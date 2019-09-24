A bankrupt tax and spend state
This is in response to the letter regarding taxes/fees associated to vehicles in Colorado. I totally agree that the city/county/state are gouging taxpayers for monies that seem to be funding God only knows what. Here is a breakdown of fee/taxes associated to a 6 year old motorcycle!
Ownership tax $84.13
Bridge safety fee $13
Clerk Hire fee $4
County road & Bridge $1.50
Emergency Medical Services $2
Emissions-State wide air Acct $.50
Insurance Fee $.50
Motorcycle Surcharge $4
Motorist Insurance Database Fee $.10
Peace Officer Standardized Training Fee $1
Registration Base Fee HUTF $3
Road Safety Surcharge $16
Total: $129.90
Can somebody please explain these charges?
Seems we are already being taxed for — many of these. Some fat cat sitting in his county/state office eating his/her last sprinkle donut are laughing their butts off as they get their free pension and automatic pay increases.
Help us all, we are turning into a bankrupt tax and spend state just like California.
Bonnie Staton
Colorado Springs
In support of alternative energy
I visited my hometown this past week and had occasion to read the paper. I was surprised to see a defense of gas-powered vehicles, framed as a screed against child labor. It felt disingenuous. Surely the editors know that all major car manufacturers globally are developing electric cars, autonomous cars, and futuristic public transit and ride-share systems: Ford, GM, Toyota, Volvo, Peugeot even.
At scale, our current transit models are unambiguously damaging to the planet and inarguably distorting of our ideals in foreign affairs. Nothing so trivial as the supposed smugness of electric car owners much matters. I myself have yet to buy an electric car, but I’m no bellwether.
Look instead at Amazon. Yesterday they announced the purchase of 100,000 electric trucks from a startup in Detroit as part of their effort to eliminate the company’s significant carbon footprint by 2040. Whatever one may think of Amazon, they don’t make massive investments without extensive data and cost-benefit analysis.
I don’t knowingly support exploitation of people. But I do knowingly enable resource depletion, every time I drive. So do we all. Widely-adopted, late-stage innovations that improve the prospects for human comfort hardly strike me as good targets for righteous indignation.
I’ve worked in the innovation profession my entire adult life. I often tell people I was raised in the Rockies to question assumptions and fix problems in honest, ethical ways. To me, these are defining tendencies in Colorado culture. To me, these same tendencies would have us all wonder how we can become part of the solution for a better future — not reflexive defenders of the present or past. It breaks my Colorado heart to say it, but they’ll keep making all the big money out in California just as long as talent-rich places like Colorado let them lead America collectively into the future.
With a shared love and affection for The Springs, and with high hopes for the clean air and water you still enjoy there, I respectfully disagree with the premise that people investing their personal money in sustainable consumption are to be mocked, derided, or put in their place. They are to be followed. And where any intolerable tradeoffs appear to exist, we should all join forces to remove them.
Melody Roberts
Chicago
Those thrilling days of ‘Yesteryear’
Return with me now to those thrilling days of Yesteryear, when:
The airwaves were acknowledged to be a “PUBLIC TRUST.”
We had 60-second commercials not 5 minutes and counting.
We had to get up and touch the television to turn it off. And often did.
Algorithms were for math and science, not predation and Pavlovian conditioning.
Carnival barkers could be found mostly at the carnival.
Radio and TV stations issued news & weather bulletins as warranted, not as bragging rights.
TV commercials had yet to migrate to a new generation of movie goers that would never know the difference.
Certain professions were not allowed to advertise on television.
Drug commercials pitched aspirin, hygiene and hemorrhoid relief.
The Marlboro Man and his sidekicks were prohibited from television.
Pharmaceutical companies were like-wise banned. Oops! I’m dreaming, imagining a better, brighter, drug-free future for viewers of this public trust.
James Cullivan
Colorado Springs
A miniscule effect
These young people fussing about global warming need to learn the history and science involved. Global warming and cooling occurs whether we like it or not.
Read the book “Unstoppable Global Warming Every 1500 Years”, by S. Fred Singer and Dennis T. Avery.
There is no doubt, substantiated by tree rings, glacial ice cores, and ocean floor deposits, and right now we are in the middle of the warming part of the cycle, so the increase is at its fastest rate.
This is a natural cycle, influenced almost zero by humankind. Mount Pinatubos eruption 25 or so years ago pumped out more crud than all mankind has done since day one. and volcanologists tell us that there are about 200 active volcanos on planet Earth at any one time.
The conclusion to all this is that our generation of electricity by fossil fuels has a minuscule effect on all this.
Tom Stockman
Colorado Springs