A welcome counterpunch
In Friday’s piece, Michelle Malkin writes, “..the COVID vaccines are neither safe nor effective by any honest measure.”
Though I’m not a medical professional, this statement struck me as inaccurate. The vaccines’ 95% efficacy in preventing COVID seems legitimate if one looks at a cross section of reputable medical literature. For example, in a Dec. 10 article published in The New England Journal of Medicine (safety and efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine) the study showed that the COVID vaccine was, indeed, effective.
In a sample size of over 36,000 people, ½ of whom got the vaccine and ½ who got the placebo, 8 of those vaccinated got COVID. 162 who took the placebo got COVID. This is an efficacy rate of about 95%. Its safety profile, near term, was comparable to other vaccines.
An important, unanswered question that Ms. Malkin raised was whether the new vaccines are just symptom-reducing — keeping those who receive it safe from getting ill but not necessarily preventing them from infecting other people — or do they actually stop transmission of the virus?
Either way, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seem like a welcome counterpunch after getting beat over the head with this virus for almost a year.
Ben Fromuth
Colorado Springs
Stand together for truth
Do you see us? Do you see yourself? We’re on our hands and knees, crawling, scratching and fighting for the tiny scraps that the government is throwing on the floor for us as our businesses wither, our children are left without education and our healthcare is all but suspended. We’ve been locked down and isolated by some elected and mostly unelected, self-righteous and unqualified dictators who have told us that fear is a righteous virtue! And we’ve accepted it!
In the face of irrefutable facts about a virus that is 99% survivable, and for which we have therapies and resources to combat, they’ve taken our businesses, our schools, our doctors, our communities, our traditions and more. And in exchange, they throw our own money back at us in tiny little pieces and shame us into submission while our communities and livelihoods fail?
Do you see us? Are we not Americans, free people who are capable of perseverance and strength in the face of adversity? Would you like to passively bow to the government’s control and tyranny on your knees, begging for their scraps while your freedom dissolves? In this nation? Or will you stand up, free, intelligent, compassionate and strong, giving strength and courage to your friends and neighbors to say, enough, let us prosper together? We will stand together for truth and for our families and nation.
Take off the masks. Open your businesses. Open our schools. Do not fear. You are still free. Make sure you stay that way!
Amy Lathen
Peyton
Purifying history is plainly wrong
The article about Congress overriding the president’s veto of the Defense Spending Bill that appeared on the front page of Saturday’s Gazette, as I understand the issue, missed a very major problem that the president had (and I have) with the bill.
As many of us know and understand, Congress is allowed to “sneak” into any major bill, spending and ruling factors that lobbyists and special interest groups pander to them.
As I understand the issue the so-called “cancel culture” has taken its banal beliefs that American history is fill with “bad” people who should be punished for their “bad behavior” and for example, they are demanding any and all statues and/or references to Christopher Columbus be erased from public view because they say that he was the sole instigator of the slaughter of millions of Native Americans.
The recently passed Defense Spending Bill contains a provision demanding the “purification” of several U.S. Army bases that were named for Confederate officers from the Civil War. My point is, how can we Americans allow a sanctimonious and blindly ignorant minority to force their will upon us? Making an attempt to purify history is plainly wrong. Good, bad or indifferent, we Americans should be fully aware of and acknowledge our history.
John Wear
Elbert
Denying the votes of Colorado citizensThis is an open letter to our three Republican Representatives who will be sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. I hope that the three of you listen to the oath you will be taking: “to protect this country from all enemies, both foreign and domestic.”
Doug Lamborn, Ken Buck, and Loren Boebert have said out loud for all to hear that they plan to object to the certification of Joe Biden as the new President Elect of the United States. Where does that statement take effect according to our Constitution?
Did the three of you consider the fact that if you do that, you will be denying the votes of all the Colorado citizens that you represent? By denying our votes, you do not deserve our votes in 2022.
Tina Routhier
Colorado Springs
Frankenstein’s monster of a bill
I really hate to disagree with William James of Manitou Springs, whose letter of Dec. 29 was well-written and generally sensible. Mr. James did, however miss a step in the complicated tango of the Congressional budget process.
The 5,500 pages bill that was passed was not the COVID relief bill.
The COVID relief bill was folded into the 2020 omnibus spending bill, that had been wending its way through the Congress since March.
In an ideal world, in which the Congress followed its own rules, all of the non-COVID items Mr. James mentions would have been included in the 13 or so individual appropriations bills that were supposed to have been completed by September 30. Because that didn’t happen, we had this massive Frankenstein’s monster of a bill, and a tight deadline, so the COVID relief stuff was just tacked onto the bill.
I can only agree that Congress needs to get its act together, but the problems run way deeper than the difficulty of getting a relief bill out the door.
Glenn Knight
Colorado Springs