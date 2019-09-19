Address PFAS contamination
As a practicing physician and public health specialist, I am very concerned about the problems caused by the PFAS contamination including near the Widefield Aquifer and Air Force Academy. PFAS chemicals persist in the environment, accumulating in the human body with exposure, causing increased risks of medical conditions, increased health care costs to monitor those risks, and stress from health concerns as well as economic and job costs. Downstream in Pueblo, where I live and work, we are concerned about contamination reaching Fountain Creek, affecting our community, and eventually the Arkansas River.
This month, Rep. Doug Lamborn, as a member of the House Armed Services Committee as well as a member of Congress, has a significant role in deciding whether key protections related to PFAS contamination remain in the National Defense Authorization Act. These amendments are critical to the health and well-being of communities and service members affected by the contamination in the Colorado Springs area, as well as environmental protection farther south, and for communities across the nation.
The PFAS measures require the military stop using PFAS in training, require transition to alternative firefighting products, and prohibit all but very limited PFAS discharges into water. Other provisions increase funding for environmental monitoring and remediation, further address drinking water contamination, and require health monitoring for service members and PFAS contaminated communities.
I strongly urge that Rep. Lamborn use his power in Congress to address PFAS contamination affecting not only his constituents but countless others including my community of Pueblo from further preventable environmental impacts.
Velma Campbell, MD, MPH
Pueblo
Recall effort was not bogus
In response to “Two State Recall Efforts End” (Sept. 11), the response by the Democracy First Colorado’s statement demonized their opponents and wrote off their efforts without attempting to understand the beliefs behind it.
I signed this petition, and I am not an extremist and it was not bogus. I am deeply troubled by the infringement I see by the Jared Polis administration on the freedoms and rights of all people, not just those who agree with the extreme left. Politicians are public servants representing the will of the people, not just a radical sliver of the population. I love the Constitution and do not want the Electoral College abolished. It protects the voice of the minority.
Government should not be dictating if I can declaw my cat or overrule votes won in an election. The list goes on. If we demonize our opponents without discussion with our fellow Americans, hostility will increase and we won’t see a unified nation.
Anne Dye
Colorado Springs
The inflated chicken
Congratulations to The Gazette for crisp, factual reporting of the goings on at the recent presidential debate in Houston. However, an interesting sidebar to the contest of trying to outdo each other with bigger, more expensive and appealing rewards was overlooked. “A chicken in every pot,” was the slogan coined in 1928 by Herbert Hoover. Who would have guessed that the chicken would soon inflate to ‘trillion’ dollar entitlements?
It’s rumored that beer-crazed college kids have invented a new game where a drinking/pot smoking team dreams up new exotic, and more expensive entitlements for the 2020 crop of Democratic candidates for president to expound on TV. The costliest and most bizarre program, plan, or legislation; wins “free” beer.
Allegedly, the most recent champion won by proclaiming,” under my $50 trillion plan, we will eliminate unemployment of unskilled, minorities, and illegals; cancel the balanced budget; boost education; offer free day care; increase Social Security payments by $1,000 to every eligible payee; expand veteran benefits with a blanket $3,000 bonus; eliminate the need of a tariff war with China; eradicate illness while eliminating drug costs; eliminate all student loans; all by providing every man, woman, and child with a free car, a free large-screen TV, a free new smartphone, a free tennis court, a free swimming pool, and free college. Everyone will have a job, everyone will love to work, and everyone will vote for us.
Who cares about the chicken, now?
Jack Flobeck
Colorado Springs
Looking forward to climate coverage
I was happy to see that the Colorado Springs Gazette will be participating in the Columbia Journalism Review’s “Covering Climate Now” initiative.
I will be looking forward to reading the Gazette’s (along with other outlets) coverage of this topic from a local southern Colorado perspective. Thank you again.
Gray L. Mitchell
Colorado Springs
Politically motivated lawsuit?
I’ve been following the story of the Sackler family, aka Purdue Pharmacy lately and can’t really understand why they are being sued. Aren’t they providing a product that has been prescribed by tens of thousands of doctors worldwide?
Didn’t this product help millions of people who do not have addiction issues? I understand that their product has caused many deaths, but there are so many other substances being abused worldwide.
Alcohol comes to mind as a number one killer of people. People with addiction issues will find what they need to feed their addiction wherever they are. It seems to me that this is a politically motovated witch hunt to blame this family for what is really an issue that has been around for hundreds of years.
Dennis Schroeder
Colorado Springs