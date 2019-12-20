A republican form of government
While I appreciate fellow Manitoid ML Cavanaugh’s enthusiasm regarding democracy or the lack thereof in Manitou Springs (“A vote against democracy in Manitou Springs” — Op Ed Dec. 17, The Gazette), I fear he might have skipped a few government college classes along the way based on his opinions. Fortunately, we do not live in a pure democracy (mobocracy some would say) in Manitou or anywhere else in the United States. If we did, all of our laws would be made directly by the majority voting public leaving the rights of the remaining minority unprotected. A simple Google search on the topic republic vs. democracy might help anyone needing a refresher understand the intentions of our founders. They had good reasons to form a republic based on experience.
Council man Jay Rohrer said, “Just because a majority of a group of people think you should go in a certain direction does not mean that that is a wise choice”. That is not a stunning repudiation of democracy, it is a recognition of our republican form of government.
We elect our representatives to try and consider all the ramifications of an issue, and taxation is a particularly vexing topic. We have TABOR laws in Colorado for that reason and no doubt is why we have a law in Manitou that requires a proposed increase in taxation, regardless of where the proposal comes from, to be passed by ordinance via our elected officials. The city lawyer was right to mention it.
I do not doubt that in the end the .3% tax increase will be enacted in Manitou after further consideration by a fresh City Council. A majority vote is a powerful incentive in our republican government. However, we and our representatives should consider what minority rights might be undermined as a consequence. Maybe the Manitou shopkeeper will lose some business when our tax rate goes from 8.73% to 9.03%. Perhaps the next time Manitou has a need to raise money to fix something important, the new 9.03% rate, combined with all the other taxes we pay might seem too high to allow a further increase.
In conclusion, I invite my fellow citizens to celebrate the genius of our republic. I hope we can keep it.
Clint Lewis
Manitou Springs
Education needs to be inclusive
A recent Gazette editorial “Schools should teach more about genocides” lauded the efforts of state legislators who are poised to introduce a bill that would mandate Holocaust and genocide education in K-12 schools in Colorado. Sadly, only 12 states require such teaching of these important topics; though with some effort Colorado could be next.
If Colorado is going to address “genocide, mass persecution and other hate-filled ethnic, racial and sectarian atrocities past and present” then such education needs to be as inclusive as possible.
In Colorado, no teaching of Holocaust and genocide education can ignore the plight of Native Americans across the Americas. This should be taught in conjunction with the recently passed HB 19-1192 which requires history and civic education to include the contributions of Latinos, Native Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans, LGBTQ individuals, and religious minorities.
However, we must guard against the overpolitization of these topics. One only need to explore how recent efforts to declare the Armenian genocide have become a political issue between Congress and the president. It should be noted that the National Council for the Social Studies has issued a number of position statements on the importance of human rights education stating that “both [in] its civil and its humanitarian aspects, [it] is a necessary element of social studies programs….”
The Gazette should continue to champion not only the teaching of the Holocaust and genocide, but the new history and civics requirements regarding the history, culture, and social contributions of minorities in Colorado.
Anton Schulzki
Colorado Springs
In support of school choice
School choice has become a controversial topic across the United States. Some of that controversy might be attributed to misunderstanding. What is “school choice”? Traditionally in the public school system, where you live determines which school you will attend during your educational lifetime through Grade 12. School choice removes those boundaries, creating a system in which families have a say in where their children attend school. Having a say in the education of your child eliminates being tied to a school that does not meet or “fit” your child’s academic needs. The availability of educational options not only benefits the student, choice benefits families, and whole communities.
Supporters of school choice see things differently from those who support only one type of school for all students. I see school choice as an opportunity for the student to succeed in an environment that they have selected. Let’s face it, not all students are necessarily suited to a school simply because of its ZIP code. Having the opportunity to choose their educational path gives each student a stake in the education they receive. Yes, school choice has funding implications, but when the success of the child is at stake, what are the priorities?
School choice has leveled the playing field in education for many students. School choice in Colorado has provided children with greater access to higher performing schools and the chance to leave low performing schools.
In addition to traditional public schools, school choice includes public charter schools, magnet schools, online schools, home schooling, and innovation schools. This choice is especially beneficial to underserved students.
Charter schools in Colorado are open to all students and are tuition-free public schools. Charter schools are gaining parental support because of the greater flexibility, and autonomy or independence than traditional public schools.
School choice open enrollment varies by district and by school, and schools have deadlines in December, January and February. There are many things to consider when choosing a school. Doing your research, visiting schools, talking with staff, and speaking with school families will help you to understand the school and how that school may or may not be the best fit for your child.
LynDel Randash
Colorado Springs