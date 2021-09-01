President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken look on as a carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind., during a casualty return at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Sunday. The ceremony was for 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.