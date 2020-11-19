A thin line in between
In a country divided, I am continuously asked, “Where do you side?” These days this is a loaded question with more than one probable answer. I grew up in a city of Democrats and come from a long linage of ‘Dems’. However as I have gotten older, contributed to the world, made my path and paid my way, the lines have been blurred for me. Is there only one answer to this question? Should we place ourselves in silos to allow other possibilities be shunned?
Instead of answering this question, I decided to put keyboard to word doc and decide what I believe versus where I side. What I have realized is that I fall into a thin line in-between.
I believe that hard work pays off and anyone who is looking for a handout should use his or her other hand to turn in an application for employment. I believe that if one of our fellow Americans does fall onto hard times we should rally around them, pick them up so that can stand again on their two feet once again. I believe that if you are receiving state benefits you should be drug tested when picking up your check.
I believe in the American made product. I believe in our tradesmen and that they are widely underrated. I believe that a person’s sexual orientation is none of my business therefore; I will not be judge or jury on how they live. I believe that anyone who wants to get married should have the right to do so, regardless of same gender. I believe that no religious institutions should be immune to our laws.
I believe that any immigrant coming here should have the right to thrive and succeed just as our Founding Fathers did who migrated to this country. I believe that inner-city communities should be given the same opportunities as affluent communities to allow families to soar because of the area they grew up and not despite of it. I believe in the Second Amendment to bear arms but do not want to be staring down the barrel of gun when I go to the movies. I believe that just because you are a Democrat does not make you ‘anti-America’ and I believe that if you are a Republican you are not automatically a racist. I believe that not every thought, opinion and action needs to be documented on social media.
Lastly, I believe American is still the greatest country in the world to live in and I wake up every day thankful my father decided to cross a border and make a life for himself here in this beautiful country.
Cassie Hernandez
Colorado Springs
Stop the bipartisanship
Tuesday’s Gazette Editorial “Viewpoint” urges Biden to “fix politics” by condemning the violent left. Not a bad idea. However, for four years there has not been one viewpoint urging Trump to “fix politics “or anything else. Most recently, the editors have made no demand of Trump to concede and no request to honor a transition. In the past, there has been no urging by the editors for Trump to act presidential, quit calling Democrats and nonsupporters mean childish names; no demand that the president quit ruining the careers of good, honest civil servants; no demand for tax returns; no urging to Trump to cross the aisle and work with the other side, no demand that he quit telling lies or quit stoking hatred and division.
Nope. Not one ethical, America-first, protect-our-democracy request on the Gazette Editorial page. But, now a new president is lined up, and The Gazette staff is demanding he behave presidentially.
How about The Gazette urges Republicans to step up to support the new administration and throw out the negative rhetoric about Democrats. If we are to make progress in this country, we need to stop the bipartisanship and try to work together. That starts with editorial staffs like yours who can choose to use your powerful pulpits to move our country forward or choose to continue to fan the flames of hate and division.
Nancy Scott
Colorado Springs
Promises made, promises kept
On June 16, 2015, I watched as Donald Trump rode the escalator in Trump Tower down to make his announcement as a Republican candidate for president. He promised with him as our president, we would ‘Make America Great Again’, rebuild our depleted military, revitalize our economy, secure our borders, honor our military veterans, and ensure they had timely medical treatment in VA hospitals, respect our police officers, protect the unborn babies, protect religious freedom and the rights of all Americans, and honor our ‘Great American Flag!’
Our economy grew to the greatest in history and unemployment was the lowest in history for Blacks, Hispanics and women.
As president, President Trump has kept all of his promises! Promises Made! Promises Kept!
All these promises kept despite having been under every type assault imaginable from the Democrats — from the Russian collusion hoax through impeachment.
Now our president is possibly on the verge of being removed from office. This after a China-originated pandemic and a rigged election.
And to be replaced by a Washington career politician who during his 47 years has accomplished absolutely nothing. And now just a ‘heartbeat’ away from the presidency will be a radical left-wing zealot who used her website to generate funds for the anarchists who were looting, burning and destroying our country.
May God help us all.
Guy Grace
Colorado Springs
Same-sex foster parenting
The pro/con opinion from Saturday’s Gazette was a study on how to provide a compelling argument. Ms. Kao’s perspective was supported by data, facts, and examples that upheld her position. Unfortunately, Ms. Hayne’s position included several statements that appeared to be opinions without supportive documentation. The research has not found significant differences, across several years of studies, that children raised in same-sex families have poorer outcomes from children raised by heterosexual parents.
However, my argument is that there are many taxpayers that would prefer to work with an adoptive/foster care agency that is in alignment with their values, whether from a personal or religious perspective. Why are we singling out foster care agencies as representative of discrimination? There are several Catholic hospitals that refuse to perform abortions, and these hospitals still receive Medicaid and Medicare tax dollars. I have not heard outcries from the ACLU or other liberal groups that religious-based hospitals should not receive federal tax dollars in the form of Medicaid or Medicare dollars despite their alleged discrimination against women requesting that service, which is most likely due to both other available options and the fact that we need hospital beds.
My final thought is that according to Ms. Haynes, the ‘sting of rejection” might keep LGBTQ families from making that second and third call. If true, I would suggest that their LGBTQ status is much more important than their desire to foster children.
Barry Schultz
Colorado Springs