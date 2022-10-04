A strong bond for life
At the Navy game Saturday, the cadets and midshipman were doing what they do best, getting into the traditions of a service school rivalry football game with lots of pageantry and fun. Flyovers, parachutists, combined marching bands, cheese and haircuts and push-ups. These are the memories the cadets will remember. The Camaraderie of Squadron life and USAFA traditions, builds the unbroken bonds for the future fighting force. It’s more than building teamwork. It’s a life long commitment to AFA.
After watching since 1967 as a spouse, the AFA bond is strong and cannot be broken by trivial wokisms.
Janei Folz
Monument
This unbelievable injustice
Possession is 9/10ths of the law! How ridiculous! Read the “Squatters” article in the Gazette with absolute disbelief. This is at least the second such local article I’ve read about in the last few years, but it seems many such illegal occupations don’t make the paper.
If a homeowner can show proof of ownership, and “squatters or tenants” can’t show a valid lease, there should be no question that authorities will remove such people immediately.
If your car is stolen, you are not restricted to 24 hours to hold the responsible parties liable; and yet according to the article, that is exactly how much time you have to reclaim your own home (many people’s most valuable asset) from “squatters”.
Politicians, local and state, hopefully you are reading this, and will get off your seats to get something done about this unbelievable injustice, once and for all.
Larry Syslo
Colorado Springs
A fast-paced generation
A previous article printed in the Gazette indicated ways to curtail aggressive drivers. According to the article, John Henry of Drive Smart, mentioned simply moving to the right, as an example.
I have seen the same thing written by the Highway Patrol and the Police Department. Now it seems to me that by telling aggressive drivers they have a right to force people out of their way, it would encourage their behavior towards being aggressive, rather than curtailing it.
I was always taught that the speed limit is the maximum speed for that section – not according which lane you are driving in. The “new attitude” displays, if you are in front of me, you are going too slow – and if you are in the left lane, beware – the law gives me the right to be aggressive!
To a lifetime resident, the sign “Slower Traffic Keep Right” means anyone driving under the posted speed limit. To the newcomers (today’s drivers), it means anyone impeding their thrill of pushing people out of their way!
God help the 80-year-old still capable of safe driving; or a new 16-year-old driver unsure of lane changes.
They are fair game for the onslaught of the “new attitude” fast paced generation – in my opinion.
Clifford A. Stoker
Colorado Springs
Children are not political pawns
Academy District 20 has adopted a strategic plan that has been advised upon by a consultation group called
Our children are not mere political pawns
Colorado Education Initiative. This group promotes radical political ideology, such as babies being racist, and among its six “critical levers for system transformation” (meaning Marxist social engineering) include diversity, equity, and inclusion, social emotional development, and turning our children into activists. Note the Orwellian doublespeak where these terms really mean conformity, obedience, and redistribution.
Paulo Freire was a Brazilian Marxist who conceptualized the schools as the locus of societal change. His idea was to start to indoctrinate the children at a young age so that they grow up with a “critical consciousness” necessary to bring about the communist utopia.
There is no utopia.
More importantly, for utopians, there is no price that is too high to bring about their idea of the ultimate good. Radical gender theory, critical race theory, postcolonialism, these are just different iterations of neo-Marxist Critical Theory that activists are using to push their ideology. To them, our kids and our way of life are but a small sacrifice to their vision.
Our children are not mere political pawns to be sacrificed for any ideology. Particularly not one with such a terrible track record for humanity.
Academy District 20, scrap the strategic plan and go back to the drawing board. Focus on academic achievement, character development, and celebrating the inherent dignity of every individual regardless of superimposed group identity.
Edward Waldrep
Colorado Springs
Careless and irresponsible
The referenced column by Froma Harrop (“Where are the fathers?”, Sept. 30) raises the issue of male responsibility to children in single-mom families. The same questions should be asked regarding abortion.
Since men are not called to account on the issue of abortion, we have the strange spectacle of women campaigning — may I say against their very nature — for the continuation of a primitive and hideous practice which effectively protects the behavior of careless and irresponsible men.
Mark Clinard
Florence
Hit the nail on the head
A big kudos to Froma Harrop, the author of the Sept. 30, 2022 op/ed article “Where are the fathers of struggling families?” She hit the nail on the head.
These fathers must be held responsible for their actions.
Denis Leveille
Colorado Springs