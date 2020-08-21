Abandoning the arts is wrongheaded
The Aug. 18 editorial “Keeping Government Out of the Arts” is tragically misguided. In this critical time, government must invest in the arts to heal our fractured society and ensure that this critical sector survives to see our community through the crisis.
The author correctly posits “the importance of art in this country’s cultural fabric can’t be overstated, and the economic value of the arts should not be underestimated;” however, arriving at the conclusion that our society is now so divided as to render public sector investment in the arts useless sells the American people short. I refuse to accept this assumption.
The arts make sense of our bleakest moments. I gaze in awe at the Waldo Canyon fire memorial sculpture because it symbolizes our community’s resilience. I cherish the Colorado Springs Philharmonic’s virtual Fourth of July performance this year because it reminds me that beauty and triumph will prevail.
WPA-era investment in the arts buoyed struggling artists and cultural hubs and in doing so, catalyzed an unprecedented wave of American creativity. Our foreign allies understand the impact of WPA-esq financial investment; Britain recently announced a $2 billion Emergency Arts Fund and Germany committed $1.2 billion to restart the cultural sector. Passing comparable, reasonable federal legislation like the Save Our Stages Act (alongside similar state and local support) is our chance to seed the next generation of remarkable American cultural achievement.
Yes, we live in fraught and divisive times, but abandoning the arts over fear that we might dislike or disagree with a given work of art is utterly wrongheaded and distinctly un-American.
Art has a unique ability to help us understand the goodness in people with whom we disagree. This is a skill we can work on these days.
David Siegel
Colorado Springs
Message for armchair quarterbacks
I am writing in response to the author of the letter “America not working together” published Aug. 17.
This pandemic has brought situations that none of us has dealt with before — and that includes our elected officials. There is no handbook to guide our country through what we are dealing with.
There has been nonstop criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration for the way they have handled this pandemic.
The critics keep making statements about how if they were in charge, everything would be handled differently. They would make sure the economy could chug along, people could buy groceries, make their car payments and make sure they have food on the table.
Of course, the majority of the complaining is coming from people who dislike our president. So... armchair quarterbacks — tell everyone in detail how this should have been handled, and should be handled going forward.
Tell us how you would keep food on the table, how you would keep people working, how you would keep people from dying.
Give us some reality again — in detail — about specifically what would have been the right course to take.
Or just sit back like you have all been doing all along — and just complain.
Sharon Ferguson
Woodland Park
Workers still need a mouthpiece
I recently read Wayne Laugesen’s article in the Washington Examiner. I agree that public unions shield abusers and prevent quick and efficient handling of misconduct. Unfortunately, the article failed to discuss the need for the existence of unions. Public employees, while providing a valuable service, are often the least paid and most taken-for-granted employee group. Unions came about and continue because employers failed to provide adequate pay and benefits and often exploited workers — and still do. During the Reagan era, serious effort were made to destroy unions for companies to have more control over employees. Minimum wages, until recently stayed miserably low, safety concerns, and work hours were ignored.
In companies with no unions, workers are continually exploited, put up with bias, low pay and unhealthy work conditions.
As a former teacher, I did see ineffective teachers kept on because of the difficulty of fighting unions, but I also saw that in 36 year, my yearly pay raise averaged less than 2% a year! There was a constant fight and begging the school board for pay/benefit increase.
Today we see many examples of businesses, without unions, who run sweat shops, slice and dice employees at the benefit of shareholders, and place employees in positions of needing a job but fearful to complain about injustice. Very few companies raise underling benefits without pressure or protest.
Yes, it would be nice if workers did not need a mouthpiece but also nice if companies understood and acted on the need to fairly reward the employees who do the grunt work and not just those in managerial positions.
Gary Carter
Sun City West, Ariz.
Taking ballots to the boxes
It would be interesting to know what percentage of the ballots mailed out in Colorado are returned via the post office, and what percentage are “dropped” into the ballot collection boxes/sites.
Not being too trusting of the post office, we always take our ballots to the “ballot box” at the East Branch Library. It seems like a lot of other people do, too, but the breakdown referred to above would, I think, be interesting.
Rod Summitt
Colorado Springs