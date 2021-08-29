It’s a morbid joke on us
Nothing in today’s culture seems rational. But much seems dangerously deceptive. In reading the Op/ed section today, under The Gazette’s Viewpoint, a new education initiative is being added to the ballot this fall called LEAP. This program sounds attractive and of value for the students in our state. However, buried near the end of the “Gazette’s Viewpoint” is the statement “LEAP represents a modest effort to make legalized pot pay for at least some of the damage it does to society, and especially to our young, on a daily basis.”
On the opposite page is an opinion piece titled, “New strategy to combat the opioid epidemic”. Hmmm. My husband and I have been volunteering in prison ministry since 2003. I was also a health care provider for 40 years. I have seen the devastation that drugs have brought to individuals, families, and communities from multiple angles.
My first question is why did we approve “recreational” marijuana in the first place? We are conducting the largest, most radical experiment on the students in our state/nation, backed by another large “drug” industry and the legislators they have bought. Anyone who is honest will admit that it is harming our youth now, while the long-term impacts remain to be seen.
Yet we have sold our kids and the soul of our state to the marijuana producers, much like we did to Purdue Frederick. No worries, we can justify it by helping to pay for their education.
Then, in 2019 Denver moved to “decriminalize” magic mushrooms. No worry, no problem. Until a young father is murdered in a Florida restaurant in front of his wife and infant by a man high on mushrooms. No worry, we have become immune to the crime and violence around us. It seems surreal. These decisions don’t impact us … until they do!
It’s a morbid joke and we, especially our youth, are the victims. We need courageous, honest leadership — leaders with integrity. “For where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you find disorder and every evil practice.” (James 3:16)
Wendy Smith
Colorado Springs
Planning and mitigation necessary
Regarding the article “Colorado Springs voters to decide whether to dedicate $20M for wildfire mitigation” (Aug. 24), let’s acknowledge that comprehensive planning and action are great. However, with climate change banging on our door, this piecemeal effort doesn’t even begin to address the issues we face as a community.
Like Denver, Colorado Springs and El Paso County need comprehensive climate action and climate adaptation plans. The city and county have received 20 years of emergency preparedness funding so when the article states, “It could also use the funds for evacuation planning and community wildfire education” one wonders why this has not been done and communicated to everyone who lives on the west side.
Moreover, Randy Royal, Colorado Springs fire chief, said, “The new funds would help protect the 35,000 homes in the wildland urban interface, where homes are adjacent to wooded areas where fire danger is highest.” Before spending taxpayer money to help some of the most affluent neighborhoods in town, let’s first require homeowners to cut back the vegetation on their properties in accordance with fire department specifications. From the past effort to unionize at the fire department, the community learned that understaffing is a huge problem and there is no indication that this money will address the critical, ongoing staffing needs.
Wildfires are one type of community disaster that we face. However there is no mention of the risks posed by the flooding of creeks and streams, mudslides, tornadoes or other extreme weather events.
Planning and mitgation efforts cannot focus on just one problem. It is time for comprehensive action plans. And as a final note, any ballot measure must include a nonsupplantation clause so that money dedicated to wildfire mitigation cannot be moved to another less popular cause.
Mary J. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Defunding, canceling our military
President Joe Biden’s surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan on their terms is a debacle and embarrassment to the United States. It will get worse as he defunds and cancels our military as he increases spending on progressive programs that reduce our individual responsibility and can’t afford. Just as crime has increased as the policies to defund the police have been implemented, so will the world’s order decrease. China, Russia, Iran and terrorist groups will test our resolve and it will be ugly.
Biden has no core belief in anything other than his political being and is not a leader. His proposed $5 trillion of spending on progressive programs and utopia will decrease investments in defense, cancel our military and cancel the United States.
Dick Standaert
Colorado Springs
Biden has completely lost it
Russia withdrew from Afghanistan years ago. I don’t remember them asking the Taliban for their permission or guidance. They withdrew their people and equipment. I don’t remember them saying that the withdrawal would be chaotic or any of the things we have said.
Perhaps Joe Biden should have asked Vladamir Putin for guidance.
I think a U.S. Senator said it right when he said Biden couldn’t plan or conduct a two-vehicle funeral procession without problems. I am convinced Biden has completely lost it, but no one has the guts to tell him this.
Ralph Huber
Colorado Springs
Gaffes are more than a little frightening
Jeri McGinnis’s letter to the editor, “This unbelievable debacle”, was a superb summary of the disastrous errors that Joe Biden has committed in just the first months of his presidency. But one thing was left out his letter: what to do about it. In another publication on the same topic, Joseph Epstein offered that before he was president, Epstein was amused by the many gaffes that Biden was noted for.
But now that he is our commander in chief, his gaffes are “more than a little frightening”. What they both failed to conclude is that the man is unqualified to lead our nation and should be impeached before he does more irreparable damage to our beloved country.
R. J. Toner
Colorado Springs