A sad and troubling rhyme
Sunday’s Denver Post had a heartbreaking front page story about the grieving mother of a 19-year-old Marine killed in Afghanistan in 2010. Gretchen Catherwood was so traumatized by the thought of her only son dying that she could no longer live in the house where her son grew up and where her front door greeted the three Marines and a Navy chaplain that she refused to receive. In the woods behind her house, she and her husband — with help from monetary donations — are building the Darkhorse Retreat Lodge for visiting combat veterans, in memory of her son. Combat veterans of all ages will be welcome.
There’s another story of a grieving parent: Dr. Victor Westphall, PhD. The “Doc”, as he was known, had a dream in 1968 of building a memorial to his Marine son, David. After years of grief and struggle, Dr. Westphall’s dream was realized. You can visit Victor and Jeanne Westphall’s memorial to their son David. Now dedicated to all members of America’s armed forces; it rests on a rise in Angel Fire, New Mexico.
Mark Twain purportedly said, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” Gretchen’s story (God knows there are thousands of similar untold stories) is a sad and troubling rhyme of our country’s not-to-distant history. The story and rhyme here lay bare the destructive familial consequences of a country’s conflicts that extend far beyond any combat zone — haunting, saddening, destroying the lives of parents and siblings unto the grave.
James Cullivan
Colorado Springs
Amazing team goes above and beyond
In this time of shock and grief, our family wishes to extend our gratitude to the Major Crash Team of the Colorado Springs Police Department. On Aug. 11, my daughter, Jenaya, was struck and killed by a moving vehicle while crossing one of your busy streets. Your team was instrumental in ensuring we had timely and pertinent information every step of the way. Detective William Giannini made himself available for questions via phone calls and took Jenaya’s son and me through her final moments when we made the trip to your lovely city. His efforts helped this grieving mother answer a few of the unknown questions surrounding her decisions and death; I will be forever grateful to this group of professionals for their kindness, sympathies and humanity.
Jenaya had a comfort animal who, during the crash, ran from the scene. Your amazing team put out the word to your citizens and, following a repeated search for Hershey, you found him several days later. Again, going above and beyond, this amazing team notified us that the dog was found and we were able to have him returned to his original owner where he will be able to run and play with old friends in Texas.
Mere words cannot express our heartfelt gratitude to this group that lives and works among you, the good people of Colorado Springs. We have been blessed to have met them for a minute; you are blessed to have them every day.
Brenda Ballard
Portales, N.M.
A not so brilliant strategy
It’s official, now, our troops have abandoned Afghanistan. And we’ve left Americans and allies behind with no plan to get them out. Not only that, the administration days ago delivered a list of those people to the Taliban, ostensibly so they’d be allowed to pass through the Taliban’s checkpoints outside the airport.
Right. We gave them an official “enemies of the people” list and while officially saying we don’t trust the Taliban, we’ve trusted those people and their family’s lives to them. Brilliant strategy.
H. Wayne Hall
Colorado Springs
Opening the door to fraud
My 17-year-old daughter recently got her Colorado driver’s learner’s permit. She received a letter shortly afterward that let her know she was registered to vote in the next election. At first blush I thought that was pretty convenient, then I realized after reading the letter that anyone who gets a Colorado ID or driver’s license is automatically registered to vote and if they are not eligible to vote they have to let the state know so they can be removed from the list of voters.
This is very concerning to me, because I actually read the letter. How many people do not read the letter and are getting registered as a voter but are not eligible to vote, yet they are registered? This is why other states are passing laws to protect the integrity of elections, while Colorado is opening the door to fraud.
John Pickard
Lakewood
We’ve read this story before
Mark Hillman is a partisan shill who never met a Democrat he didn’t despise. Combining his “hackery” with contributors Dick Standaert, Ralph Huber, and R. J. Toner, their criticisms fail to take the long view for which they absolve themselves.
Trump/Biden’s decision was correct while Biden botched the withdrawal. What critics miss is the West’s dismal record in establishing democracies in the Middle-East. Where is their criticism of Bush invading Afghanistan and Iraq?
The Middle East is not Germany or Japan, where law and order were rooted even prior to their warmongering. The tribal Middle East proved over centuries it cannot be settled by foreigners while critics of this withdrawal take no responsibility for allowing Bush, buoyed by revenge after 9/11, to initiate conflicts whose endings we’ve seen before.
Are any of us surprised at Afghans folding? If after 20 years, a trillion dollars, and Afghan deaths, they are not ready to defend themselves nor will be. For these critics, what is your solution: another 20 years, more trillions and further deaths to end up in the same place?
If ISIS or the Taliban stood at Pikes Peak and Tejon, I would fight them with garden tools and I imagine that Hillman, Standaert, Huber, and Toner would be there with me. This is not new; we’ve read this story before. The difference is critics who are unable to separate partisanship from history.
E.W. “Chip” MacEnulty II
Colorado Springs