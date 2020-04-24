Streets are not meant for racing
Is it my imagination or have the drivers in Colorado Springs become more reckless lately, maybe due to the virus?
For instance, last week my wife and I were driving down Barnes Road near Doherty High School when I looked in my mirror and two Dodge Chargers were bearing down on me, one black and one orange-red. They were racing each other, and I estimated their speed about 65 mph. Absolutely crazy.
Yesterday, traveling east on Austin Bluffs near the King Soopers turn into the parking lot, I stopped for the red light. The light had been red for about 3 seconds when some jerk ran it. Five minutes later, on Meadowland, I had a green light when out of nowhere another fool ran the red light. Two more seconds, and I would have been T-boned. Today two fools were racing down Academy, one in an older silver Mercedes and one in a white Ford Focus (I think). Both of them had temporary tags.
Please, folks, concentrate on your driving. Keep your distance, 3 seconds, from the person in front of you.
Our streets are not meant for racing. Focus and drive safe.
Pete Beuse
Colorado Springs
Consider donating stimulus checks
There are millions of people who desperately need the stimulus checks they are receiving, but there are also many of us who don’t really need them. May I make a suggestion that those of us who are OK without them consider donating them? Whether it’s to a food bank or to a family down the street who needs it more than we do, please consider this?
Nancy Barrett
Colorado Springs
Protecting senior facility residents
With the pandemic becoming worse every day, a lot of people are scared and unsure of what will happen in the future. I have been very lucky! I am a senior living at Brookdale at Skyline here in Colorado Springs. And I want to acknowledge everyone who works here and how hard they have been working to keep us safe from this virus.
As soon as they got word there was a threat, they started taking extreme precautions — only letting essential employees in the front gate and screening them and taking their temperatures upon arrival and as well as when they leave.
They stopped group activities and delivered our meals to all our rooms. That is a lot of work, considering there are over 600 residents that live here. They also sent staff around room to room every day to assess us and make sure we weren’t having symptoms of the virus. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate how much work they put into keeping us safe. I also appreciate the caregivers and nurses who are still coming to work every day to help others.
I wanted the company’s hard work and actions to prevent us from getting ill to be acknowledged and want them to know they are very appreciated for everything they do. The love and care that they have shown is proof that doing unto others as you would have them do unto you is still alive. It’s called the Golden Rule.
Ruth Woods
Colorado Springs
Protesters selfish or stupid?
I keep hearing people refer to the protesters as selfish. It is not selfish to put your own health, and that of your family, at risk to protest. Most protesters believe the virus is real, and dangerous. They just believe freedom, property rights and the Bill of Rights are more important.
Selfishness would probably be a more accurate term for the person sitting at home, with a fridge full of food and a stack of toilet paper in the garage, telling others how to live so they can be safer.
So, call them stupid if you want, but don’t call them selfish. In reality, you are the selfish ones.
Mark Dunn
Colorado Springs
Government by executive orders
It’s hard to add to your Editorial Board’s superb opinion or the thoughtful comments of your columnists and other readers about the dilemma the coronavirus has forced upon us. I’m not sure that many realize it, but I believe the virus has not only forced us to make decisions concerning our very survival, but also the powers and authority of our state government. To be more correct, we the people of Colorado, either directly or indirectly through our legislators, have been excluded from vital decisions about our health, welfare, and economy made solely by our governor and his administration.
His mandates are not less troubling because there are other governors whose executive fiats are far more tyrannical. Whether we view our governor’s decisions as a usurpation or proper exercise of authority, we must consider the possibility that his actions, if left unchecked, will become a precedent for future perceived or real crises (i.e., government by executive orders).
It might be prudent for politicians to err on the side of public health and safety when choosing among vexing alternatives, but if choosing among such vital interests (the risk of contagion or economic collapse) is not the very definition of liberty found in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution, then I don’t know what is.
Or to put Patrick Henry’s words uttered 245 years ago a bit less eloquently: I don’t want to be kept safe for a life not worth living.
Joe Ferri
Colorado Springs