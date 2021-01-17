Abusing one of God’s creatures
I saw the picture on TV of the beautiful dog who had been abused by that twenty something creature. The dog looked like he was blind in one eye.
Does the creep feel like a man now? Probably had him in a cage as he broke his bones and put out his eye. Too chicken to pick on someone his own size!
I hope he’s not put in jail. I hope he’s put under the jail! What a creep!
I hope that precious, trusting dog finds a wonderful home and can have some quality of life. I’d love to have him but I have a cat from Pikes Peak Humane Society and a small apartment.
For shame, for shame, to do all that abuse to one of God’s creatures.
Frankie Roland
Colorado Springs
Discrimination behind every rock
I was disappointed to read Seth Boster’s piece on the AdAmAn Club. Must everything, and I mean everything, be filtered through the lens of race and gender? Apparently, the woke generation sees racists under every bed and discrimination behind every rock. Much of the public is weary of this constant looking for victims and the tribalization of our society. I would like to see The Gazette run human interest stories devoid of a political agenda. Martin Luther King must be spinning in his grave.
William Nolan
Colorado Springs
Learning how to play politics
For months, Rep. Doug Lamborn has been talking about the Space Force Command remaining in Colorado Springs. This thought caused much happiness in the city and plans were made for new infrastructure. But then the proverbial feces hit the fan as Rocket City was awarded the command. Gov. Jared Polis stated, “This move threatens jobs, could cause serious economic damage, and upend the lives of hundreds of military and civilian families.” I agree with the governor but to me, it seems like counting your chickens before they hatch.
Colorado officials believe the gift to Alabama was made for “politically motivated reasons” but did not say what those reasons were. Well, it seems obvious that Alabama delivered the intellectual genius Tommy Tuberville and Mo Brooks to Congress, and electoral votes to President Donald Trump. Rep. Lamborn just learned an important political lesson as President Trump booted him in the derriere heading out of office. Trump does not operate with any sort of presidential intellect but keeps a scorecard, and Rep. Lamborn did not get a good guy notation. I will give Rep. Lamborn credit for immediately writing a letter to President-elect Joe Biden asking him to overturn the decision.
However, Lamborn made decisions to vote against accepting the certified electoral ballots, to vote against asking Vice President Pence to invoke sections of the 25th Amendment, and to vote against impeachment of a violence-inciting president. As with many things in life, politics plays an important part, and one must learn how to play.
Michael Nelson
Colorado Springs
The real danger from this pandemic
Kudos to the Monument Board of Trustees for listening to the community and finally taking a stand against the arbitrary unconstitutional edicts coming from our state government. The essential/nonessential list is widely recognized by the public as being arbitrary and without merit. Without a doubt, the real danger from this pandemic has not been the virus but the unconstitutional overreach of our state government. The arbitrary draconian edicts coming from the governor’s office lack common sense, are unsupported by science, and have devastated our community the likes of which are yet to be fully recognized. The data they have been using to support these edicts is inaccurate, incomplete and misleading. They have no idea how many people have contracted the virus since most cases go unreported because the symptoms are mild if noticeable.
The reality is hundreds of thousands have contracted the virus that are not included in the database. Finally, the small town of Monument has put common sense back on the table. Restaurants and for the most part other businesses have long demonstrated they accept the responsibility and can operate safely in the face of this virus. The public has always had the responsibility to determine the personal risk they are willing to accept with regard to every decision they make.
It’s past time the state and local government recognize the individual’s right to operate their business safely and the individual’s right to decide for themselves how they safely conduct their lives.
The government overreach that we have suffered under, in the name of this pandemic, can never be allowed to happen again. The courts must put the government back in its place under the Constitution. Colorado Springs and El Paso County, are you willing to follow Monument’s lead?
Russ Robinson
Colorado Springs
Let’s keep an open mind
I would like to publicly thank U.S. Reps. Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert for their courage and commitment to upholding the Constitution and the rule of law by contesting the election. There are many indicators that point to corruption in this election, including a disregard for state election laws and the sworn testimony — under penalty of perjury — of witnesses who reported deceit, fraudulent processing of ballots, and threats and intimidation for telling the truth.
The only way to persuade the American people that this election was not stolen is to give these allegations a full and open examination, but that appears to have been shut down. The lack of curiosity about these matters is especially hypocritical when you consider that for nearly four years an investigation was pursued based on phony allegations against President Donald Trump. Now, they want to impeach him, without due process. When Trump addressed the crowds on Jan. 6, he called on them to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Did you know that? If not, I wonder why not. Please, let’s keep an open mind while demanding the truth.
Jim Scott
Colorado Springs