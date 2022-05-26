A positive school experience
As a members of the Downtown Rotary Club, we have had the privilege this year of reading, weekly, one on one, with second and third graders at Audubon Elementary, a D-11 school. Our experience was very positive. As unannounced weekly visitors to the school, we observed the atmosphere in the school and how resources were used.
It appeared that the school had used COVID funds to hire at least four teachers who rotated through each grade and classroom, daily, to provide each student with additional instruction.
As we walked through the hallways each week, we saw teachers working, focused and attentive to their students, often in small groups. They appear to be very hardworking and caring teachers. We observed students in hallways to be orderly, quiet and smiling. Office staff treated students kindly and appropriately.
This school is led by Principal Aaron Ford. Ford, a consummate professional, seemed to be everywhere, parking lot, playground etc. The students look up to him and want his attention and approval. He obviously cares about them.
The students at Audubon are thriving under the leadership of Ford and many other caring professionals.
Our students were always excited to see us, read to us, and show us their impressive reading ability. Any parent or grandparent who has a child in this school should be comfortable with the education being provided.
Donna Dell’Olio
Colorado Springs
Create a traffi
c division in city
I’m wondering why CSPD doesn’t create a division that does nothing but hand out traffic violations. I drive around town and constantly see people speeding, running red lights and stop signs, and driving like there is no tomorrow. Why is it that the only people that have insurance and register their vehicles are those that obey the laws? Failure to do so is a violation, right?
I have seen plates six months or more overdue. With all this going on, it would seem to me if the hired help got busy, the program would pay for itself. All this goes on in town and good luck when you get on the I-25 racetrack!
Dennis Tombetta
Colorado Springs
The sanctity of human life
As we convulse in reaction to this latest mass murder in Uvalde, I believe that we should really ask ourselves what was the cause of it rather than the mechanism that effected it. It seems to me that society no longer has respect for the sanctity of human life.
If an individual wants to achieve a degree of public notoriety, he gets a gun and wastes a classroom of children.
If he doesn’t like their particular ethnicity, he takes a knife and starts stabbing.
If he thinks they are suffering without dignity, he gives them an injection.
If he thinks a woman wants to exercise her freedom of choice, he uses medical technology to destroy. If he feels depressed, he overdoses.
In every example above, human life is sacrificed for no other reason than the belief that life beyond the individual is meaningless.
Joseph A. Godec
Colorado Springs
Money is the end all, be all
To the people of the NRA, what is your justification for why an 18-year old can have access to an AR-15 assault weapon? This isn’t about your rights; what about the rights of those children? Their right to live?? When a large majority of our population suffers from mental illness so profound that they would think shooting up a movie theater, a grocery store, a church, a school is the answer, how can keeping access to guns be the solution? Even more sick than this is the fact that decades after the Columbine shooting, this country has grown numb. The people in charge are not being held accountable because they are still under the thumb of the NRA, who pay millions of dollars lobbying Congress to not pass gun legislation. What world are we living in, where money is the end all be all, more important than the lives of children. High levels of metal found in baby food? A formula shortage? Mass murders at school? What sick reality is this?
Money and power trump all, even the lives of children!? And what does someone like me even do? I am a teacher. I am a mother. I went online and signed petitions and donated money and I‘ve been taught my vote “counts,” but do I have faith in the people running this country to do anything? No. When my children are in school, decades from now, do I think this could happen again? Yes. That. is. sick.
Alexandra Harnisch
Monument
Be proactive in protecting kids
I taught school for almost to three decades in several schools in the Falcon School District and at Lewis Palmer. Over my career, I encountered students who I believe were just as capable of violence as the sick monster in Texas. Below are some commonsense ways to protect our students and stem the moral rot infecting our society.
1. Allow teachers and staff who volunteer to undergo extensive training in weapons safety and qualify in small arms protection.
2. Post signs outside each school notifying the public that some staff members are armed.
3. Have several adults checking backpacks for weapons or knives as students enter the school at the beginning of the day.
4. Have adults, working in pairs with walkie talkies, roving the halls with the authority to question students as to their destination. If need be, these students can be escorted. These hall monitors will also be checking doors to make sure they are locked. (I would occasionally find doors propped open with rocks.)
5. Station an adult outside the only entrance to the school to monitor visitors and students. This person will also roam the parking lot at times.
6. Recruit volunteers to attend after school activities.
7. Erect a see-through fence around the perimeter of the school.
8. Have some kind of recognizable uniform for volunteers to wear while on duty.
It is past time for responsible adults to step up and become proactive in protecting our kids.
Bill Crow
Larkspur