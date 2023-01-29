A work in progress

As Black History Month approaches, I am torn between acknowledgment of it and not. One might ask why; well, the simple answer is its another way of dividing us as Americans. Given that this letter speaks to my acknowledgment, it is only wise to say, I feel duty bound to highlight one of my favorite Black American historical topics — the relatively unknown history of the Buffalo Soldiers. These soldiers were the first American federal black soldiers and troops: soldiers being infantry walking or wagon mounted and troops being the calvary, or those who are horse mounted going into battle.

As the first federal black troops, they were paid the same as their white counterparts; for example, a black private received $13 a month. During the American Civil War, however, white soldiers were paid more than the black soldiers. Consider black soldiers fought on both sides of the Civil War, yet they received less pay from their respective states. Most states mustered up militias to participate in the Civil War.

Shortly, after the end of the Civil War in 1865 Congress authorized the creations of six black regiments, each regiment was approximately 1,000 men, and commanded by white officers. Many of the officers were former Confederate officers so you can imagine what that meant to many of the black soldiers and troopers under their command. I should note, the six black regiments were later reduced to four regiments; 9th and 10th Calvary regiments and 25th and 26th, each with approximately 1,000 men.

Historically, there were many accounts of abuse based of a soldier’s skin. In Fort Bliss, Texas, one former Confederate officer tied several black soldiers to the back of a supply wagon and had them walk for miles in the heat and dust, the exact reason alludes historians.

The reason I am sharing this information is we as a nation have come a long, long way in the 157 years since the end of the Civil War. We should learn from our past mistakes, and understand the nation is a work in progress. The U.S. Constitution and its 27 amendments suggest it is aspirational. However, we are not there yet.

The U.S. Constitution is a living document. The insurrection of January 6, 2021, is a clear reminder we as a nation are still working out the kinks in our democratic republic.

So maybe we do need Black History Month to allow the nation to at least consider the history of Black Americans and their contributions from all walks of life.

Willie Breazell

Colorado Springs

Thankful for safe evacuation

Sincere thanks to the Colorado Springs Fire Department and all others who helped safely evacuate residents from Regency Tower Senior 55 Plus Apartments, after we lost power recently.

Your calmness and professionalism made an unfortunate circumstance much easier to bear.

Those of us lucky enough to live in Regency Tower are eager to return, once safety concerns are met and a new transformer installed.

This is certainly one of the best places to live in Colorado Springs. With the help of a fine owner and excellent staff, we have weathered other challenges, and 2023’s Great Migration will soon join The Great Fire and The Yucky Flood as a source of hilarious stories to be shared with our friends and neighbors.

Roberta Hardy

Colorado Springs

Multiple cheating options

What if candidates in your favorite party cheated in the primary to “win,” but didn’t cheat enough in the general to “win,” what would such observers be called? Answer: Election deniers. Some astute Colorado voters are mocked for being election deniers. These folks only want legitimate votes for all winning parties.

Why? Even favorite candidates who “win” by cheating, have no motivation to read letters of concern from anyone. Isn’t this a form of tyranny?

DEF CON sponsors a “hacking Village” where computer nerds wirelessly hack into electronic voting machines yearly, that are “not” connected to the internet.

The various ways to cheat electronically are easier and more varied than most realize. Check out CensoredEvidence.org for the ingenious and multiple cheating options. A career in politics is easier than you think.

Only an informed citizenry can protect their votes, interest and concerns. France does a bipartisan hand count with results completed the same voting day.

Jearell C. Kelley, P.E.

Colorado Springs