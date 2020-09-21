A safer drive for rural motorists
I want to personally make a big thank you to the El Paso County (EPC) Transportation Department. For years there has been many near collisions on Curtis Road between Garrett Road And Jones Road. Those driving south on Curtis Road traveling to Schriever AFB or going to Hwy 94 would pass on the left to overtake other cars. Those drivers who use Jones Road that want to go north on Curtis Road would at times attempt to make the left hand turn from Jones Road and would have to make a complete stop or pull off Curtis Road, because, a driver on the south bound Curtis Road would pass another car, thusly, making it a dangerous situation for all drivers.
Thankfully, on Sept. 15, the EPC Transportation Department, came to the rescue. They “double yellow lined (NO PASSING ZONE)” on Curtis Road for both directions of that portion of Curtis Road. I personally just want to say, “Thank You El Paso County Transportation Department for making it a safer drive for all of us whom use Curtis Road on a daily basis — a job well-done”.
Will Shipley
El Paso County/Falcon
Kicking the can down the road
Last Wednesday’s Gazette published an article on water shortages in the West by Sam Metz of the AP. It highlights the possible future of available water to the seven states and Mexico under the water agreements that expire in 2025.
Here we are, under the current administration, approving every development project that comes down the pike — no pun intended. They are kicking the can down the road. At some point in time California’s rolling blackouts will be rationed water here in Colorado Springs.
Boulder seems to have taken some control over development. But we seem to be uncontrolled in the city’s effort to have the largest tax base possible.
At some point in the not too distant future our faucets may produce a trickle. Just look at how much lower our reservoirs are from last year to this — about 10 feet at The Catamounts on Pikes Peak and 15 feet at Rampart.
Bill Robinson
Colorado Springs
The importance of marriage
Recognition of marriage’s moral value has been on the cultural decline for quite some time and has been widely documented. But only recently has there been recognition of the significant negative societal impact brought on by this decline, and I believe that this recognition is only now scratching the surface of the issue.
Previous understanding was that education was the single greatest factor of the ability to change the trajectory of one’s life. But studies increasingly point to marriage as the most important variable of a successful life. Completing high school, getting married, and having children, in that order, results in the high probability of being economically stable, among other things. However, getting that sequence out of order, even just one step, results in the high probability of being poor.
There is something about marriage…not merely a relationship, but marriage…that forces a male to take responsibility and ownership of his role as provider and protector of his family. It compels him to do things he otherwise would not want to do of his own accord out of great concern for those he has responsibility for. Marriage, for both male and female, is the recognition that others are more important than oneself, which causes responsibility. Responsibility then results in hard work and productivity which leads to security and stability. And stability is vitally important to society! As husbands are working to provide for their families, those same families experience a greater level of financial independence which in turn supports the local economy and subsequently the greater economy. Living together without commitment to the marriage vow simply does not have the same effect. There is little to prevent one from up and leaving when life gets rocky. And life will get rocky.
This is not meant to be a controversial letter, it is simply an encouragement to be reminded of the moral value of traditional marriage.
Curt Sawyer
Colorado Springs
Sports is not the proper forum
Now that I have reached the age of 75, I am so disappointed to see what has happened to our country. Growing up I recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the national anthem, but not anymore. We always stood and saluted during the anthem with hand over heart and later military salute.
Sports have always been a part of my life, but not so much anymore. As a veteran of the Vietnam War I feel disrespected now as when I returned in uniform to the U.S. and was spit at and called a baby killer. The people kneeling during the national anthem, in my mind, are not only showing disrespect for our flag and country but also for veterans. Consequently since this is happening and they are exercising what they deem as a right to do I too am exercising my right to not watch the folks I think are disrespectful.
There are other venues to bring these issues of concern to public awareness. If sports communities perpetrating these actions feel good about what they are doing, then they should know I will not be following them. If any one thinks I don’t care about their causes, they are wrong. I believe this is not the proper forum for presentation. Don’t be surprised if viewership drops and advertisers pull back.
The heads of the sports activities need to be real leaders instead of acquiescing. If they want to show respect for vets and the flag, stand.
Roger Shambaugh
Falcon
Autism manifests in different ways
After reading the article titled “Detecting autism: What every parent should know about screening”, I felt I need to offer my insight. This article means well, but I — a girl who was diagnosed with autism at the age of nine — feel that some of the information in said article may not actually help the families of an autistic child, nor the autistic child themselves.
I would like parents to know that the symptoms mentioned in the article are not the only symptoms of autism. Unlike Alex, I started speaking very early, but I had trouble with physical activity. Autism manifests in many ways, so it’s important to know all the symptoms so that your child not go undiagnosed. The article includes links to the website of Autism Speaks and encourages parents to use this organization as their guide to caring for their autistic child.
As someone with autism, Autism Speaks has hurt me and others like me through use of fearmongering, and, in the words of Amy Sequenzia, using “inclusive language while applying exclusive tactics.” One of the links goes to a page where they recommend the 100 Day Kit, a “guide” to what to do when your child is diagnosed. This kit addresses us in a derogatory way and encourages abusive therapies and practices. I’m writing because I want the best for other autistic kids and their families. I urge you: for your child’s safety and health, do not support Autism Speaks, use organizations like ASAN or AIM instead.
K. Brynn Gonzales
Colorado Springs