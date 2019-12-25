Addressing a nonexistent problem
Stop the nonsense! In limiting watering to no more than three times a week, the Colorado Springs City Council unnecessarily made Colorado Springs less green and a less pleasant place to live.
It also voted against the many honest, hardworking local lawn maintenance businesses that keep their families fed and locals employed working lawns.
This was all so unnecessary.
The reservoirs are full. “This is not about now... it’s about future water shortages” the City Council says. So all we’re doing now is acclimating Phoenix and Los Angeles to having more water and less to Colorado Springs when there is no shortage.
If the City Council was really concerned about a nonexistent water shortage, they would build more reservoirs and stop the jam-packed single and multiunit building boom on the northeast edge of the city.
Take a drive around Pine Creek High School if you want to see the irresponsible City Council authorized building in the face of a supposedly imminent water shortage.
If the council really believes in a Boulder study predicting the state could lose as much as 97% of its water then they are acting criminally with reckless disregard for the citizens of Colorado Springs in not building many more reservoirs.
Stop this nonsense! Stop government control of a nonexistent problem. Stop making Colorado Springs act like and look like Denver. Repeal this measure.
Chris Colvin
Colorado Springs
Preserve existing neighborhoods
I’d like to thank the City Council for approving the recent restrictions related to short-term rentals. Appropriate regulation is needed to preserve existing single family residential developed neighborhoods. Single family residential developments usually start out as 100% owner-occupied homes. As time goes on, original owner’s circumstances change; some homes are sold and others become long-term rentals. Long-term rentals, in and of themselves, don’t necessarily change the dynamics of a neighborhood. There are both owner-occupied and rental properties that are not always well-maintained and don’t always make good neighbors, however, I do believe that owner-occupied properties typically fare better.
An earlier letter to the editor suggested that over 600 constituent emails sent to the council in opposition of restrictions prior to the vote and a poll published in the Colorado Springs Business Journal after the vote, prove that “...these changes were too strict or entirely unnecessary”.
I believe all property owners have rights, and long-term rentals have always been acceptable. Even though a long-term rental is probably considered a business at tax time by the absentee owner, it doesn’t really change the dynamics of the neighborhood. Short-term rental businesses in single family neighborhoods certainly can change the dynamics considerably; possibly like living next door to a motel/hotel.
Larry Syslo
Colorado Springs
Seeing hope in the next generation
I am 66 years old and a baby boomer, and I want to apologize to this new promising generation of high schoolers and college students.
I want to apologize for leaving you all a polluted planet and global warming that my generation either ignored or denied was taking place.
I want to apologize for leaving this generation a national deficit that will never be paid off.
I want to apologize to this generation for ignoring the homeless and the hungry and hoping you all can fix the problem we refused to act on.
I want to apologize for leaving you all a third-world infrastructure that we continue to ignore.
I want to apologize for medical and educational debt that we have burdened you all with.
I want to apologize for electing government representatives who chose to serve themselves and not the people of America.
I want to apologize for the racism and greed that prevails over many of my fellow human beings.
I apologize for kicking the can down the road all these years only to pass on these and many more other issues that you now will have to live with. I pray that you all do a better job than us.
I see hope in this new generation and perhaps they will be the next great generation for in my opinion, I believe my generation has been the worst generation in the history of these United States of America. I apologize for that also.
George Davis
Pueblo West
Congress not on the same plan
You want to solve the health care problem?
It’s simple. Make sure every politician that is making decisions on health care, whether federal or state, is included in the plan. Take Obamacare for example. Some is good, more not very good or Jared Polis would not have to solve a problem with health care.
However, we just learned through a complaint by Rep. AOC, that it was very difficult for her to choose between 66, yes 66, plans.
If the rest of the country had 66 plans to choose from, we would not need to solve a health care problem. They solve your problem but never take part in their solutions.
Patrick O’Connell
Colorado Springs
Role models for the nation
I am so proud of and heartened by how our two Sens., Michael Bennett and Cory Gardner, have worked together on many issues. With so much political division right now, this is the reason I register as an independent.
I like what these two senators have achieved, despite party lines, in representing their constituents.
They are role models for all of those who represent us in Washington.
Thank you, Sens. Bennett and Gardner. I appreciate you!
Faye Lindsey
Colorado Springs