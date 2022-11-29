A never ending story
Wednesday evening, the lead story on ABC world news tonight: Another deadly mass shooting in Virginia. Second story, continuing coverage of the deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Thanksgiving Day will never be the same for all of those who have been afflicted by these senseless atrocities. How sad that so many have to endure the pain and grief of a never ending story.
Billy Greer
Colorado Springs
Love always wins
To the Club Q shooter:
You were drenched in hatred and ignorance and you thought you would exile the black, dripping misery inside you by destroying precious lives in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022. But you forgot that this community always, always rallies.
You thought you’d bring bias against a group of people because of who they love, but you forgot that we would pledge our love and support on the steps of City Hall; men, women, non-binary, children, gay, straight, white, black and brown.
You believed you were brave in your store-bought, non-military-issued body armor with a weapon that required no skill, but you forgot that our city is filled with real warriors — by the tens of thousands — combat trained to fight hatred, and to use that equipment to protect our freedoms.
You felt powerful, entering a room of unsuspecting and unprepared people enjoying music, dancing and celebration. But you forgot that only cowards attack the unarmed.
You planned to go out in a blaze of false glory, ending your life before you’d rot in a cage; but you forgot that love always wins.
Now you’ll pay the price for 60, 70 or 80 long, solitary years, alone and forgotten.
You destroyed lives. You ended dreams and you shattered families.
But you forgot that God will shower peace on the hurting and will welcome the victims with outstretched arms.
You forgot to fear Him, but I bet you do now.
You thought this misguided purpose would buy you infamy …
But we’ve already forgotten your name.
We’ll never forget theirs:
Raymond Green Vance (he/him); Kelly Loving (she/her); Daniel Aston (he/him); Derrick Rump (he/him) and Ashley Paugh (she/her).
Jamie Fabos
Colorado Springs
So sad and disturbing
I was appalled by the movie review of Bones And All in the Entertainment section of the Friday, November 25, Gazette.
To call a movie that deals with cannibalism the most romantic movie of the year and to give it an A rating is disgusting.
I understand this is the film adaptation of the book by the same name authored by Camille DeAngelis, a young adult book referred to as “a swoony tapestry of Americana dripping with gore caked in viscera.”
This is not a post-apocalyptic setting such as The Road by Cormac McCarthy or The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins.
This is a contemporary coming of age movie set in 1988. Is this what we want our young people exposed to? So sad and disturbing.
Harriet Tomlinson
Colorado Springs
What constitutes a hate crime?
I see recent articles headlining ”hate” homicides against alphabet / rainbow groups. My question is: what constitutes this homicide as “hate” compared to other homicides? Isn’t it a hate crime in a domestic violence situation, or a racial violence situation, or how about a homicide from a road rage situation? At the root shouldn’t all homicides, whether mass or single, results be “hate” inspired? And why is it usually an individual person with a conservative world view as opposed to a liberal who perpetrates the homicide?
Was the suspect in the Q-club incident in any way connected to Focus on the Family? Did the perpetrator of the vandalizing of the Focus property result from a “hateful” motivation? Was the suspect in Virginia in any connected to Regent University? We may not find out what his motivation was. Check out any individual from Focus and you should find how much they continue to award love, sympathy, and concern for any individual outside of their own personal philosophy.
So you reflect on where I come from? You are right, the hero paid dearly for his first trip to Q-club, but I will stand in line to buy a beer from Atrevida.
Jim Brown
Colorado Springs
Limiting access to guns
Dear City Council members: Bill Murray, Yolanda Avila, Dave Donelson, Stephanie Fortune, Nancy Henjum, Mike O’Malley, and Wayne Williams,
I am writing to say a hearty “thank you” to Councilman Bill Murray for challenging the two mayoral candidates among you to discuss a city assault weapons ban after the Club Q shootings. Easy access to guns with big magazines is the primary cause of the USA’s epidemic of mass shootings, (over 600 this year alone).
It was so good to hear Councilman Murray voicing what many of the bereaved community of Colorado Springs truly want to have happen to ensure we do not feel so imperilled by the constant threat of gun violence. Many of us want the city to ban the sale of military-style assault weapons such as AR15 rifles.
It seems like common sense that limiting access to guns would ensure our safety! Yet the terror of mass shootings continues as our elected officials bow to the gun lobby and to those who tout the 2nd amendment to protect their gun rights (despite the fact that the 2nd amendment was created at a time when guns did not have such capacities to kill so many in the space of a few minutes).
No other country in the world permits this kind of easy access to guns. The USA has normalized this kind of homegrown terrorism by doing nothing to stop it. Children in our schools have regular safety drills to protect against shooters. They are becoming inured to the craziness and absurdity of these events. These drills have become normalized which is absolutely nuts if you think about it. Think of Uvalde and Sandy Hook!
Isn’t each human life valuable, sacred and irreplaceable? Isn’t it time we had laws to protect human life?
I’d like you to tell me what you can do to ban these weapons in Colorado Springs.
Onorina Vedovi-Rinker
Colorado Springs