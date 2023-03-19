A place to play

By now you should have received your mail-in ballot for the April City election. It is a simple ballot – Mayor, City Council at Large, and one “Issue” – namely, TOPS (Trails and Open Space). We currently have a one-tenth of one percent City Sales Tax for TOPS (about one burger per year, per person). The provision for this tiny tax expires in 2025. The April4 ballot issue is to extend that expiration date to 2045 without raising taxes.

Yes, trees grow on open spaces; but open spaces do not grow on trees – just as trails do not materialize by trail and error. To keep expanding publicly owned open space, we have to go out on a limb – that is, we have to commit to continual growth at the end of the branch. Twenty-five years ago, our citizens did this for us by making a long-term commitment to continual purchasing of open space, some of the results of which are the Stratton Meadows and Red Rock Open Space and large tracts east of the present city limits. That’s where our growth will take place. Those new residents will be needing a place to play and feed their souls. We can do that for just one penny on every ten dollars spent in Colorado Springs.

J.E. Strub

Colorado Springs

The use of TOPS funds

I have been a TOPS supporter from the beginning of the program in 1997 and strongly believe TOPS is one of the best things Colorado Springs has done for itself in this past quarter of a century. I also have served for two terms on both the TOPS Working Committee and Parks Advisory Board and as Chair of both bodies.

It was thus all the more painful when, a year and a half ago, I decided I couldn’t support the 2C ballot issue doubling and extending the TOPS tax. Despite the doubling of the tax, the open space account (and for many of us the heart of the program) was actually reduced and almost all safeguards on the use of TOPS funds were eliminated. The measure’s authors basically tried to turn TOPS into a giant slush fund to compensate for “Great Recession” cuts to the Parks Department’s general fund budget that have never been fully restored.

This time the city is wisely going for a simple extension of the existing 0.1% tax. There are minor tweaks allowing for more expanded use of monies in the trails and open space accounts, but these are more than compensated for by the added safeguard requirement that a minimum of 75% of the open space account must be used for the acquisition of open space land. Many of us in the “advocacy” camp were pleasantly surprised (and grateful) when Mayor John Suthers and a unanimous City Council agreed to this safeguard. It is one we have no guarantee we could get in another two years (TOPS expires in 2025) with a different mayor and council. Let’s take the bird in the hand and vote “yes” for Issue 1 — the TOPS extension.

Kent Obee

Colorado Springs

Springs’ water issues

City Councilman Dave Donelson’s Opinion article of March 14, 2023 “Water ordinance poorly thought out, misunderstood” contains a key error. He states “We will not be able to significantly impact Colorado River water flows by restricting annexations to a few cities along the Front Range.” The issue is not whether we can add new water diversions from the Colorado River system to support new urban growth in newly annexed areas, but whether current diversions will be curtailed by anticipated reductions in snow pack and Colorado River water flows such that new urban growth must be adjusted to accommodate new risk management approaches. Some studies anticipate a reduction in snowpack by 40% over the next 50 years. If so, a buffer of 30% between current water consumption and water rights yet to be used is a step of caution in risk management. It should apply to not only annexations but also future water management.

Meanwhile, the City is conducting a study. I hope that details the risks of Upper Basin states water diversions being reduced, or curtailed. If curtailment occurs, where in the water rights priority system are our water rights and likelihood of being curtailed? Can the Bureau of Reclamation curtail our water entitlements in the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project even without a Lower Basin call on the river? Pending that study, commitments to develop raw land must wait. While affordable housing cannot wait, Council should implement a strategy to address it within current city limits.

Tad Foster

Colorado Springs

Police can’t always be there

I think most are in favor of supporting and funding the police. However it’s not reasonable to believe they can always protect citizens.

It’s an old cliché but: “When seconds count, the police are minutes away”. Also, if having a firearm around (properly stored) causes someone to act violently, then we better outlaw knifes and baseball bats.

Mike McTigue

Colorado Springs

Too much is being promised

I can’t believe it. The Air Force Academy is building “the $58 million Madera Cyber Innovation Center,” a “31/2-story” (what’s the half-story used for?) building which “will house auditoriums, classrooms, and collaboration space.” (“Air Force’s Madera Cyber Innovation Center slated for opening next year,” The Gazette, March 16, 2023) It’s no wonder the planning took longer than expected, since “The center will be about 4,800 square feet.” That’s a lot to pack into a facility the size of local homes just across the interstate.

At $58 million, the cost is coming in at $13,810 per square foot, while luxury homes can be built for less than $300 per square foot. The high tech in this building must include highly flexible space to accommodate auditoriums, classrooms, and “seven labs for students.”

I hope the Air Force inspector general looks into this and verifies the design before much more money is spent. It seems like too much is being promised for such a small facility.

Robert Sallee

Colorado Springs