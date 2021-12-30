Absolutely no consequence
Speaking as a proud Libertarian and California native son now living in exile in Colorado, Denver’s desire to let the reckless truck driver off the hook is no different from San Francisco letting the illegal alien off the hook for murdering Kate Steinle or Portland or Seattle turning a blind eye to the “protesters,” arsonists and looters.
And what is the common denominator? Absolutely no consequence whatsoever!
Across the board, regardless of the illustration or manifestation, this is merely the left’s eager willingness to rationalize evil, of whatever variety de jour, as it suits their agenda, under the guise of an altruistic goal.
Would it be too proactive to contemplate just one fundamental question? Whose got the problem?
Do the victims, have a problem? Oh, hell yeah!
Do the perpetrators have a problem? Not unless we compel them to be held accountable for their actions.
Other than the requisite crocodile tears and obligatory sympathetic lamentations, just exactly what do the “woke” leaders of these bastions of enlightenment and tolerance actually do about it? Whine, snivel, tolerate, condone, excuse, rationalize, encourage, etc?
And what does the left demand for Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and George Floyd? Consequence? Like George Zimmerman, Darren Wilson and Derek Chauvin being held accountable for his actions? Oh, hell yeah!
Can you say double standard? Can you say hypocrites?
Whose got the problem?
Gordon Carleton
Pueblo West
Trucker and company at fault
I think the truck driver Rogel Aquilera Mederos should get 110 years in prison. The people he killed didn’t get breaks or weren’t able to walk away from what Mederos did that day. I also think the company who hired him to drive that truck is also at fault.
Mederos clearly had no or very little experience driving a large truck in the mountains. The only reason this state is doing all the publicity is because of where he came from. He can’t speak English so this state will do all it can to help him get away with less time in jail.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Things aren’t all black and white
A recent editorial highlighted a study by Stephen Levitt saying that a primary cause of the reduction of crime during the 1990s was the increase of police on the streets, making the point that the “defund the police” notions have played a role in increased crime over the past few months. However, the editorial did not address the additional point made by Levitt that the primary reason for crime reduction during the 1990s was that with Roe v. Wade allowing abortions after 1973, a generation of potential criminals was simply not born.
Conservative states today combine anti-abortion measures with the contradictory and damaging policies of limiting birth control and funding for child services. Meanwhile, rich and middle class “abortion tourism” to states like Colorado from Texas has exploded since that state passed draconian measures against abortion. If poor women who would otherwise have abortions instead left their babies at fire stations, would social conservatives step up and adopt all of them? People like things to be black or white and clearly that is not always the case.
Mary Bernard
Colorado Springs
We don’t need ‘Chicken Littles’
The Dec. 18 editorial about the Democrats’ hysteria concerning climate change and tornadoes was what common sense citizens need — facts over emotions.
A few examples:
1. F3+ tornadoes (the most damaging) have decreased about 50% since 1954. From 1954 until 1985, the percentage of F3+ tornadoes was 55.9. From 1986 until 2018, the percentage of F3+ tornadoes was 33.8 per Roy Spencer, scientist and climatologist and senior research scientist for NASA.
2. Michael Mann’s so called hockey stick theory of rapid global warming has been proven to be a fraud several times over. He has refused to reveal his graph algorithm and his data points for peer reviews. Wonder what he is hiding?
3. A true environmentalist would be advocating for nuclear power. It is safe, sustainable, and emits no greenhouse gases. One small uranium pellet has as much energy as 130 barrels of oil or 1 ton of coal, per the Department of Energy. And the waste generated over the last 60 years would fill a football field less than 10 yards high.
Gentle readers, let’s have the facts determine our path forward; God gave us this planet and we need to be good stewards, not “Chicken Littles”!
Bill Crow
Larkspur
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only