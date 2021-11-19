A very small ask for our citizens
From a veteran to the community:
As a 26-year veteran of the U.S. Army, I was struck by the hypocrisy of this community on the recent Veterans Day. It is beautiful to see so many people in this patriotic community celebrating the veterans among us, many of whom have risked their lives and limbs so that we may live in peace and freedom. Yet in this community a very large number of people are not willing to wear masks or get a proven safe vaccine, both of which carry little risk for life or limb, to allow us to get back to a safe and prosperous life.
This is a very small ask for our citizens, unlike the ask we made of our veterans and active-duty service members. How can it even be compared? How can you on the one hand say that you honor the sacrifice of our service members yet be unwilling to make a much smaller sacrifice yourself? If more of you had, we would be over this pandemic by now and many lives would have been saved.
Gayle A. Humm, M.D.
Colorado Springs
COVID-19 is no excuse
We celebrate the end of Jim Crow era policies, and we celebrate the legacy of civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. who fought injustice unfairly enforced upon American citizens whose only crime was being born with the wrong skin color. Many Americans were undeservedly treated as second-class citizens.
I never thought I would see the day in which intelligent people would dare to regress our society back to the cruelty of segregation, and discrimination once again. However, that day has come.
Vaccine passport systems are dividing our society into castes of privileged vaccinated and reviled unvaccinated, ostensibly to protect the health and safety of the population.
It does not stand to reason that the sole error of Jim Crow segregation and discrimination was that it was based upon immutable skin coloration — and that today it is somehow acceptable to apply the same disgusting, evil, bigotry and enforced inequity upon people who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.
It’s embarrassing to have to explain this to educated adults. Until now, Americans have enjoyed certain civil rights due to the hard-won victories of our ancestors. COVID-19 is no excuse to enact discrimination, segregation, apartheid or coercion and inhumane treatment upon people who are guilty of nothing more than exercising their free will — often times upon the advice of intelligent, experienced doctors. The threat posed by COVID-19 is nowhere near the threat posed by totalitarianism, no matter how seemingly noble the intentions behind it. End vaccine passports now.
Jack Heimsoth
Colorado Springs
Kudos to Health Department
I would like to applaud the El Paso County Health Department for its efficient COVID drive-up facility at The Citadel mall.
I am a grandma, helping my adult daughter with her children while she is out of town. One child had been sick, and I needed a COVID test to get child back in school. I ran around town to various facilities thinking this would be simple. However, no one was willing to administer a test as I was not the legal guardian. I had proof of insurance, the parent on the line to approve, and I was told that was not enough.
I reported to the school my problem, and they suggested the El Paso County Health Department drive-up facility. When I got there, I explained my dilemma. The comment was we turn nobody down here! Test was done, then I was able to drive back in and get my COVID booster right there. Oh what a relief, hopefully my grand tests negative, but if not, I feel so much better protected from this awful pandemic we are in.
Again, thank you El Paso County Health Department, you are truly serving our community!
Kathryn Hart
Pueblo West
Apparently this is the new normal
So, it’s 6 on a Tuesday night at The Senate Bar in downtown Pueblo. Not much happening, maybe a dozen customers.
So what happened to the regular Libertarian meeting? Oh, we had to quit letting political parties use the back room because of the flak from both sides. Sometimes it was only half a dozen extra patrons, but other times as many as 20!
Apparently, the last straw was the furor over the Columbus bust. The owner was sitting outside enjoying a beer after having just closed escrow on buying the building when one of the “protesters” started haranguing her with vehement, confrontational, and far less than civilized vocabulary.
So what’s a small-business owner supposed to do? Cave to both sides griping about each other so as not to tick anybody off or stand up for freedom of speech and risk similar retribution or worse from the “protesters”?
You’re damned if you do, and damned if you don’t!
Another restaurant was found not far from the “protesters” battleground de jour, but what does that do for the small business owner of The Senate Bar? Why should anyone have to put up with this? Will the next host end up similarly harassed and intimidated if / when they run afoul of the “peaceful protesters”? Who’s got the problem? Maybe the Seattle small-business owners can provide some insight?
What happened to civility or even just plain common courtesy? What happened to respect for every citizen’s First Amendment rights? Why are we only just now hearing about this blatant intimidation months later from a third party?
What ever happened to The Fourth Estate reporting both sides of the story? Why were the “protesters” given front page coverage while The Senate Bar was caught in the middle and the adverse local impact (conveniently!) ignored /overlooked by the MSM/Pravda/Chieftain? Could it be that their bias is showing ( AGAIN !)?
Apparently, this is the new normal and tolerance, respect, civility, and the death of the once even handed/formidable Fourth Estate are just collateral damage in the war between them and us courtesy of the “protesters” and their MSM enablers.
Gordon Carleton
Pueblo West