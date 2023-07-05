A totally different approach

As president of the 2,000-plus Friends of Black Forest, I have received almost 250 emails about property tax assessment appeals. Property values increased over 100% in some cases, and denials have had no pattern.

About half of the appeals have been denied. People are extremely frustrated because they see no logic to the way the appeals were handled nor the way the assessments were conducted.

I believe it is time to call a halt to these assessments and appeals and take a totally different approach.

1. Delete the assessments and appeals that were made as of June 2022 and up to now.

2. Increase the valuation of every property by 20% from the last assessment and make that the new assessed value. Property values certainly increased over the two-year time span, but the new assessments were based on a false peak.

3. Base the new property taxes on that 20% increase with no appeals.

4. The promise of tax reduction with the proposed Proposition HH on the fall ballot is nothing but bait and switch and doesn’t make a dent in this problem. Furthermore, it would make us give up our TABOR refunds over the years.

5. Expecting the school districts and fire districts to reduce their mill levy in light of the higher assessments is uncertain and confusing.

6. Our county commissioners control the Assessors Office and have the power to do this.

7. We as citizens of El Paso County are counting on our county commissioners to take the lead and make some firm and sensible changes to this mess.

Terry Stokka

Black Forest

Picking and choosing

So Miss Lorie Smith has won her case, her religious beliefs she will not design a wedding site for same-sex couples, OK. How far does her belief go? Does she design a site for couples that are living together without marriage? Are these couples engaging in premarital sex outside her religious beliefs? Does she ask them? If she does design a site for them, then this is the height of hypocrisy.

The baker who did not want to make a wedding cake for a gay couple had no problem with doing any other business with them. He also did not make cakes with vulgar words or sexually explicit, swastika or hateful words.

Big difference for me. These extreme religious churches should start paying taxes if they want to stick their noses in every government entity. The people that preach this hate are not real Christians, just closed-minded.

Nona Capace

Colorado Springs

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Still just a theory

I like to read The Gazette because no matter the subject the articles are very good information. Alienation theory is a good example. Information from a person who has had a bad family experience. She proposes a theory based on her life and decided to try to prove it as fact. It’s just a theory, yet to be proven. Until proven by empirical scientific sociologists, which takes years and many cases, it’s still just a theory.

Thanks, Gazette, for the information on this person’s journey.

Janei Folz

Monument

Alienation and divorce

I enjoy the news in The Gazette, and I was intrigued by the article you did on alienation and offer the following thoughts.

Alienation in divorces is very real and a real problem for kids and the alienated parents. I’ve experienced it firsthand in my divorce in 2012. As a result, I have one child that doesn’t speak with me and one who barely does. The other two I have a good relationship with, but only because they had to make a hard choice not to break with me because their mother wanted them to. I was accused of being abusive by my ex-wife although I never was and had to be investigated for such. When I requested more time with the kids during the summer, I was told no and had to go back to court to get some.

My relatively small amount of time with the kids was constantly interrupted by my ex-wife and one time, she showed up in California when I was on vacation with the kids there. Alienation is basically using the children as pawns to hurt the other parent and it is bad for kids. Your article seemed to conflate physical abuse with alienation and those are separate and both bad. I would argue that alienation is much more common, and evidence points to that. Poo-pooing it as a crackpot theory is damaging to kids and our state Legislature needs to take it seriously.

Our state divorce laws are antiquated, favor the mother and keep the dad as just a provider in most cases. Support responsibilities and time should be equal in most cases. That’s what the Legislature should be focused on.

John Bittner

Colorado Springs

Missing the forest for the trees

As a proud Asian American student and recent survivor of college applications, I self-identified race on the common application and wrote essays on my heritage.

Unwise, perhaps; my family half-jokingly urged a name change or discussing something else, anything else that seemed less likely to mar my chances at highly ranked schools.

I was waitlisted and rejected from the two Ivies I applied to — mildly disappointing but unsurprising. Harvard’s alleged scoring of Asian Americans as lower on personality manifested as an especially tempting culprit. But affirmative action effectively scaffolded increased campus diversity, abating some inequities.

I agree that pulling it down does not necessarily benefit Asian applicants; instead, minorities are pitted against each other in the already vicious arms race to selective schools. America should take a long, hard look at its college admissions and realize that unless we give state schools the support and esteem they deserve, equity is virtually impossible; we miss the forest for the trees.

Katie Ly

Colorado Springs