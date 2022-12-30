A sign of the times?
Today is a sad day for the residents living in the Fountain area. The weekly local paper El Paso County Advertiser, Fountain Valley News has printed its last issue. I, for one, will miss it very much.
It has been in print for 64 years and still hired school kids for a little job to deliver one day a week to give them a chance to earn a little spending money, who else does that these days? It kept us informed of happenings and upcoming events including who won the prize for the biggest zucchini. I just wanted to say that if this is the sign of the times. I’m not liking the times very much.
Carol Baumgartner
Fountain
The Pikes Peak Bowl
It’s time we begin efforts to host a college football bowl game in Colorado Springs, to be held at Falcon Stadium. Some might question who would want to play a bowl game in Colorado Springs where winter weather issues potentially exist. Well, this year there are bowl games in Boston (The Fenway Bowl), Detroit (The Quick Lane Bowl), Boise (The Potato Bowl), Albuquerque (The New Mexico Bowl), New York City (The Pinstripe Bowl), and Annapolis (The Military Bowl at the Naval Academy Stadium).
These are not exactly warm-weather locations, and the majority of these cities are definitely not viewed as vacation destinations. With Falcon Stadium being renovated to include a new, large indoor VIP section on the stadium’s east side, and the Falcon Club on the stadium’s west side, the opportunity to provide a first-class experience for multiple corporate sponsors and their customers will be readily available. Additionally, with the new seating capacity of about 30,000 fans, if we build it, fans of both teams will come. This will create more business for our local hotels and restaurants and generate an increase in tax revenue. So let’s get going on establishing the first Pikes Peak Bowl in 2024!
Dan Bradley
Monument
Respect, responsibility, accountabilityA New Year? We have celebrated Christmas, the birth of Jesus. Mary, a very young and unwed girl gave birth to Jesus. She did not have an abortion. How many aborted children could have been great doctors, leaders or outstanding citizens?
I saw a sign that went something like this. “All the people who support abortion, have had or expect to have an abortion have already been born.” I would like to add, what if? If their mother had had an abortion, then they would not have an issue. Everybody is always saying they have a right to something or other. They do. But rights also call for respect and responsibility. More importantly, they will at some time call for accountability.
Not that it makes much difference but here is info about me: I am 79. I have been married to my wife for just over 50 years. I am retired Army. I have seen many forms of death and destruction.
I saw another sign that I try to practice what it says. ‘Just love everybody. I will take care of the rest. — GOD.’ It isn’t easy and I am nowhere near perfect or in a position to judge. I do however have the right to my beliefs.
May God bless you and guide you in life.
Clarence Davis
Colorado Springs
One point on the military
I was offended by Ralph Sauer’s letter on Dec. 25 and wanted to invite him to read a dictionary or political science textbook so he could get the true meaning of “socialistic” and “socialism.” I also wanted to remind him that for the last 80-plus years America’s military has faced adversaries that practice what he erroneously tries to attribute to our military and veterans. I thank him for his service in any case.
I drafted a rebuttal response on the 27th with the intent to finalize and send it today (the 28th). But, I read Bibby Rota’s letter (“Saluting military service”) first. It was so eloquent and concise (much better than mine), and we should all salute her!
I would still like to make one point. This series of letters was instigated by one which characterized The Gazette’s contents as “Republican good, Democrat bad.” I point out that the paper routinely publishes columns by Fromah Harrop, Martin Schram, Eugene Robinson, Leonard Pitts, and Clarence Page, which almost bleed “Conservative evil, Liberal perfect). Perhaps that is why some veterans become conservatives!
For the record, I am retired Air Force (almost 30 years) and accumulated 3,000 flight hours as a crew member flying through hurricanes and doing other unique missions. We smoked cigarettes and drank beer, too (at least back then), but we spent our money on other things as well. I have also completed a trans-Atlantic crossing on a Navy ship. Happy New Year to everyone.
Wayne Gray
Colorado Springs
A cold political calculation
The so-called crisis at our southern border is not due to ignorance or incompetence of the Joe Biden administration. Nor is it due to the false narrative of Democrat compassion for those desperate people seeking to come to the United States. This crisis is due to the Biden administration’s cold political calculation to intentionally and illegally increase what he and his political cronies believe will be an enlarged Democrat voting base. The policy of enticing illegal immigration (up to abut 6 million illegals during Biden’s term) with impunity is a conscious and deliberate effort and an affront to our constitutional republic.
Biden and company don’t care that Mexican drug cartels have operational control of the border. They don’t care about increased drug traffic made possible by overwhelming our southern border patrol capacities and, in so doing, distracting our border agents. They don’t care about the got-a-ways, upwards of 1 million, and the associated criminal and terrorist risks. They coldly accept U.S. fentanyl deaths, now over 100,000 since he took office, as a reasonable cost to achieve their political ambitions. It’s time to wake up to reality. The crisis at our southern border is 100% caused and maintained by Biden.
Patrick Scanlon
Colorado Springs