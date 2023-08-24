A practical solution

All of us need someone to love, whether you have a roof over your head at night or not. Pets become even more important if you are unhoused. These animals provide unconditional love and often a sense of security.

So, hurrah to the Springs Rescue Mission for providing an overnight place for people and their pets! This is not a matter of excessive, poorly directed compassion. It is a practical matter if we want the homeless to be inside at night. Now people who used to stay away, have a place for themselves and their best friend!

Murlene Williams

Colorado Springs

No laughing matter

As a mother of five, information from City Planning and D-20 about the PC Development has felt like a comedy show — though not funny!

On Aug. 3, Katelynn Wintz said the D-20 “census officer” (Donald Smith) reviews capacity at local schools and the district as a whole and what the district “has told us, is that they have capacity.”

Donald Smith told me he does not comment on capacity! He responds if the district requests fees or land dedication, per existing city code.

Wintz said yesterday that she will meet with Smith and will send “clarified information related to school capacity.”

Who to believe?

Why is the city encouraging development (through bonds) in an area taxing infrastructure? Though wonderful, our schools are bursting at the seams, with growth continuing.

The district aims for 85% of architectural capacity. Smith sent data on capacity (w/o portables) and enrollment (as of 5/18/23) that showed Pine Creek at 94.9% of capacity and Mountain View at 99% of capacity. When I asked about the benchmark, he said it’s just a tool, among other factors, giving an opportunity to assess needs “once the schools in a given area of the district exceed the 85% factor for several years.”

How many years? The Colorado Department of Education site shows MVE and PCHS have been above 85% since at least 2017-2018.

What is D20 doing about this? Not telling city planning — their Aug. 30 meeting is about rezoning 60 more acres to residential, right by MVE and PCHS!

This has to stop! I beg the City Council, mayor, and superintendent to consider neighborhood capacity, not just for this development.

What this round robin of misinformation is doing to schools and families is no laughing matter!

Lexie Borg

Colorado Springs

Big push of agenda 2030

I just read my “Connection” newsletter from city utilities enclosed in my bill.

The buzzword is “sustainable” energy.

That is the big push of agenda 2030; the utilities admitted years ago they were committed to agenda 2030. Just what is that? It is the United Nations’ program for “sustainable development”. Agenda 2030 is the updated version of agenda 21 the official blueprint for micromanaging every aspect of human activity in an emerging world government. All this stuff sounds harmless and feel-goody but when you look under the hood — the shiny car won’t take you where you want to go.

Agenda 2030 wants us to replace our national identity with global citizenship. The goal is eliminating private ownership of property, banning or restricting firearms, imposing carbon taxes, mandating expensive electric cars, (which restricts our long-distance mobility) etc.

This is but a small list of the nefarious assaults on our freedom. The U.N. is not good for the USA. Instead of accommodating this agenda, we should get the U.S. out of the U.N.

June Heimsoth

Colorado Springs

A ban on abortion reversal

The sham that began with Senate Bill 190, passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis, has now come full circle. SB 190 outlaws the reversal of a nonsurgical abortion by prescribing progesterone, the major hormone that sustains a pregnancy, after a woman has taken the first abortion-inducing drug, mifepristone, unless the Colorado Medical Board and two other boards all decided this procedure meets “generally accepted standards of medical practice.” Last week, the medical board ruled against using progesterone to reverse abortions, thereby upholding SB 190 and ending abortion reversal in Colorado.

The board’s decision should come as no surprise. Its members hold 4-year terms and are appointed by the governor. As Polis has been in office for more than 4 years, virtually all of the board’s members were appointed by our staunchly pro-abortion governor.

Not surprisingly, the media’s stories have been highly biased in favor of SB 190’s ban on abortion reversal. The headline of the Gazette’s story last Saturday, reporting on the board’s decision, put the words “abortion reversal” in scare quotes conveying skepticism about the procedure. More importantly, the story states that a study on the effectiveness of the abortion reversal procedure was ended prematurely due to safety concerns after three participants experienced vaginal bleeding, which the story gives the impression was due to progesterone. The study said that while all three women had received mifepristone — known to potentially cause hemorrhaging — only one had received progesterone. Their severe bleeding was not caused by progesterone but very likely by mifepristone, the abortion drug.

The story also stated that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists rejects prescribing progesterone to reverse abortions. But neither that story nor stories in the Gazette last spring on SB 190 mentioned that the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a professional medical organization with over 6,000 members and associates, supports abortion reversal using progesterone. Or that the American College of Pediatricians supports it. Or that the Catholic Medical Association, comprised of more than 2,500 health care professionals, supports it.

Doug Barth

Colorado Springs