value public education by passing legislation as proof – Colorado’s government continually fails to do this. New Mexico’s government brought in national guard troops to help with the teacher and substitute shortage. This helped committed teachers stay in their contracted roles, instead of being stretched to a breaking point all year. Colorado made school districts break contracts by forcing teachers to work extra hours to cover these shortages, adding to teacher burnout. New Mexico passed a law to raise teacher salaries by 20% starting next school year, matching them up to Wyoming’s higher salaries. Colorado has done nothing to address teacher salaries while the cost of living in this state has skyrocketed past both Wyoming’s and New Mexico’s.
If the legislature does not act this session and take action to properly fund public education, they will become solely responsible for dismantling public education in Colorado. The data on teacher and education support staff leaving the profession is not fake, faulty or misleading. It is happening as I write. Teachers and school staff are quitting today as they have all throughout the year. The answer to all of the issues created by continually underfunding public education and the pandemic is money. Pay your school employees wages that allow them to live in Colorado as comfortable citizens or you will have no school employees left.
Amanda Ellis
Durango
It is our problem alone
In response to Mary Shinn and Breeanna Jent’s article: I have decided to get politically involved this election cycle. I have witnessed first-hand the unprofessional and clearly biased demeanor and treatment toward candidates by our GOP leadership. While this may benefit the Democratic Party, the blame cannot be placed into their shoes.
It is our problem and ours alone to manage. Further, please understand, collecting signatures is a choice to be made by the candidates. I personally know of candidates, who have pounded the pavement with pen and petitions in hand, speaking with our County’s residents. The candidates and their volunteers have devoted countless hours to their grass root effort to appeal to residents in person. The only reward: connecting with us El Paso people on a personal level. That work cannot be equated with an uninvolved paid circulator.
Kirsten Swenson
Elbert
Shocking, yet not surprising
Eric Sondermann’s observation about Republicans cozying up to the likes of Vladimir Putin and other authoritarians was insightful and depressingly on point (Too many Republicans playing footsy with Putin, March 16.) What he described is shocking yet not surprising.
Republicans’ affinity for Putin, whom they have variously lauded as “wonderful,” “savvy” and “genius,” can be seen in how they take pages out of Vlad’s own playbook. Such as using disinformation like fictional election fraud to justify keeping themselves in power through voter suppression. Like Putin, they fear what and whom citizens will vote for if given the chance. Rather than defend democracy, they diminish it. You can almost hear Putin smugly chortling. Too many Republicans also mimic submissive Russian oligarchs as they reflexively bend to Donald Trump, himself a wannabe autocrat. They dare not cross him if they want to preserve their positions and perks.
Then there is the stark example of practicing Putin-like propaganda. As Republicans looked at an armed and violent insurrection against democracy itself last January, instigated and cheered on by the wholly self-serving Trump, they called it something entirely different. A gathering of “tourists,” peaceful protesters showing “love,” brave “patriots.” These intentionally misleading descriptions were as inauthentic as Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.
It’s naked hypocrisy for Republicans to praise the heroism of Volodymyr Zelensky as he struggles to preserve his fragile democracy against the malice of Putin, while at the same time they maneuver to undermine or even dismantle our own democracy at home, using Putin’s style and stratagems in the process.
Ken Burrows
Colorado Springs
Worthy of the title leader
The Ukrainian situation has supplied much in the way of questions and food for thought. Most of us marvel at the courage and resolve of the Ukrainian citizens. Imagine young college students dropping everything and opting to take up arms in defense of their homeland. During WWII our youth did the same. A great deal has changed since that period and one has to wonder if our citizens (young and old) would act in a like manner faced with a similar situation that Ukrainians now endure.
Our own history teaches that we have been blessed with the right leaders when we faced an uncertain future a great peril.
Against all odds, a Washington, a Lincoln, and even an FDR emerges to lead. Divine intervention is not too strong a phrase.
Now, the world is at another major crossroads and much is at stake well beyond the border of Ukraine. The decisions that our President and his advisors make now may impact the whole world and your children and grandchildren’s future. Terrorist nations and a powerful China Dragon are lurking in the shadows with bad intentions--make no mistake.
We are the free, the brave, and the proud. Since when do we cower at a third rate dictator who heads a country with a GDP on par with California? Our current administration seems to let Russia dictate our policies. Like everything else regarding this current President, he is reactionary and that is not a trait we need. I submit that living in fear instead of being strong is downright un-American. Let Russia start fearing what we might do for a change!
I have always heard and read that the US President is the acknowledged leader of the free word. This weak, unsure President has put that title in jeopardy. It’s apparent that there is a new leader of the free world and he is not a professional politician and he doesn’t live in the USA. He is a political neophyte who leads his nation with unbounded courage and inspiring determination and he is worthy of the title leader. His name is Zelensky and he leads the Ukraine. I wish America had such a person at our ship’s helm. Don’t you ?
Len Bentley
Colorado Springs