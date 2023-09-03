A salutary wake-up call

Almost 30 years ago, I was a member of the parent group that created Cheyenne Mountain Charter Academy, which later became the Vanguard School. As a member of the board for the first years of the school’s operation, I am intimately familiar with our original vision. We wanted a rigorous and content-rich curriculum, high expectations, an unapologetic adherence to the old-fashioned virtues of civility and order, and respect for the principles of the American founding and Western civilization. We stood athwart the ever more progressivist ideology invading mainstream education. The school flourished and its scores were among the top in the state, greatly exceeding the expected achievement for its demographic.

The recent episode involving a student who displayed the Gadsden flag on his backpack is instructive. It demonstrates that any institution left on autopilot will inexorably drift to the left, because the current of the culture generally is ever more leftward. It takes determined resistance and oversight to maintain the original mission. The statement of Vanguard’s board, reversing their staff’s decision, was appropriate and reflected the original philosophy of the school, but as a former board member who dealt with headwinds every day, I would note that the board hired the administrators whose judgment in this matter they called into question. Administrative hires are a critical board responsibility because administrators set the school’s tone and culture, diffuse the ideological assumptions that permeate it, and determine the kind of hires that are made downstream.

It is not enough that the board make the right pronouncements after grievous mistakes have been made. Relentless vigilance is the price of fidelity to the mission and indispensable for keeping the academic ship on course. I believe the Vanguard board, perhaps naively, was caught napping at the wheel. I hope this episode serves as a salutary wake-up call.

Deborah Cole

Colorado Springs

Democracy at its best

I wish to thank our new mayor for his “listening tours.” I’m not aware of any previous mayor having undertaken such an exchange. But clearly there is a hunger for this kind of open and free dialogue. This might, in turn, help explain why the crowd that showed up for District 3’s Hillside Center exchange was unusually large and highly diverse and, in fact, larger than might have been ideal for individual discussions.

Given the crowd’s sheer size, it would have been impossible for the mayor to have addressed individually each participating table’s concerns — let alone those of each individual participant.

Meanwhile, and it should be noted, the assigned “representative” at the table where my husband and I sat did not make any attempt to control discussion or content.

By the end I’d heard my concerns addressed — from the need for better policing to the protection of parks and open space. Mayor Yemi Mobolade in conclusion summarized citizens’ clearly expressed concerns, his own considered response, and the importance of transparency. I considered the exercise an example of grass-roots democracy at its best and was happy I participated.

Ruth Obee

Colorado Springs

A positive police image

It’s great news that the community wants the police to be more engaged. I have a relatively positive image of law enforcement overall. During my lifetime, I have regularly interacted with law enforcement and for the most part, have had a positive experience.

While the media might selectively choose to show only the negatives of law enforcement, my overall experience has been different. Sure, there were a few times where I would be annoyed at law enforcement for how they handled a situation, but overall, they do their job well and professionally. Not once did I feel that their actions toward me were malicious or in bad faith.

As a result, I quickly realized that when respect is shown, respect is given. This applies in all situations, especially when interacting with law enforcement.

That said, could police image be made more positive? Of course. Every profession and their image can be more positive. The issue is how do we do it. If crime rate decreases, will it necessarily elevate the image of the police? Will hiring more minorities or females as police officers make its image more positive? How about softening the colors of the uniform to have a more neutral tone? Or perhaps there is no real need to improve the image since its image was unfairly manipulated by the media.

In the end, a positive police image is not something that can created in one day with slick marketing or overhauling a department. I believe creating a positive image is a slow process that requires each officer to do their job faithfully and to the best of their abilities. If this happens, then the image and reputation will follow.

John Shin

Monument

What is the objective?

I was not searching for anything like the following internet article, but it did jump out at me: In Phoenix, record heat is being fueled by urban sprawl — Bloomberg.

We, as well as many friends and neighbors have been asking the same question for some time, why are we in such a frenzy to add more jobs, more people, more homes, apartments, etc. I’ve yet to speak with a neighbor who welcomes the expansion that’s constantly promoted by our representatives!

What is the objective of those running the city and county in pushing this? When we moved here in mid-2000, this was a nice, kinda laid back community. It was relatively clean and peaceful compared with our former hometown. Now, despite the former mayor’s claims and the millions spent, many of our roads are still pockmarked with damaging potholes, roadside trash, car break-ins, theft is virtually commonplace. Do our local representatives not understand the increased costs of crime and infrastructure required to support more people despite the revenue they bring?

Remember John Denver’s lyrics from Rocky Mountain High, “more people, more scars across the land,” The vacant land surrounded by Powers, 83, Old Ranch & Interquest, I believe, was gifted to Colorado Springs as parkland. We do not need more apartment buildings clogging access to our tiny corner of the Springs. It’s a park, leave it alone!

And one of our greatest concerns is, where are we going to get the water?

John (Jack) Rivers

Colorado Springs