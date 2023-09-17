Addressing homelessness

Your editorial on September 14th regarding the Mayor’s approach to homelessness in the City of Denver, was right-on-the-money; the more the City spends the more that will come! A number of years ago when I lived in Southern California, I met a young woman at a gathering in the City Center. We had a pleasant conversation. During that conversation she informed me that she was moving to Wisconsin. Thinking to myself about the huge disparity in climate between Southern California and Wisconsin, I inquired why she was making the long move. She unabashedly informed me, “because unemployment payments were the highest in the nation in Wisconsin!” This pretty much says it all in terms of where Denver is heading. It sounds just and humane, but the end result could be financially crippling to the City of Denver.

Ronald Latreille

Denver

Spinning off axle

My name is Sara Puckett, I’m a native American from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. I’ve been homeless here in Colorado since April 2020. Homelessness isn’t something I wanted or asked for but I finished my prison sentence in May 2019 after 6 1/2 years for petty drug charges wound up homeless, unwanted by my family, stranger to my daughter who is 13 years old, and outside with nothing and no one.

So I jumped into an abusive relationship. Never in my life have I seen men so abusive and a world at it’s peak in narcissism. So with nothing and no one I fled from South Dakota to Arizona, to jumping off the bus here in Colorado without a plan, in transition everyday, denying to myself that I am homeless with no support no stability, no love from any human being.

So now I’ve battled not being institutionalized by going back to prison for stability, hots, and a cot. I’ve overcame spiritual battles that wanted my soul. Being spiritually saved in December 2020 and being homeless has been the hardest obstacles I’ve had to overcome. I’ve created my own type of categories, the government tries to define us in one category but I’m living proof that every homeless person isn’t the same. I am at my bottomless pit yet I have morals, codes, rules, regulations I live by unchangeable, by the world. I’m a grand-baby of American Indian Movement Leaders, I am Oglala Lakota Sioux Warrior Woman, I will continue to be a good person and will not grant the government permission to cause me to repeat prophecy.

Denver said their helping us homeless people off the street but I was denied a motel voucher cause I answered one question wrong — did I use blues? No I don’t, so I was offered rehab. If I would’ve said yeah I would’ve been in a motel safe from the streets, safe from this fentanyl epidemic, safe to rise up, get a job, and start living. I have nothing and no one who really cares or wants to help me. If someone would’ve given me a chance with a home I wouldn’t be in this position but I won’t lie, I won’t manipulate. I won’t wear a mask. I don’t conform, won’t conform, and yet I’m struggling to live life, it’s a sad cold world that’s monopolized, socialized, and conditionalized humanity to be inhumane.

All I’ve wanted is a home so I can be a mother and that’s so far away from my reach I’m losing purpose but my Golden Heart will never die, my flesh is slowing being killed and withering away. I need solidity, I need support and I need encouragement in life. What does a broken beautiful creator of life do when all is failing? Please pray for my health, my family, and humanity as we are spinning off axle.

Sara Puckett

Denver

Voters deserve better

Former President Donald Trump “has referred to the 14th Amendment effort as a ‘trick’ and claimed ‘there is no legal basis’ for the argument,” according to the Denver Gazette. And he has the full support of millions of Americans who decry the Democratic Party’s ill-fated scheme to keep him off the ballot.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) declared that removing Trump from the ballot would set a “dangerous precedent.” It’s particularly disturbing that a group that calls itself Free Speech for People is sending out letters to election officials and calling for Trump’s name to be taken off the ballot. Colorado voters deserve better.

Brian Stuckey

Denver

Restricting reproductive rightsSince the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, 24 Republican-led legislatures have instituted egregious abortion bans, preventing millions of people from making their own reproductive health decisions or accessing necessary medical care.

Abortion bans disproportionately hurt Black, brown, and low-income communities — which is just par for the course for MAGA Republicans. But MAGA cruelty knows no limits and these anti-abortion lawmakers have taken these bans to new, extreme levels, even though voters have made it clear time and again that restricting reproductive rights is overwhelmingly unpopular.

Our bodily autonomy should not depend on what state we live in. We need federal legislation to protect reproductive freedom for all.

Representative Diana DeGette has been fighting back against the Republicans’ ruthless anti-abortion agenda and is a fierce advocate for reproductive freedom in Congress. Not only have they cosponsored the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify Roe v. Wade, but they’ve also signed onto:

1) The Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act – to affirm the right to travel to receive legal abortion care;

2) The My Body, My Data Act — to protect data privacy related to reproductive health information; and

3) The Abortion Justice Act — to ensure that everyone is able to actually access the care they need.

These bills are critical to ensuring that everyone, everywhere can access abortion care, which we know is a winning issue at the polls. We need all Democrats to join Rep. Diana DeGette as strong champions of reproductive freedom, not just to win back the House in 2024, but to actually deliver on these bills for the millions of Americans whose health and lives depend on them.

Robert Renfro

Denver