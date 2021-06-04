School year unlike any other
Coming off a school year unlike any other before, I would imagine there are many parents and families feeling a sense of unpreparedness in their learners. As a teacher who wanted as many students as possible to be at school as many days as possible, I quickly picked up on some trends in learners in person and those that remained remote.
First, there is going to be a significant need and demand for social-emotional learning in the lives of these students. While there has always been a need for learners to develop in their emotional skills, the pandemic and isolation many experienced has amplified the crisis many of us call “growing up.”
Second, academic gains from the past two years will likely be lower than we have seen in recent history. Online resources like Khan Academy and summer learning programs within our community districts can go a long way in lessening those gaps.
Lastly, this upcoming school year is going to require a significant effort from school staff and families. Regardless of the schooling situation, communication and empathy will go a long way. Families staying current on grades, teachers expressing the positives and areas of improvement in the classroom, and determination on the part of the student will be indispensable tools that can help decrease the stress, realignment, and gaps we will encounter this coming fall.
I have loved my almost decade of teaching, and it is because the amazing and dedicated families in this community.
Jordan Tunney
Colorado Springs
We don’t need this kind of law
As I expected from a previous article, Margot Herzl of Littleton and Anna Omsberg of Bailey are trying to make it difficult to vote in Colorado. We have had no problems with the voting by mail and using drop boxes. Initiative 38 would do away with all that plus registering to vote and cast a ballot the same day on Election Day.
The initiative would also make you carry a voting ID card with your fingerprint on it. This last is governmental overreach. We have driver’s licenses and state ID cards, which have your picture on it to show for identification. We don’t need another ID card taking up space in our wallets. Early voting makes it easier for a lot of people to get their votes in and not worry about waiting in a long line to wait for your turn to vote.
If Initiative 38 makes it to the ballot, I urge everyone to vote no on it. We don’t need this kind of law to tell us how to vote when laws are already in place and the current way we vote now has not caused problems in the past.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
Consider a needle exchange program
County Commissioner Carrie Geitner shared a moving and heartbreaking story about losing her brother to opioid addiction, covered in last week’s Friday edition. My family has come so close to this kind of loss, whether by accidental or intentional overdose, and I can only imagine the grief. I’m sure it never goes away.
Now, Ms. Geitner wasn’t on the board in 2017, but I wonder if it bothers her that all four of her colleagues on the county commission at that time dismissed a life-saving public health service that every other major city on the Front Range employs: a needle exchange program. Dismissed it out of hand. Wouldn’t even consider it. The data overwhelmingly shows, per CDC, that needle exchanges not only prevent blood-borne disease and other infections, but also lead to better recovery rates and fewer overdoses, by bringing users out of the shadows and into a supportive space where help is available. Not to mention the public safety benefit of used needles being disposed of properly.
For all their heartfelt words about the tragedy of substance abuse and addiction, perhaps our county commission could put their money where their mouth is and actually do something that makes a difference.
Stephanie Vigil
Colorado Springs
Contributions to the culinary, art scene
On June 1, I read Teresa Farney’s column: “Remembering Fran Folsom, a Colorado Springs cultural icon.” I was saddened to learn that she passed on May 7 at age 96.
That same day that I read about Fran Folsom, a TV reporter was interviewing Alice Waters about the joy of eating and Slow Food USA.
In addition to Fran Folsom’s many achievements, she helped establish the local Slow Food group.
Years ago, as a member of Slow Food Pikes Peak, I knew Folsom when she was on the steering committee.
Let us cherish her contributions to the culinary and art scene here in Colorado.
Janice S. Moglen
Manitou Springs
Better dementia care support
Caring for an individual with dementia is an emotional and difficult job. The health care maze does not make it easier and as a former caregiver, I understand how complicated it is to navigate. My grandmother was fortunate enough to live in a memory care unit but, even then, there were constant miscommunications and flaws in her dementia care so much so that my mother and I had to take on caregiving roles that we were not prepared for.
Thankfully, the bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (S.1125/H.R. 2517) would create a path to better dementia care and address shortcomings in the way dementia care is delivered. Better dementia care support would have allowed people like me to more seamlessly navigate the health care and social systems. Because comprehensive dementia care has been shown to reduce costs while providing better quality care, this legislation would also call on the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation to test a payment structure for dementia care management.
It is estimated that nearly 13 million Americans will have Alzheimer’s by 2050, so it is critical that we find better ways to care for them.
This legislation would do just that.
Helen Sweeney
Colorado Springs