Actions of senseless destruction
I’m sorry. I’m sorry that a young man made bad decisions that got him killed and leaves a child behind. It is especially heart-rending as it now appears that another person’s poor judgment and lies might have contributed to the entire mess.
I’m sorry a man doing his job to protect and serve was forced to take an action that he will live with for the rest of his life.
I’m sorry that we, as a community, cannot seem to grieve without trying to hurt someone else in the process. I was taught that one finger pointing at someone leaves three fingers pointing at me, and that judgment must include admission and acceptance of my part in the disagreement.
And now I’m sorry that any memory of the young man is marred with actions of senseless destruction, as I see the brand-new “Olympic City USA” sign was vandalized in his name.
What has been accomplished? It might be trite, but it is true. If you are not a part of the solution, you are a part of the problem.
Jean Brewer
Elbert
Lack of prompt and available care
Your article in the Gazette on Dec. 8, “Rethinking care to stop child suicide” was very informative and necessary. While I applaud the efforts of the local medical community in identifying and forming early screening efforts, the paucity of child and adolescent mental health care providers in the Colorado Springs area is astonishing. It’s wonderful that screening measures will be put in place, but what happens after that?
There are very few psychiatrists in this area that are certified in child and adolescent psychiatry, even fewer that accept health insurance. If you’re lucky enough to find one (and I have only found one), it is very difficult to get an appointment and they often must be made months in advance.
As far as therapists (psychologists, licensed clinical social workers) who specialize in this age group, it’s even more difficult to get an appointment, with the afternoon appointments usually filled for months out. I’m hoping that in addition to identifying prevention measures for child suicide, that the local mental health community and child suicide experts address this lack of prompt and available care.
Robin Watson
Colorado Springs
Predictions cannot be trusted
I read with interest the guest column “America’s workers need better jobs” by Michael Stumo posted, in the Gazette op/ed on Dec. 5. He correctly identified that manufacturing jobs were often replaced with lower-wage work —and at reduced weekly hours. However, he failed to mention the cause of the loss of manufacturing jobs in the U.S.
According to Public Citizen and Breitbart, close to 5 million American manufacturing jobs were lost from the U.S. due to the closing of nearly 50,000 U.S. manufacturing facilities. This occurred after the enactment of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Recall that NAFTA proponents along with former President Bill Clinton claimed it would create a million jobs in the first five years.
Now we are hearing that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA, often referred to as NAFTA 2.0) is going to create jobs. However, we should have learned from NAFTA that such predictions cannot be trusted. Fool us once, shame on you; fool us twice, shame on us.
Researchers from the University of Ottawa found that 57% of the USMCA is copied from the Trans Pacific Partnership, which President Donald Trump opposed. The USMCA, if passed, would transfer the constitutional power of Congress to regulate commerce with foreign nations to unaccountable international bureaucracy. USMCA critics point to the almost certain loss of American sovereignty.
If President Trump wants to keep America great, he along with Congress, would oppose the passage of the USMCA or any other similar so-called free trade agreement.
John Heimsoth
Colorado Springs
Problem with impeachment inquiry
There is an equitable principle widely recognized in American courts of law. “He who seek equity, must do equity.” Expressed another way, he who comes before the court must do so with “clean hands.” This is referred to as the “clean hands doctrine.”
This doctrine is consistent with our natural disdain for hypocrisy. You will remember the declaration of the police chief, Capt. Louis Renault played by Claude Rains in Casablanca, “I am shocked, shocked that gambling is taking place in this establishment.” Of course, Capt. Renault was not taken seriously since he was a regular gambler at Rick’s Cafe.
Here lies the central problem with the impeachment inquiry. The fulminating howls of concern for the Constitution and the future of our democracy are brought to the fore by those with most unclean hands. I do not intend here to list all of the efforts made by Democrats to unseat the president from the very day of his inauguration, highlighted by the Mueller investigation. It has been unprecedented.
This is a lesson for both parties, Republicans and Democrats. Clean your house. Sweep the floor. Wash the clothes. Clean your hands before you heap foul words and accusations on your opponent. That is, if you want to be taken seriously.
It is a time for serious people. Capt. Renault is better found in black and white in Casablanca than in color at the House Judiciary hearings. Good grief.
Jackson Peters
Woodland Park