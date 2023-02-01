A problem of choice

This is in response to a Jan. 30 letter by Robin Flowers, “We need to talk about it.” The people have spoken and we have a policy regarding migrants and refugees.

For example transporting illegals is a federal crime. Illegal entry is a crime under 18 United States Code 1324(a)(1)(A)(i) and 1324(a)(2) to knowingly bring or attempt to bring into the United States an alien. It is also a crime to harbor an illegal immigrant or shield the alien from detection. See 1324(a)(1)(A)(iii). It is a crime under Section 1324(a)(1)(A)(iv) to encourage or induce an illegal to come to, enter, or reside in the United States as well as conspiring or aiding or abetting in any of these crimes. See 18 U.S.C.1324(a)(1)(A)(v). And so forth.

It is the responsibility of the executive to see that the policy or laws are carried out in good faith. An executive “executes” or discharges laws.

Laws may be changed. However, as there is no will to enforce existing U.S. law, I have little faith that the current executive — the President of the United States — would discharge new laws as written by our representatives in the House and Senate.

I don’t blame the American people for confusion over official policy, but this is a problem of choice and not of a lack of existing law.

Janice Taylor

Colorado Springs

Not the proper solution

My name is Charlie Stevens, and I am a 16-year-old high school student who lives in the Old North End and attends Palmer High School downtown. I have grandparents who live in the 2400 Wood townhomes complex, and I have lived here my entire life. I feel very passionate about this issue as it will directly impact my family and many people in the town.

I am in strong disapproval of the proposed East/West throughway. I believe it will bring more noise, pollution, and eventual congestion to the neighborhoods of this city, and is not the proper solution to the problem at hand.

Charles Patrick Stevens

Colorado Springs

Religion is not irrational

I read with interest the letter by Jac Roberson, “Irrationality of religion.” He believes that in order for something to be true it has to be seen or proven, such as religion.

The Bible was written by man but guided by God. The Old Testament tells of creation, the history of the Israelites, predictions of the coming of Jesus.

The New Testament it tells of Jesus birth, His teachings and life, His death and resurrection.

Thomas Aquinas, in ”The Summa Theologica” states that God set things in motion and gave them their potential: The water cycle, the oxygen/carbon dioxide cycle, fossil fuels under ground and whatever else is needed to live on this earth.

Humans have made their own gods such as money, fame, beauty, power. All these are transitory. God is forever. They have gone to tarot cards, fortune tellers, read their horoscope in the paper. Only God knows the future.

There are references to Jesus that support the Gospels. Josephus, the Jewish historian, mentions both Jesus and His earthly brother, James, in his writings.

The Roman historian Suetonius mentions a disturbance among the Jews in Rome instigated by preachers of Jesus two decades after His death and resurrection. Tacitus in his “Annals” reported “….that when Nero set fire to Rome, he placed the blame on a group called Christians, whose founder had been put to death by the procurator Pontius Pilate during the reign of Tiberius.”

There is proof that religion is not irrational. You just have to look for it

Erna A. Haring

Colorado Springs

Let the market sort it out

Kudos to the Gazette for their Thursday Viewpoint, “Rent control denies economic reality.” Government tinkering with a market seldom, if ever, works out well. Our economy is market based and revolves around supply and demand. It is the first thing you learn in Economics class. As the Gazette correctly pointed out, the only feasible way to lower rent in any market is to increase supply. If demand stays relatively steady, then an increased supply of apartments will lower overall rent prices. However, by enacting rent controls, government will stifle new growth, supply will not improve, and existing apartments will deteriorate as landlords spend less on upkeep because their costs will start to exceed their income. The Colorado Legislature needs to leave this issue alone and let the market sort it out.

David Geuting

Colorado Springs

We pay for ‘entitlements’

It makes my blood boil every time a news commentator or politician throws Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid together. Social Security and Medicare have been paid for by everyone working through mandatory payroll deductions.

We have contributed to these programs and deserve the benefit that we paid into for years.

On the other hand Medicaid is a government supported program. These have no business being put into the same pot of entitlements..Social Security and Medicare are NOT entitlements.

Don’t know how to get this thru to all the numb skulls that keep calling all of these entitlements!

Paul Garcia

Colorado Springs