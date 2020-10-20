Accepting election results
I have been fortunate enough to be able to vote in eight presidential elections in my lifetime. I vote based on a certain set of core principles and ideology that have not and will not change. Ironically, half of the elections have gone my way, and half of them have gone the other way. Such is life. Each time the candidate representing my ideology has lost the election, I have accepted the results and gone about my business, not obsessing over the loss, but waiting for my next chance to express my opinion at the polls. As a contrast, on two of the occasions where my candidate won, the opposing side just could not accept defeat. The first time this occurred, 3½ weeks were spent trying to find enough votes in one county to overturn the results and invalidate my vote. The second time, the losing side spent 3½ years trying to undermine and invalidate my vote. I see a trend – and it is getting worse.
Now we are coming up on what, for me, is the tiebreaking ninth presidential election. I see two likely options: Option 1: My candidate (that best represents my ideology) loses, fair and square, and I go about my business as I always do when I lose fair and square — or Option 2: my candidate wins fair and square, and the effort to undermine and invalidate my voice and my vote reaches new heights. Either way, I lose, and something about that is not right.
I would like to think that there is a third option — that my candidate (aka my ideology) wins fair and square, and we all move on and accept the results. Hoping for the best, I will vote, and wait, and watch.
Scott Jesse
Colorado Springs
After almost four years
Ruben Navarrette wrote, “Harris wins high praise ….” in discussing his wife’s praise for Kamala Harris in the vice presidential debate. Navarrette expects me to buy into the fiction that the VP debate swayed his wife because Harris kept stating, “I’m talking” to Vice President Pence during the debate.
Is that it? After almost four years:
Where a phony “collusion” case costing $40 million proved nothing;
Where some journos received Pulitzer Prizes for ‘investigative journalism’ of a fictitious story;
Where a good man, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and his family were smeared over a bogus claim;
Where a failed impeachment of the president was attempted for something that Joe Biden actually did;
Where Biden and Harris are key subjects of investigative reporter Peter Schweizer’s best selling book titled “Profiles in Corruption.”
But Navarrette says his wife is swayed by the debate. Navarrette’s column was as phony as candidate Harris.
Mike Menza
Colorado Springs
Poor criteria for voting decision
Thank you, Ruben Navarrette (and wife and sister) for finally giving us voters the definitive basis for deciding whom to vote for (Harris Wins High Praise…). We should vote for the ticket whose (vice-presidential) candidate interrupts the other the fewest times in debate. Pay no attention to the issues — foreign policy, domestic policy, immigration policy, fiscal policy, etc. They pale in comparison to consummate politeness. Are you sure you don’t want to consider hair color? On second thought, I’ll look elsewhere for recommendations on my voting.
Al Batten
Black Forest
Use the money more effectively
I am a U.S. Marine Vietnam combat veteran and I have been blessed to be able to use the VA health care system for the past 15+ years, so I feel fairly qualified to comment on Corey Gardner’s proposed VA hospital that he wants built in Colorado Springs.
As far as I am concerned the VA Clinic that the Colorado Springs veteran community is presently blessed with does in fact serve its purpose extremely well. And since the closest full-service VA hospital is in Denver (over 60 miles away) the VA had determined that their “Community Care Program” will suffice. Based on the fact that I have personally used the Community Care Program on several occasions, I feel quite strongly that instead of spending millions upon millions of dollars building a VA hospital and then staffing it with full-time doctors and nurses (which may or may not properly serve its purpose) why not use the health care money far more effectively by employing and paying the already established civilian medical practitioners to serve the veteran community?
The primary reason for this proposal is that the VA would not have to pay for a brand new building and then be involved with the day-to-day administration of a full-time hospital staff. I understand that the beautiful new VA hospital in Aurora has been plagued with problems starting out with massive cost overruns and late deadlines in its construction. And now that it is finally open and mostly functioning, it remains plagued with all sorts of administrative and medical issues.
I firmly believe that if anyone wants to have a successful program eventually fail, ask the federal government to get involved. Colorado Springs already has a thriving and highly successful civilian medical care system. “Reinventing the wheel” is not something that the fully-aware veteran community wants or needs.
John Wear
Elbert
Human behavior and temptation
I have an easy solution for the two fellows who want to reinstate the vehicle inspections: Move to Castle Rock or Denver. By the way, noise does not always correlate with poor running engines; noise is built into those engines. The same goes for motorcycles.
I have a dislike for mandatory vehicle inspections. When I was stationed in Panama, I lived in the Republic with the “pobres,” requiring my vehicle to be inspected. Mechanically my vehicle ran well, but the Guardia immediately declared it to be ugly. Interestingly, he gave me a needy look and told me his mother liked ham, so I got him one from the Canal Zone after checking with the legal folks. Guess what? My car passed all inspections for the following three years and I became the man with the contact for some of my fellow military friends.
When I arrived back in the states, I found out that Colorado also required vehicle inspections. Nothing to worry about, I thought to myself; I’m back in the land of honesty and integrity. I was told to drive my truck up and down Fillmore Hill to warm the engine for the test. I complied, but then my truck just sat there for an hour. Finally, I was told my truck was guaranteed to pass, but it would cost me 50 dollars. I agreed and drove away, thinking that at least my Guardia friend was doing it to help his mother.
I know technology has improved and the changes for illegal stuff to happen have diminished, but human behavior and temptation continue to exist. Perhaps a better idea is to reduce the ownership tax on vehicles so that more people can afford newer vehicles.
Rogelio Ayala
Colorado Springs