A renewed respect for regular order
I’m struck by the picture in Monday’s paper of Martin Szelag in Michigan holding his hand-lettered sign demanding proof that there was no fraud in Joe Biden’s election. It’s like the old Greek philosophical paradox about the arrow: it can never reach a target because at any given moment there’s half the remaining distance still to go.
A persistent skeptic can always say “Prove that it’ll get there — I still don’t believe that it will.” 3/4 of the way? there’s always that remaining 1/4, etc. Present-day election fraud in the U.S. is a very small problem — but the doubts raised by the GOP have been big and too persistent. Court case after court case thrown out? GOP has its doubts about the judges, even Chief Justice John Roberts. I hope we’ll work our way to a renewed respect for regular order, evidence and even some mutual respect.
Owen Cramer
Colorado Springs
Refusing to obey laws, rules
I followed the Mitsch-Bush v. Boebert campaign with some interest last fall. I wasn’t surprised that Lauren Boebert won, given the politics of the area. Still, most of the folks in Garfield County and surrounds are good people. Now I hear that, among other things, during the D.C. riots, Boebert actually did publicly tweet Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s location. Also, once again, she is refusing the obey laws and rules that apply to her.
How did this high school dropout, who has an arrest record, even pass the vetting for public office? What kind of role model does she provide, especially for her children? She seems to be just a spoiled frightened child, who thinks (?) that she needs to carry a gun at all times because she is threatened by anyone who doesn’t agree with her.
Shelley Farrell
Colorado Springs
The gravity of their actions
Here is one suggestion for possible punishment for people convicted of the sedition attempt on Jan. 6:
And because this is America, they can decide which punishment they want to accept.
1) 3-5 years in prison, with no parole before term is up
2) One or two weekends/ month for 10 years where they have to do community service. And if they fail to do this, they immediately have to start their 3-5 year term, no matter when during community service time they fail to do their commitment. While this might seem harsh, treason is punishable by death. We aren’t going to make them leave the country, just make them learn a valuable lesson!
America is for all people, who want to contribute to society! Not just a privileged few, based on color, nationality, and ‘the kool-aid’ they drank. They need to understand the gravity of their actions.
Mark Stahl
Colorado Springs
Several flaws with this argument
I really must respond to Bill Offut’s letter on Jan. 18. His letter is a well-worded plea for yet another examination of the presidential election returns to ensure that the election wasn’t rigged in some way. It is yet another plea for the Supreme Court to review the results and render an opinion on the topic. He feels the court “reneged” on their duty somehow.
There are several flaws with his argument. First, 81 million Americans don’t feel the election was rigged in any way, shape, or form. That’s a majority of those voting. Second, the processes and results of elections in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico have been examined, reexamined, and recounted — in some cases (Georgia comes to mind) three times. Third, those doing the examining and recounting were Republican and Democrat. Not much possibility for either error or illegal activities there. And fourth, if somehow the election was rigged, where’s the proof? It’s impossible to rig voting machines to change one entry (the President) and not change all the down-ballot results. It is incumbent on the accusers to show proof. In over 60 cases, none was shown. The election is over. Joe Biden won. If you are unhappy with the results, take part in preparing for the 2022 and 2024 elections.
The insurrection on Jan. 6 was exactly that — a riot that led to an invasion of the Capitol building while electoral vote counting was underway. Anywhere else on the planet, we’d call this an attempted coup. Which it certainly was.
Timothy K. Roberts
Falcon
Should have gotten the hint
Most of the time I enjoy reading Jon Caldara’s column, not on this Sunday. Let’s be real here, Donald Trump brought all this grief and consequences on himself. Trump lived by social media and will die by social media, that’s on him. Having these sites cut him off is the correct action. Personally, I’m tired of hearing his rants and excuses.
I voted for Trump twice, the second time looks like a huge mistake that’s my error. I should have gotten the hint when he started talking about our ‘illegal election’ in the summer. Trump has made our election process a joke to the world.
Jim Weglarz
Larkspur
Let’s keep athletes safe
Why would any organization want to deregulate (remove licensure) a health care profession (athletic trainers) that assess, treats and rehabs sports injuries — some very serious? I’m not sure but, I do know that it is a strong probability by a very reputable agency that just granted athletic trainers licensure last year. Now, partly because not enough complaints were documented against certified athletic trainers — a good thing — deregulating them and having no oversight to their actions in our state is a strong possibility. I should note that 48 other states require athletic trainers to be licensed. Why is that?
Athletic trainers are required to have a B.S. degree in athletic training (soon to be a M.S.) from an accredited school, be certified by the BOC and licensed. Deregulation would allow anyone without education or certification to call themselves an “athletic trainer” Why? Who would want any athletes’ serious sports injury treated by someone with no education on how to assess or treat an injury with no oversight? Puzzling at the very least — but, it could very well happen next month. Please contact your local legislator and ask them to support keeping athletic trainers licensed for the good of all concerned.
P.J. Gardner
Colorado Springs