A very brave young lady
How many of you saw the very brave young lady being injected with the first trial Corona virus vaccine? She lives in Seattle, Washington which was ht very hard by the virus.
She said she just wanted to help out so people could get back to work and life could go back to normal. Why wasn’t her face on the cover of Time magazine? She should receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
Virgia Szostak
Colorado Springs
Make a difference now
Part of the federal government’s latest Economic Stimulus Proposal could provide each adult American with up to $1,200 to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 virus. For those people blessed with monthly income which has not changed as a result of this crisis, there’s a painless, easy way to make a difference for your Pikes Peak neighbors needing help. Donate the entire government distribution directly to local organizations that feed, house and/or provide other life-saving services. As an example, if 25,000 fortunate individuals in our area donated their check, it would provide $30 million. Avoid red tape, the middleman, and bureaucratic molasses … make a difference now!
Gary Reed
Colorado Springs
There’s little we can’t do without
I can hardly believe the cry babies fussing about their 1st Amendment rights just because they can’t go to a bar.
The panic buyers probably have a year’s supply of everything.
An old saying: “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without!”
If you run out of coffee, drink tea, or juice off a can of fruit or vegetables. If you run out of milk, eat your cereal dry, or eat a can of beans.
There is very little in this world that you can’t do without.
If you run out of toilet paper, use the newspaper. If it was good enough for Grandma, in the outhouse, you can use it too, just don’t flush it, put it in one of the million plastic grocery bags you have, and put it in the trash.
To save the lives of those most vulnerable to corona virus, everybody must cooperate.
Stay at home, read a book to your kids, play Scrabble, or Monopoly.
We will get through this together, and it will happen a lot sooner if everybody puts their selfishness and fear aside.
I am 80 years old, and remember the ration stamps for sugar, gasoline, and other things during World War II. If you used up your ration, you went without until the next month’s stamps came out.
If everybody cooperates maybe we won’t have to have rationing again.
Carol Mueller
Colorado Springs
Just to promote their campaign
I am growing tired of the criticism of President Donald Trump during the current COVID-19 outbreak. Politicians, like former Vice President Joe Biden, are critical of the president no matter what he does. Well, Mr. Biden where was President Barack Obama’s leadership during the 2009 Swine Flu epidemic that killed several thousand Americans? My wife and I went on vacation to Mexico in 2009. Yes, the swine flu epidemic had started but we decided to go anyway. When we reported to the Cancun airport to head back home, medical personnel took our temperature, had us fill out a form detailing what hotel we stayed at and where we live in the U.S. It also asked if we had any signs of a cough or cold. Upon our return to DIA, no one with U.S. Customs asked us any questions regarding our health or where we had been.
So, lets flash forward to 2020. President Trump stopped flights, shut down nonessential travel from Mexico and Canada into the U.S. and is working with medical experts to curtail or stop the virus. Biden is nothing more than a hypocrite and is trying to score points by being a Monday morning quarterback!
Politicians need to stop criticizing and get onboard with this fight against COVID-19. This virus will disappear soon, in my opinion, and hopefully all Americans will remember who stepped forward to help and who did nothing but criticize just to promote their campaign or political party.
Michael Garner
Colorado Springs
The time to get nervous
Before we jump off the deep end, I think we need to recalibrate our thinking and our behavior for a bit. Yes, we face a serious situation, but I suggest we follow our cousin’s advice to Keep Calm and Carry On and start sharing the paper products … and etc.
I have observed that The Gazette is still miraculously appearing on the driveways up and down my street. The mail men and women are still braving potholes to deliver mail. Royal Crest Dairy is still delivering dairy products to my neighbor before dawn. The birds are still visiting my feeders. The neighborhood squirrels still romp in my yard mooching peanuts and baiting my 15- year-old terrier. In fact, our animal friends are probably a bit shaken by our recent nervousness.
I’ve visited at least four different local grocery stores in the past few days and did not find a padlock on a single store. I saw no signs limiting anyone from buying all of the life-sustaining paper products they could afford. I think that limit was left to one’s common sense, since there have been no reports, to my knowledge, of our nation-wide distribution system being compromised or bombed out of existence by a mysterious virus. Although, I might have missed that breaking news. I still see FedEx, UPS and Prime trucks on the streets making deliveries.
I think the time to get nervous, the time to overexert ourselves for fear our end is near is when our cable, internet and satellite services are inexplicably terminated. Fear that. Unless you are a voracious reader with a library of unread books.
James Cullivan
Colorado Springs