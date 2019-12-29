A red light means stop
Please, please Colorado Springs install cameras at every traffic light in our city. Impractical, expensive, yes, I know, but maybe the possibility will knock some sense into our many citizens who not only speed up at yellow lights but speed up at red lights. Often two or three vehicles go through red lights.
Although there were no students on board, I observed a school bus speeding through a red light at Austin Bluffs and Meadowland following a pickup truck that had gone through the red light ahead of the bus.
People, a yellow light means slow down so you can stop before the light turns red. A red light means stop!
Eventually, you might hit a vehicle and kill a child in that car, you will kill a pedestrian, you might even kill yourself. Please, Colorado Springs drivers stop doing this. Please Colorado Springs police position yourselves to catch these people.
Austin Bluffs and Meadowland would be a good place to start.
Carol Cook
Colorado Springs
Certain expectations and decorum
Rocky Mountain Classical Academy is now being sued because of a 5-year-old child’s desire to have his earring accepted by the school, despite his mother signing a document (contract), without duress, which spells out the school’s dress code. Not very difficult to read and understand.
RMCA has developed a community with parents, teachers, staff and students since its inception by developing certain expectations and decorum. Among this community is the dress code that parents and students agree to and are held accountable to same.
The actions of this mother with her 5-year-old have chosen to destroy this community by suing RMCA.
It would appear this child is in control of this family and not the parents.
He needs to learn that it’s not all about him and everyone doesn’t need to bow to his demands. However, he is learning if I don’t like what I agreed to, then sue. I want what I want, even if it destroys the community.
Paul Lemon
Colorado Springs
What the Springs residents desire
I agree with Chris Colvin’s letter in the Christmas Day edition of The Gazette.
I don’t like the way our city council is emulating Boulder in various ways. I am of the opinion that Boulder should not be used as an example in all forms of government.
I agree that if Jill Gaebler was truly serious about our faux water shortage she would be looking at the developers rather than the citizenry of Colorado Springs. Ah, but developers bring in tax revenue and the almighty dollar takes precedence over what the citizens of this city desire.
By watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the water evaporates and the lawns are devoid of the full effect of watering.
Our City Council members need to be reevaluated.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
Every generation has its challenges
I couldn’t help but respond to George Davis’s letter titled: ‘Seeing hope in the next generation.’ I, too, am a boomer of 65 years. But instead of apologizing.... I wish to provide another view:
I am thankful that even though we have numerous ecological challenges on this planet...we have made tremendous advancements through technology and education.
I am thankful, that even though we have a soaring debt...we have the resources for helping our seniors, veterans and others in need.
I am thankful that even though we have large numbers of homeless and hungry ... we are making strides toward housing and food assistance.
I am thankful that even though we have infrastructure needs, urban progress is being made.
I am thankful that many more of this generation can choose from an abundance of career options and more financial resources and opportunities available to them than ever before.
I am thankful that even though we have ‘some’ self-serving representatives, we still have most government officials and (including our president) dedicated to making our country better for everyone.
I am thankful that though we have further to go, we have far less racism and greater tolerance than ever before.
I am thankful that due to amazing technology, medical and science advancement, we are not just ‘kicking the can down the road’ but ‘picking up the can’, and progressing.
Every generation has had its challenges, its greedy few, its ‘bad apples’....but I for one am very proud of our generation... for as a whole, it strived to help Americans pursue ‘life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness’. We are the best generation.....and I feel assured that the next generation will be as well!
Steven Shapiro
Colorado Springs