A public health emergency
I appreciated the Oct. 27 letter from Pikes Peak Area Superintendents Association members. I am glad to hear they are committed to keeping schools open. They said that we need the help of the community in this. I would add that we also need to push our local public health department to help crunch the data and to more closely support our schools.
Many of our community youths and children do not have the option to attend school in person. They are suffering academically, psychologically, socially and physically. I see this as a family physician and consider it a public health emergency. Our health department needs to assist with and respond to data about COVID-19 spread in schools in the next few weeks. I bet that in schools where mask wearing is well-implemented, there has been little spread attributed to attending school.
If there has been little spread attributed to attending school, then please let our youths and their families have the choice to attend school four to five days a week after the New Year.
Right now our hammer is to close everything down completely or partially. But with data, I think we will see that this tool of full or partial closure does not have to be indiscriminately applied to schools. I think we will see that our schools can be opened more than they are now. Our schools need help from public health collecting and interpreting the data and then being allowed to reopen safely.
Jamie Glover, M.D.
Monument
Nothing wrong with this picture
In response to “Profiling does not build trust” Oct. 29:
I was also recently stopped for a speeding infraction. I, too, was asked for proof of insurance, registration and driver’s license. I, too, was asked to open my car door so VIN could be verified. I, too, was asked where I was born and the last 4 digits of my Socal Security number.
I am a middle class, middle-aged white woman. There is nothing wrong with this picture. This isn’t profiling, it’s standard protocol.
Anna Smith
Colorado Springs
Kudos to election offi
cials
There has recently been a lot in the media, politics and in court cases about the integrity of mail-in ballots. While Colorado might have an advantage over some states in terms of experience and mail-in ballot infrastructure, it is worthwhile to note how well our system works. Shortly after receiving my mail-in ballot ,I completed it and put it into our local ballot drop box shortly before noon that day. Early the next morning, I received an email from El Paso County election officials that my ballot had been accepted.
My thanks to Colorado’s secretaries of state, present and past, for a system that works. Thanks also to El Paso County election officials who have conscientiously implemented that system on the local level. It is a tribute to our democracy how well that works.
Yes, there might be some errors in some states, even likely small ones in Colorado. Any system that relies on humans and is only fully tested every two years can count on that, even in states with no mail-in ballots.
Still, I am relieved that these errors seem to be small and outside of systemic voter suppression efforts should lead to accurate election results. May the will of the people prevail.
Ivan James
Colorado Springs
Eliminate combative language
During this early fall of our election season with the daisies and daylilies past blooming and the high-country aspen groves gleaming in their golden glory our attention turns, suddenly, to fighting.
As children we often hear — and as adults ignore — the schoolyard admonition of parents, teachers, clergy and peace-loving adults everywhere: “Now play nice and don’t fight.” What happens in that short journey from the playground to adulthood?
What happens to the wanna-be politician away from family civility who morphs into a fighter? A fighter for his or her constituents; a fighter against those left-wing nuts; a fighter against those right-wing nuts; a fighter against special interests; a fighter to protect our values.
And what of those other fighters? Someone is always fighting to get you the best deal; the best price. Someone else is fighting to get you the money you deserve. After leaving the playground, some adults like to return to a facsimile there of on the Little League field where fighting is anything but figurative.
And what of a politically contested state being called a “battleground?” Unfortunately, our shorthand for conflict, carnage and slaughter is image rich, outflanking the mundane. I ask you, where’s the imagery in “contested?”
Imagine if we could eliminate this combative, militaristic language from our civilian vocabulary. Would it help make safer future generations?
Remember that rousing high school or college football fight song?: “We’re going to Fight! Fight! Fight!”
James Cullivan
Colorado Springs