A proposed new school system
School society will be different because of COVID-19. What will it look like? Can we be proactive and make some changes for the better? Let us not assume the old ways were always better.
Allow me to provide an option that might work better. Consider year-round school divided into trimesters; 3 sessions of 24 five day-week periods and one five-day week of vacation. That accounts for 365 days.
Yes, year-round schools to help us improve our K-12 educational system; no dead summertime educational loss. For students, each consecutive five-day session would be followed by a five-day week off, then on again for another five-day session, etc. Only one half of the students would be in school at one time. This would effectively change weeks from seven days to five days for students. This could allow class size to be cut in half. Additionally, consider dividing each day into two parts.
Part one from 7 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. Part two from 12:30 p.m. — 5 p.m. Half of the students would be morning students; the other half would be afternoon students. This would allow class size to again be cut in half. Thus a traditional 28-student class room would be cut to seven, allowing much more teacher student interaction. It would make much effective use of school buildings. It would provide better social distancing.
The universal antiquated nine-month school year needed for agrarian society is obsolete. Consider, many parental work schedules no longer follow a 9-5, M-F work pattern. Our schools need to do better. Consider 38 hours on average per student per year of individual/teacher interaction (old school) versus 112.5 hours on average per student per year of individual/teacher interaction (proposed new school).
During the every other week off, when not in the school building, students could pursue other activities, music, dance, sports, online learning, etc.
This proposal would require doubling the number of teachers. Teachers would have five long days (a morning and an afternoon session) followed by five days off every 10 days plus one extra five-day week off each year.
The question is: Do we want to better our educational system?
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs
A responsible approach
In the Saturday, May 23 edition, a Gazette article described the prior day’s City Council meeting wherein a potential ballot question concerning TABOR was raised. The mayor and the council believe it prudent to ask taxpayers to keep $3.9 million in tax revenue as well as requesting a one-year suspension of TABOR.
An alternate proposal for taxpayers to consider — No Colorado politician nor government employee shall receive a paycheck until businesses affected by the Wuhan virus are returned to full operations. Businesses have had to respond to various additional regulations and costs. Similarly, government should restructure its operations to respond to reduced taxes rather than constantly looking to taxpayers for additional funds. It is a responsible approach, one that I guarantee would have immediate impacts in favor of those funding government — us taxpayers.
James Komadina
Colorado Springs
Long-term costs to medical practices
While doctors and nurses caring for our COVID-19 have rightfully been at the center of public attention in recent weeks, a less recognized facet of the crisis is that many medical practices are suffering financial distress. “Elective” care has been postponed. Many have seen revenues dry up.
Make no mistake. Any disruption in the medical marketplace as a result of COVID-19 will be seen as an opportunity by the political left to promote single-payer health care.
Already, politicians on the left have revealed their intentions. House Democrat Whip James Clyburn recently stated that COVID-19 represented “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told a CNN reporter the pandemic response is an opportunity for structural change.
Federal, state, and local governments have responded to the pandemic with mandated shutdowns. They have limited many Americans’ ability to make a simple living. Medical practices are not exempt from this reality. They warrant financial compensation and support from the government as much as any other business. Yet, news reports indicate many practices have been unable to secure assistance.
Their ability to survive is in doubt.
Conservatives, such as myself, who fret at the prospect of incurring trillions of dollars in additional debt should consider the consequence of not adequately supporting our medical professionals. To do so would be penny-wise and pound-foolish. If liberal demands for single-payer health care gain steam because of inaction, the long-term costs could be devastating.
Cherish St. Denis Schaffer
Colorado Springs
Display of transparent deception
Got to hand it to Nancy Pelosi, answering for what she says or thinks takes us on a short adventure into the realm of nonsensical. Applaud or cringe, I don’t know. To give credit for her transparency, one must reward her as a terrible liar. Simple logic might send up a red flag — Anyone this bad at selling cover might actually be dangerous. Is she a product of the media she celebrates with sometimes crafty narratives or did she train them? She’s been around a while.
Calling President Donald Trump “morbidly obese,” she now claims; “was being factual in a very sympathetic way.”
Months back, she was asked why she hated the president. She stated she resented the question adding she was raised with a heart full of love .... always prays for the president.
If I get caught smiling, it’s that display of transparent deception in full view for all from a party that otherwise is just a bit better at hiding it.
Brian S Tunney
Colorado Springs