A very positive experience
I was among the people who were vaccinated for COVID-19 at the clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena. It was a very positive experience. The event was well-organized and the staff was friendly, efficient, helpful, knowledgeable and coped with all minor glitches.
The organizers of the event are to be commended and a big thank you to the staff who, out in the cold & snow, directed traffic in & out of the World Arena, checked people in, administered the vaccine, and checked on those who were vaccinated.
You’re the heroes!
Robert Shoop
Colorado Springs
Stopping negative consequences
I take exception to the content of the letter from the Committee for Prevention, Addiction Education, and Recovery Harm Reduction Working Group (Viewpoint, 12 Feb). What they are proposing is not “compassion,” nor is it dignity to keep people from experiencing the consequences of their actions. “Safe injection sites” are not compassionate. They are enabling.
Their “motto” says it all: “Harm reduction is a set of practical, public-health driven strategies to reduce the negative consequences associated with using drugs.”
This is a pathetic description of abortion as well: “…reduce the negative consequences associated with illicit sex.” How about debt?: “reduce the negative consequences of spending more than you make on things you really don’t need.” Negative consequences are the results of doing stupid, harmful, illegal, and sinful activities.
How about we teach people to stop doing the things that bring negative consequences and teach them to do things that have positive consequences to the good of society?
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
The “blame-game” continues
I have a passion for knowledge. I “google” constantly, read the newspaper and watch the news on TV. I think having a positive attitude is the most important attribute of a person’s behavior.
I believe that what people do in the worst of times is the best test of a person’s character; and in my opinion blaming others for your misfortunes maybe one of the worst character flaws.
Throughout history “divide and conquer” has been one of the most effective strategies for dealing with one’s adversaries, and currently there are many opportunities to employ this strategy. What I read and see in the press and in the rhetoric and actions of our national political leaders these days is continuing to foster a great deal of divisiveness. I thought that many of the things that former president Donald Trump did were good for the country, but he polarized the American people espousing “blame” as his primary political weapon for anyone who disagreed with him.
The people in my life who disagree with me and who either love or hate Trump have been growing increasingly hostile. President Joe Biden focused on unity in his inaugural address and I began to hope that divisiveness would diminish.
Unfortunately the “blame-game” continues with the impeachment trial being the current hot topic occupying the news and creating ever-more divisiveness and hostility among the people of this country.
Jim Merrick
Colorado Springs
Sleeping at the wheel
The past few elections should have taught us is that our leaders don’t always have our best interests in mind. They play selfish political games on both sides of the aisle. We need to “drain the swamp” but we need to start locally. We need to change up things on our school boards, our local government, and our state government.
This election has caused us to question who is telling the truth and who is lying to us. We are unaware of the many bills that limit our rights, and either open or close the election process. I am encouraging people to visit Congress.gov and do a search on this session on topics that interest you. Set an alert.
Contact your district office of your political party, your State Representatives, and then our federal Congressional reps. Make three points, make a connection, and ask for a specific action. We have been sleeping at the wheel and now we are watching the biggest reality TV show ever in Congress. It’s time to cancel this show and get new actors.
I am feeling lied to by our current administration and both the Senate and Congress. We need real action and we are playing games. Real people are suffering because we vote party lines, its time to stop and look around. Vote on who has better ideas not the letter after their names.
Step away from social media and the phone. Look up your reps and start writing instead.
Alithea Rose
Colorado Springs
We need a third party
The behavior of the Republicans in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial makes me ashamed to admit that I was a long time Republican and still largely vote for Republicans.
That may change, I may start voting for the Libertarians or if someone identifies hiself or herself as a conservative, they will get my vote.
We desperately now need a third party, one populated by people who are not afraid to fight for their country. And by fight I don’t mean armed conflict. They will have to have the guts to confront the corrupt Democrats and the weak-minded Republicans.
Milton Woodham
Colorado Springs