A misstep to political correctness
In case you missed it, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (Mo.) opened the new Congress with a prayer ending with “Amen and Awoman.” Obviously, Rep. Cleaver has not done his homework on the etymology of “Amen.” My undergraduate degree was in Bible and theology with three years of Greek (New Testament — koine — Greek) with self-study in Hebrew for quite some time thereafter.
Amen passed through Old English derived from ecclesiastical Latin, which was derived from Greek and Hebrew. The meaning is a simple affirmation or expression of belief having nothing to do with gender. The fact that Rep. Cleaver felt the need for “sexist” editing is appalling especially since he is listed as an ordained United Methodist minister. It begs the question: What is being taught in seminaries that leads to such gross misunderstanding of the language of scriptures?
The misstep to political correctness in this case is progressive pandering to political correctness.
It is fair to say that our county is a focal point in world politics and as such has endured far too many embarrassments over the last few years. Such doctrinaire thinking coming from the podium of Congress can only lower whatever esteem is still felt for U.S. politics and politicians. Amen and Fini.
Phillip Rice
Colorado Springs
Activity comes with responsibility
A Fort Collins woman is missing, believed to have gone hiking on Dec. 29! I’m fairly new to Colorado, but I have to say I am shocked at the number of people who go for a hike, tell no one, and hours or days later emergency people are sent out to find them.
If no concern for your family or your friends please, please think about those emergency people who end up putting themselves in danger as they look for you. Take your phone, just in case you do have a signal.
We live in a magnificent area with lots of outdoor activities and with that comes responsibility.
Carol B. Cook
Colorado Springs
No voter fraud in the election
Rep. Doug Lamborn of the 5th Congressional District of Colorado, anchored by Colorado Springs and El Paso County, is an embarrassment to the citizens of Colorado. Surely, Rep. Lamborn has enough smarts to realize that the infamous attempts to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral winning vote has absolutely no standing and that his signature makes him, and by extension the Fifth District GOP, look like all intelligence has fled the district.
Rep. Lamborn is attempting to subvert and destroy democracy due to his failure to stand up against a tyrant masquerading as the president. I believe Rep. Lamborn owes the citizens of the Fifth a heartfelt apology, and hopefully a resignation, for his damage to our democracy and the electoral system. Rep. Lamborn, and other Trump sycophants, such as the recently elected Rep. Lauren Boebert, need to suck it up and accept the fact that the president lost a fair election and likely will spend the rest of his life fighting lawsuits and trying to remain out of prison. There was no voter fraud in the recent election. None — ask the recently retired U.S. Attorney General William Barr (among others).
Michael Nelson
Colorado Springs
How much is enough?
It appears the only conservative, citizen solution to this historical election fraud is going to have to be a viable third party! Be it the Patriot Party or whatever! The Republican leaders are mostly in the tank for just “letting it go”. They are joined by the Supreme Court, Department of Justice, 95% of the media, Wall Street, academia, etc. It seems as most might admit some fraud occurred, there just wasn’t enough?
How much is enough? When one person robs a bank, do we decide whether to chase if he only robbed $100? Suffice it to say, there has never been this much evidential, national fraud in a general election!
When so many leaders of the right side turn a deaf ear to our cries for help, it appears most have been intimidated by the liberal press. They took an oath to support our Constitution! If they cannot, they need to be replaced, one way or another. The only way we can save this country to what our founders envisioned, is with a third party ... with the majority of national voters, (74-80 million Republican voters this election, many of our votes were recorded for Joe Biden), we should be able to unseat all that do not agree with our Constitution. But, we better change our voting procedures before 2022!
William Pelz
Colorado Springs
Stand up for freedom
What is happening to our country? We are strong people. Now government are forcing us to walk on eggshells. I am sick of it. Everyone has an opinion. Not all of us agree on everything. There is nothing wrong with that. Agree to disagree and live your life.
Now the House of Representatives is OK with ending a prayer with Amen and Awoman! Newsflash.....Amen does not mean A men. Look it up. God is taking all this in. When a baby is born the doctor says “it’s a boy” or “it’s a girl”. The doctor does not say “to be determined at a later date”!
I have news for the government, I was born a baby girl, am a sister, mother, and a grandmother and am proud of my heritage. I will never apologize for my gender race, religion, or my beliefs. I respect others opinions, but will never take a knee to anyone except God. We need to stand up for our freedom or we are going to lose it. We live in the greatest country, America, I for one want it to remain that way. God bless this great United States of America.
Theresa Brown
Colorado Springs