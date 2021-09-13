A pathway to citizenship
As a proud Coloradan DACA recipient who grew up in Breckenridge and attended the University of Colorado, I’m grateful for Senator Michael Bennet’s leadership working to pass a pathway to citizenship. Now, my future depends on other legislators following Senator Bennet’s lead in fighting for immigration reform.
Like countless other DACA recipients, TPS holders, and undocumented immigrants, every day that we go without a pathway to citizenship, I live in fear that my entire life and my daughter’s life will be uprooted and our family separated. Right now, Congress has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to pass serious immigration reform for the first time in nearly four decades through the reconciliation process, an option that would enable them to secure a pathway to citizenship for millions of people like me who have built our lives here. Congress needs to get the job done — however they do, it’s well past time to act.
A pathway to citizenship would keep millions of families like mine together, allow people who have been essential to the response and recovery from COVID-19 to continue to support our families and communities, and ensure millions of people are able to contribute fully to our workforce and economy. Immigrants have given everything to support this country, and now it’s time for the United States to support them. This is the best chance we have had in years and are likely to have for a very long time to fix our broken immigration system for American families like mine.
Javier Rosas
Frisco
We can still expect better
Mike Rosen’s September 6 column “The enigma of gender dysphoria” is a perfect display of the laziness and self-righteous ignorance which coalesce to encompass a majority of the arguments against treating trans-folk and gender nonconforming people with a modicum of decency and respect.
From neglecting all the cis women who are routinely scrutinized and disallowed from sporting and Olympic events due to a “higher than normal” amount of testosterone in their blood to ending his diatribe by saying “he simply couldn’t” tax his own brain long enough to figure out how they/them pronouns work in conversation, his conclusion seems to be drawn from half-remembered stereotypes and a 3rd graders’ biology instruction from 1949. The science has moved past his “forced choice” narrative, and as our culture does likewise, one supposes embarrassing growing pains are par for the course.
Nevertheless, we can still expect better from those individuals in our own lives stuck in their own ways. Especially when those ways are rooted in a fear of adapting English to the world in which the language is used--the entire point of using a language in order to communicate.
Raelle Schriner
Colorado Springs
To all those who have served
Thank you Jesus for Victor Hanson and Mark Thiessen for their insightful opinions in the Sept. 4 opinion section. Our country needs a major course correction in regards to our military and civilian leadership. We need more Gen. George Pattons. Whoever had any input in planning the disgraceful exit from Afghanistan should be fired.
Look at the beautiful faces of the 13 men and women blown up at the airport! Remind yourself that these precious souls leave behind all their relatives and must live with the disastrous decisions made in Washington, D.C. Multiply that with approximately 56,000 killed in Vietnam and all their loved ones.
I am one of those. My former stepson, a Green Beret, was killed on his birthday in the jungles of Vietnam, 49 years ago. His father committed suicide because of his beloved son’s death. One cannot fathom the grief of the families whose relatives have died in war, 9/11 and currently the 13 members of the military who died in Afghanistan.
Let us resolve, as we remember what happened on 9/11/2001, other wars and Afghanistan to never allow that to happen again. To accomplish that we need patriotic leadership in the military and in the government who stand up for truth and freedom by following our constitution.
My sincere thank you to all those who have served in all branches of the military, past, present and future. May Jesus comfort and bless all those loved ones who were left behind. For those who love Him, they will be reunited one day for eternity.
Dixie Muinch
Colorado Springs
Politically-motivated bureaucracy
Joe Biden’s commander-in-chief’s so-called “leadership” presided over the most horrific, disgraceful, dishonorable, feckless, tragic and inept military withdrawal in United States history… causing the deaths of 13 of our military heroes and stranding as many as 200 Americans and additional American friends by leaving them behind in a terrorist state. He also demonstrated how to be a terrible, untrustworthy international ally by not giving our NATO partners a heads-up about his ill-conceived, hasty plan of retreat. And, he showed his strategic and economic brilliance by “gifting” the Taliban with $80+ billion in U.S. military armaments and equipment.
This same president now wants Congress to approve spending over $5.0 trillion in new federal domestic spending programs to achieve the socialistic goals of the radical fringe of his Democrat party which, if passed into law, will increasingly make more and more of our population dependent on federal government handouts thereby giving the federal government and Democrat Party overwhelming control of our individual lives and stultifying opportunities of future American generations.
Is there any doubt in anyone’s mind that giving such huge sums of additional money to a large, impersonal, deep-state-politically-motivated federal bureaucracy will result in good outcomes for our country?
Patrick Scanlon
Colorado Springs
Gun violence is a public health crisis
As a health care professional and survivor of gun violence, I am compelled to dispel the false narrative in the Gazette’s Viewpoint “CDC needs to leave guns alone, stick to diseases.” Gun violence is a public health crisis as it is a leading cause of premature deaths in the U.S. In 2019, there were more people in the U.S. killed by firearms than in motor vehicle accidents with an estimated 100 deaths daily by gun violence. This statistic doesn’t include those of us that are survivors of gun violence, the long-term injuries, disabilities and psychological distress.
The CDC is charged with addressing the important health care problems harming and impacting the U.S. population. Unfortunately, Congress has limited research on gun violence since 1996. As with any epidemic, prevention is critical to understand what interventions work. Research, with accurate data, will provide meaningful, life saving strategies to reduce injuries and death from guns.
The public health approach requires we talk about both the person and the firearm. Gun violence is complex and deeply rooted in our culture. The editorial only served to fuel the paranoia of any restriction on the 2nd Amendment, which further polarizes this issue.
The public health approach does not have anything to do with “gun control” but about saving lives.
Deborah Griffin
Colorado Springs
A thoughts on the unvaccinated
A little thought just came to me. Since we now have a dictator-in-chief in the White House forcing people to get the vaccine, and ragging on the unvaccinated, will the unvaccinated people be forced to where a red V on their clothes so everyone will know who they are? Just a thought.
Bruce Nicklas
Colorado Springs