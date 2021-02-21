A purely political decision
In Thursday’s front page article, Jaime McIntyre repeats an erroneous myth that has been repeated all too frequently, when he claimed that the Air Force had made the decision to move the Space Force command headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala. In fact, the decision was made by then-President Donald Trump, in direct contradiction of the Air Force’s strong recommendation to keep the headquarters here in the Springs.
Many believe, without further proof, that the president was irate at Colorado and selected Alabama as the new location as retribution for not reelecting Sen. Cory Gardner, Trump’s close personal friend. In spite of overwhelming studies and conclusions to the contrary, it was a purely political decision and will unnecessarily cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
Richard J. Toner, retired brigadier general, Air Force
Colorado Springs
Thankful for compassion
I would like to compliment the Peak Vista team on Jetwing. I had my first COVID shot Tuesday. They were great. Caring, helpful, as I am disabled. Thank you for your compassion.
Cheryl Sims
Colorado Springs
Hope for the future
Count me among the “few” who disagree with Dr. Ray Raymond (Keep cheating scandal in perspective, Letters, Feb. 12)about the alleged decline in young people’s standards. First, those who imagine age confers virtue have always bemoaned the supposed moral inferiority of younger generations. But more importantly, there have always been many young people of integrity and moral character, this generation included.
For instance, I am a longtime volunteer high school mock trial attorney-coach, now at Palmer High School. Mock trial is a challenging, rewarding program, sponsored by the CBA, in which students try a complex case in front of real volunteer judges and jurors, in real courtrooms (except this year, which was virtual). (For more information, please see www.coloradohighschoolmocktrial.com).
This past weekend, I watched our team compete (and win, BTW) against the dozens of other students from southern Colorado, all of whom were professional, polite, well-dressed, and who competed at an extremely high level.
Over the years I have seen thousands of similar students from all over the state showing great integrity and moral character, along with being just plain likable.
This is just one example; there are many more. But these young people don’t get publicity. They aren’t seeking it. They do well because they possess integrity and high moral character. It is a pleasure and privilege to work with them. They give their coaches hope for the future.
It is a mistake to blame the cheating scandal on young people’s supposed decline. There are plenty of good youngsters; they just don’t show up in the media.
Davide Migliaccio
Colorado Springs
A wake-up call from Weld County
A short while back, I wrote a letter of perspective on state and federal elections, which was not published. The gist of my letter follows what is happening with Weld County. Others would like to follow suit. My letter pointed out that the constitution does not say “We The People of the big cities”. The cities and their surrounding areas control election outcome and ride herd on rural communities. As stated, Weld County whose grievance against state government are way off the radar for Colorado’s urban-suburban majority along the Front Range is a prime example.
Three counties control what happens statewide (Arapahoe, Boulder, and Denver). Without these three, Colorado would be a red state with two Republican senators. So maybe it is more advisable to have those three counties become a state and Colorado remain without them. Yes, there are other counties that lean Democratic, but they haven’t the power of the collective three.
Good luck, Weld County. Many of us agree with you. Michael L. Larsen had a letter on this subject. He is correct that state senators should be evenly apportioned by county much like U.S. senators are. There are many Coloradans that agree. The problem with Republican counties leaving is it becomes much harder to fight the imbalance of power by the three urban counties. Any workable solutions would be welcome and supported by many.
Roger Shambaugh
Falcon
The real people needing help
Gov. Jared Polis is being praised for the formation of the Behavioral Health Task Force, ostensibly, to help those with mental illness. What unmitigated hubris. I am a person with bipolar disorder. I am actually worse off now than before the “task force” was mandated. Change has not occurred. His posturing says, “See my compassion” but does nothing substantive.
I was grossly discriminated against last year because I am a “psych” patient. Seeking recourse through the state government? Total futility. My psychiatric issues have been exacerbated due to this discrimination. Those governing Colorado, under the auspices of Mr. Polis, are busy renaming landmarks and streets. They don’t have time for the real people needing help.
A cursory exploration into the backgrounds of the task force members is like a Who’s Who in the behavioral health industry. Leon Wittner, identified as consumer — parent, is the only member without an alphabet attached to their name. Where are the people affected by psychiatric conditions? Why are we, the sufferers, inadequately represented?
I applied for the governor’s “task force.” I was asked my political affiliation. What does that have to do with psychiatric issues. I was also asked to submit a resume. Why? Often people who suffer from mental health issues have unfavorable work histories. Basically, they were culling the herd. There was no place for people who are afflicted or even worse: aren’t in line with a specific political agenda. Apparently, I don’t have the right party affiliation for the “task force.”
Lura Dungan
Colorado Springs
What an advanced civilization
So the Mars Rover “Perseverance” has landed on Mars – quite the technological feat. Gee, that must have come with quite a price tag. Anyway — Huzzah!
Meanwhile, back on the planet Earth, in 2021, millions of humans, in the United States of America, in the Republic of Texas have no heat, and are standing in line for propane tanks to cook food and provide heat for their families, boiling melted snow for drinking water. What an advanced civilization we are.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs