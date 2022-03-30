A seat at the table
I just keep thinking how very strange it is that the Supreme Court of this land has only had one other public defender hold a seat. And, I keep thinking about how often Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was put on the defensive by several Republicans as they slammed her conscientious representation of her clients. The fact that each human being is given fair representation (at least that is the ideal) is a big part of what makes the rule of law work in a democracy.
I wish Judge Jackson had felt that she could express her sincerity. Instead, she had to limit her language and utilize the tactic of avoidance to survive those moments (which she was then later slammed for doing, as well.) We know that if she had spoken more directly about her generous representation of her clients, that she would have been slammed for that, too.
The fact that Judge Jackson’s appointment represents the entrance of a whole people into the inner circle — a seat at the table for those who have been forcibly removed, lynched, raped, sidelined, and so many times wrongly imprisoned — is why she knew to stay silent in the face of such violent disregard. We might rightly call what The Honorable Judge Jackson experienced, a public hazing.
It seems that we really don’t want a country that makes space for all people, that we don’t really want to lift up the values of compassion and empathy as modalities of justice.
The Rev. Julia McKay
Colorado Springs
Let’s not do this again
We moved to Colorado Springs six years ago and found it to be a great place to live. Sadly, recent election cycles have left us with a state government of power hungry, left-wing Democrats who are doing their best to destroy our contentment.
We now have one party rule by so-called social justice warriors who have transformed our “government-of-and-for-the people” into their concept of “government-for-the government.” Now it mirrors our current federal government.
Their insatiable need to destroy our economy, educational institutions,, police departments and our trust in public health department officials and the burden of increased taxes, ridiculous fees, increased crime, violence, and autocratic governance by unelected officials has left us quite dispirited. One of the saddest examples of their feather-brained quest for justice reform and equality is the subject of the March 23 Gazette’s Viewpoint “A Capitol cop-out on deadly fentanyl” — an excellent commentary on the failure of the Colorado Legislature and our governor to meaningfully address the fentanyl crisis.
Polis is all talk, but no action has resulted in the despicable honor of our state having the second highest number of fentanyl deaths in the nation. In response to this debacle, our crew of loons in Denver announced the next day, as noted in the Gazette, that they have solved the fentanyl problem. The very one that they created — possession of less than 4 grams even with intent to distribute is a misdemeanor with essentially no punishment. Their solution — people may still possess less than 4 grams of fentanyl (enough to kill about 2,000 people) and it will still just be a misdemeanor unless intent to distribute can be proved, at which point it becomes a minimum class 2 felony which could result in two to four years in prison and fines of $2,000 to $5,000.
Now let me see — the likely sentence in our woke justice system that would probably be 90 days in jail (60 off for good behavior) and a $200 fine. Yup, problem solved! Some of us elected these people, and all of us are paying their salary. Please, please, at our next election let’s not do this again.
Ted Clark
Colorado Springs
Groundbreaking research
Kudos to the Air Force Academy staff and the cadets involved, for their ground breaking research as highlighted in the Sunday Gazette article “AFA cadets studying menstrual toxic shock”.
This application of the cadets’ academic work coupled with research on a medical issue will serve them well as they move onto further education and work in a variety of fields in the Air Force.
This project is a continuance of the encouragement that the academy’s academic disciplines have always had for cadets to apply the knowledge they have learned in the classroom to real-world problems. I know this personally.
In the spring of 1975, the academy allowed me, as part of my undergraduate work in computer science, to apply queuing theory and modeling to simulate and suggest improvements to the nursing schedule at Penrose Hospital. The work I did paid dividends for my eventual master’s degree in computer science and helped form the starting point of some of the computer work I eventually did in support of the first Gulf War in 1991.
Who would have thought? From nurse scheduling to wartime planning? But the basis of my senior project set the groundwork for my most important service to the country — I believe that the work these cadets are doing today will lay a similar foundation.
Scott Hente
Colorado Springs
Our southern border and fentanyl
Our southern border is a disaster since Joe Biden became president. Former President Donald Trump would have finished our southern border wall that would have kept millions of unvetted illegals out of our country including criminals, terrorists, drug dealers (fentanyl) and people infected with the COVID virus. Of those tested, 20% were positive but we fly them to all parts of our country in the dead of night anyway.
Fentanyl is manufactured in China, shipped to Mexico where it is packaged with other drugs and allowed to cross our border in huge amounts. This drug has killed thousands of our citizens, including children, but our president won’t close the border as he wants millions of new voters.
New York City has recently passed legislation to allow noncitizens the right to vote and many more places will follow. Our southern border needs to be closed for the safety and welfare of our country and especially our children.
Allan Emery
Colorado Springs