A view of working-class despair
Thank you for publishing Benjamin’s Waddell’s “Hidden in Rural America, There are Answers to Our Problems” on Sunday. This is a succinctly stated and astute assessment of working-class despair and its causes. And his call for both sides of the political spectrum to walk back divisive rhetoric and instead work to invest in those who have been relegated by socioeconomic changes is spot on. Until that happens, the working class will continue to be easy prey for populist demagogues who do nothing but promise a return to a world that’s no longer accessible.
Rex Welshon
Colorado Springs
Refrain from relocating SPACECOM
As a follow-on to previous writings, here are questions for the Air Force: What is broken and what would you “fix” by relocating SPACECOM? While we await an answer to those questions, here is a partial list of what you will lose if you relocate: Critical co-location with NORAD And U.S. Northcom (N/NC), Space Operations Cent (SPOC), and Space & Missile Defense Command (SMDC) at Peterson Air Force Base; Co-Location with Delta’s 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, and 9, all critical to space operations; immediate proximity to the Cheyenne Mountain High security facility; nearby proximity to Buckley AFB and resident Delta 4; nearby proximity to the Air Force Academy research facilities and graduates into space programs; proximity to Colorado’s strong universities and space curricula and research programs; use of previous infrastructure ($100MM +/-) investment at Peterson, Schriever, and Buckley; access to the extensive Colorado military support community known to be unexcelled; proximity to Catalyst Campus, the nation’s largest concentration of aerospace employees; an unknown number of employees who will choose not to relocate (experience w/previous relocations resulted in 40%+ attrition); and perhaps more.
I urge you to refrain from relocating SPACECOM because our national defense effort cannot afford the cost or the risk to replace these critical assets elsewhere that are in place in Colorado Springs.
Don Addy
Colorado Springs
Protecting the environment
Cal Thomas attacks Joe Biden for naming people to environmental positions who will actually follow established science and take steps to protect the environment.
First, it is a well-established fact that climate change is happening and results from burning of fossil fuels.
Second, it is within the purview of our democratically elected government to protect people from the effects of environmental damage. The preamble of the Constitution sets goals: “… in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty….” The Pledge of Allegiance succinctly concludes “with liberty and justice for all.”
Sometimes, justice must balance liberty to prevent individual actions from harming others or the general welfare.
Protecting the environment is such a case, for those damaging the environment often do so for their own benefit, while ignoring the damage to others. The government has acted against Dust-Bowl generating agricultural practices, bald eagle killing DDT, ozone depleting refrigerants, and child damaging lead in paints and gasoline.
Now it is time to take on human-caused climate change. This can’t happen over-night, but realistic goals are to become carbon-neutral by 2050. Solar and wind power have become cost competitive. Storage remains a challenge, but costs are coming down. The U.S. has demonstrated the ability to tackle difficult technical and infrastructure challenges in the past and can do so again.
Robert Jones
Colorado Springs
Prevent another conspiracy theory
We are facing the most explosive national conspiracy theory of all time. The “Who Killed JFK” conspiracy ran berserk within our media for 40 years.
The Warren Commission, charged with resolving the issue, did nothing more than create more grounds for conspiracy theories.
I do not want to go through continuous, meaningless media blather about “Did Trump win 2020 Election” (or “Did Biden steal the 2020 Election” — take your pick) for the rest of my life. Congress, the administration, and the courts — all the way to the Supreme Court — absolutely have to join hands in what should be the most crucial bipartisan action in this nation’s recent lifetime — resolving all questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 national election.
If left unresolved, our next election will be a national disaster in the making. We have an uncontrolled virus running rampant in our election process.
The 117th Congress and the presidency should demand congressional legislation (not a resolution) to charter and finance a 2020 election investigation commission outside the federal government.
The commission should be formed and supported by the state legislatures, with unbridled authorization to investigate the overwhelming reports of incompetency and possible fraud during the 2020 election.
Then the commission should draft and recommend firm national guidelines for the 2022 and ensuing elections. Congress can then act to establish reliable election procedures for implementation by the states.
Tom Howe
Hotchkiss