A serious water shortage
In reading the article, regarding the annexation of the Amara, written by Mary Shinn, in Thursday’s Gazette, I find myself even more disgusted with our City Council. They have proposed a rule that would require the city to have 130% of water needed for current and proposed annexations. I believe that is a good rule. However, as they discuss the annexation of the Amara development of 3,200 acres, to build as many as 9,500 homes, water becomes an issue.
The city of Fountain used good sense and turned Amara down due to lack of water.
In the article referred to, it says that 130% rule would prevent the annexation of the Amara property, which is surrounded on three sides by Fountain. It goes on to say, “several city council members have expressed interest in reworking the rule.” Isn’t it just like some members of our city council to change what would be a great rule to control water usage, to a rule that would now fit their desire to annex yet another piece of property, where those 9,500 homes will eventually be built.
It appears that city council members do not know, or refuse to accept, the fact that there is a serious water shortage in this entire state, as well as others.
Please, council members, put your adult pants on and make decisions that are good for the existing citizens of the City of Colorado Springs.
Willie Alexander
Colorado Springs
Heritage not completely lost
In her letter Nov. 10, Eve Tilley cited the loss of some of our local heritage buildings, including the Burns Opera House/Chief Theater. Yes, sadly, that classic gem is gone — but part of it survived and became a well-known feature of another heritage building — the City Auditorium.
I am referring to the Wurlitzer Pipe Organ, which Dave Weesner and other theater organ enthusiasts carefully dismantled from the Burns and reinstalled in the City Auditorium (see http://ppatos.com/category/theatre-organs/). Thank you, members of the Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society.
J.E. Strub
Colorado Springs
Thank you to voters
Thank you to all of you, whom I probably do not know but who voted for me for Senate District 11 in the recent election.
I do not know how better to reach you than through this paper. I plan to continue: (1) to work for a better education system, (2) respect citizens enough to expect that they can and will be responsible for themselves and their family’s lives, and (3) to work for less government.
Finally I want to express congratulations to Tony Exum who won Senate District 11 and never treated me with anything but respect.
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs
The election is over
The election is over and Colorado is as blue as a cloudless sky as far as the eye can see and the red wave turned out to be no more than a slight ripple, But some very significant results were in that ripple.
We have the same “tax and Spend” oops, I mean fee and spend bunch in the state Legislature. And of course, the “fee and spend” governor is ready to sign any new spending bills or fee generating regulations coming across his desk. This same group will continue to coddle the auto thieves and drug dealers as in the past. We can’t put these poor criminals in prison, to be rehabilitated instead put back on the street and hope they are rehabilitated there.
We are also sending back to Washington our “do nothing” senator. I can only think of only two things he knows how to do, one I can’t mention in this letter, the other is picking up his paycheck. I believe with him and our other “do nothing” senator the chances of the Space Force Command staying in Colorado Springs are slim to none.
Neither are a Joe Manchin, who knows how to get what he wants for the people of West Virginia.
The count is not over yet, but if Lauren Boebert loses her seat in the House, who will stand up to AOC and her wacky Squad? She is the only one to take them on in the past. It seems to me that the people of the district may be afraid of electing a strong woman.
The good news: Donald Trump isn’t as good at picking GOP winners as he had hoped. Several of his choice candidates in state races lost and hopefully he will lose some of his attraction. In contrast, Ron De Santos won big in Florida.
John Froehle
Colorado Springs
Show seniors they matter
The Garden Ranch Y has been closed for about three years. Why not reopen it? A lot of seniors liked it. There’s no other Y close by.
The Briargate Y is too far, especially for a lot of seniors and we have been told the Briargate is too small for the number of people attending.
The Briargate area has developed with loads of multi-units plus houses. Please give the seniors a break. Show us that Colorado Springs appreciates seniors and they are not forgotten.
Barbara Miller
Colorado Springs