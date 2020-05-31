Activist’s simple life an inspiration
Dennis Apuan was a unique individual who spent his life promoting peace, justice and love. If you needed help, he was there to help. He applied the Golden Rule to everyone and every situation, If you had the good fortune of getting to know him, you knew you had a friend for life.
We became friends when he was working at Broadmoor Community Church. He inspired the associate pastor and me to start a peace and justice group at the church. Many were suspicious of this, and we found it difficult to get people interested. Dennis got it going by providing a chicken dinner with all the trimmings to entice a crowd. He told me with his sweet smile, “They may be wary about promoting peace, but they still want to eat!” It worked. Gathering together over food made us more comfortable with one another. This was just his beginning here as he went on to become involved with numerous political, social and church organizations that promoted peace and justice. He believed in the goodness and potential to be found in all human beings, and he never stopped hoping to make their lives better.
Dennis was loving and kind and never forced his beliefs on anyone. He lived his life simply and honestly and became an inspiration to us all. He was a great example of the strengths immigrants bring to our country. He will be sorely missed.
Mary Ellen Mueller
Colorado Springs
Enough of infi
ll is king
Re: Colorado Springs City Council controls Colorado Springs Utilities and their policies. They are now Big Brother, able to monitor our water use of three times a week — no fines this year but $100 next year after two warnings. The council controls the utilities, on the other hand the council voted 9-0 to approve the sale of Springs Ranch Golf course — 600 single stand-alone residences plus 300 condo types to be built on the course. In the last five or six years, residential complexes have been built along Tutt Boulevard and Constitution with about 600 units. Now with the purchase of open space Springs Ranch Golf Course to Classic Homes, their plan shows the addition of 900 residential units.
How in any good sense can the council match the approval of all the new residential building with their stance on water restrictions? And the added congestion in the area will be merciless. At some point, the council has to realize that they are not looking down the road and only interested in increasing the tax base now. Infill is king? Enough is enough.
Bill Robinson
Colorado Springs
The zombies cannot be far behind
Most days we can get out for a short walk. There is a wide, flat trail nearby, and we wear bandanas. We walk with hiking sticks and raise a pole when someone passes by. We give other hikers more than 6 feet. Some days we are slower than on others. Last week, we couldn’t catch the woman in front of us and when she turned off the trail we saw she was using a walker!
It snowed a fair amount this April. Seven inches one day, 6 on another. Having muddy boots from snowmelt is better than spending the whole day indoors. We have way too many snacks in the house, and my creativity lies in making combinations. I crushed up chocolate-covered pretzels to put in my ice cream (vanilla bean). So good! I have not succumbed to drinking Baileys from the bottle but I do put it in my afternoon coffee. We wander from room to room, occasionally lying down, checking the time, trying not to watch the news. We say things like, “Watcha doin’, watcha watching, is it lunchtime yet, is Stephen cooking supper. Is that a zombie walking by? Can I start decorating the tree? Should we plant potatoes?
I spent this morning surfing the net looking at yard art, grills, and drapes. I cleaned out the closets the first week of ‘stay in place.’ I took down what was on the wall and moved pictures around. We think about being in this house instead of still in the apartment. We are pretty sure we would have (in off moments) locked one another out to maintain sanity. OK, maybe not but it is nice to have a room of one’s own.
We have donated to local food pantry and animal shelter. We realize how lucky we are.
We hope you are safe, and somewhat sane — no one expects miracles. We must practice patience, kindness and not swear at the TV. Uhmm, that would be me.
The skunk is a solitary animal and quite content to be so happy and amble along on his own all through the night. We on the other hand, want to gather, to dance, to picnic in the sun. We suffer through this isolation and cling to our phones. Yet it is not enough, we want the closeness that might harm us the most.
It is the dichotomy of our existence, the paradox of our lives in this time of plague. But we persevere, we survive, we wait for our release.
We love you and hope that we all come out the other end without too much damage to our psyches, bank account, mental stability and anything else that is impacted by this plague. Wear wolfsbane, hemlock, and garlic — the zombies cannot be far behind.
Kathleen Rudawsky
Colorado Springs
Trying to be responsible
Anyone would feel horrible if their actions led to someone’s death, even accidentally. If, while driving safely, a car came upon a patch of ice, lost control, and ended someone’s life. That’s horrifying, but we can work through that knowing we were trying to be safe.
If I contract COVID-19, there’s a chance my actions could lead to someone’s death. Let’s say I contract it at the grocery store. The following week, showing no symptoms, I pass it to someone who passes it likewise for weeks before it is passed to a someone who ends up dying. I wear a mask. I wash my hands incessantly. I don’t go to parties or social gatherings with friends. I’m doing the best I can right now because if my name is part of someone’s chain-of-demise, I want to sleep at night knowing I was trying to be responsible.
For all those refusing to wear a mask, attending parties, rejecting social distancing orders, or even worse, being in public if you are symptomatic, should you contract COVID-19 and pass it to others, your name is likely going to be in someone’s chain-of-demise. And if that doesn’t bother you, it should.
Randy Larson
Colorado Springs
Some people have done more research
Lately, there’ve been many letters and essays disparaging those who don’t share the authors’ fears regarding COVID-19. For example, James Petrenas recently pointed out that “20 different authorities” have “20 different opinions” on mask usage, yet asserts that those not wearing masks in public are “arrogant, selfish, and ignorant.”
I’d like to propose another possibility: that such people have done more research than simply following mainstream and social media. That they have seen, for example, the study by the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research which states, “There is no scientific evidence [masks] are effective in reducing the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission.” Or Canadian researcher Dr. Denis Rancourt’s 13-page report that concludes, “No RCT (randomized controlled trial) study with a verified outcome shows a benefit for health care workers or community members in households to wearing a mask.”
Maybe they realize that of 100,000 infected adults without serious underlying conditions, it is expected that between 3 and 15 will die (using the CDC’s most recent estimate of death rates), and that the death rate for children under 18 is literally one in a million cases.
Or maybe they’re familiar with Sweden. With no lockdown and no masks, one would expect a huge death rate. In fact, while somewhat higher than ours, it’s still lower than five other European countries.
In any case, I’ll have to disagree with Mr. Petrenas et al.
Robert Herzfeld
Colorado Springs
Creating fear and desperation
Finally, there is something to scare children and apparently adults more than anything in our past. We are making wholesale decisions for school kids this fall under a mountain of assumptions. This won’t be our last virus nor will it live on or stay the same.
It does not surprise me the elderly numbers are high since us baby boomers are such a large percentage of the population. Quit stigmatizing our society by creating fear and desperation. Our children have a right to grow up with some optimism.
Secondly, since we so love tracking assumed COVID-19 deaths, let’s expand the misery. Let’s also post abortions, heart disease, obesity, seasonal flu and traffic casualties daily to remind us of other ways to go.
Dale Gray
Colorado Springs