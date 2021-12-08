A mentor for today’s world
A Black Forest resident, I was honored while visiting in NYC to be asked to have lunch with Sen. Bob Dole, while he did an impromptu presidential stomp at the Seventh Street Deli.
My few minutes of fame was enhanced when our picture appeared on the front page of the New York Times.
I can only say he was, as you wrote, a true founding member of “ the greatest generation.”
He represented not only the United States of America but all Americans. What a mentor for today’s world.
Mike House
Black Forest
Plenty of blame to be spread around
I agree about the hyperpartisan responses to the inflation issue, but I don’t accept that the administration has no responsibility. It is misleading for the following reasons:
1. Commodities such as oil, natural gas, wheat and minerals are mostly traded on the futures exchange. Institutional investors are betting on the future cost of these commodities based on current federal policies. The Biden administration used the 50 million barrel release of strategic oil reserves, a very limited 2½ days of supply, is a political smokescreen to hide from his environmentally sensitive base the increases in approved oil and gas drilling permits including the largest offshore permit in U.S. history. The offshore permit was approved two days after the global climate summit, how hypocritical!
2. The supply chain nightmare is self-imposed by California policies extending exclusivity to the longshoremen’s union at Long Beach and Los Angeles ports along with restrictive environmental regulations effectively eliminating roughly 65,000 independent trucking companies. This could easily be remedied by the administration through the use of interstate commerce rules.
3. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has poured trillions of dollars into the financial system along with easy money Federal Reserve policies. Adding 25-30% liquidity into the system reduces monetary value. Great for banks, Wall Street and investors but tough on average consumers.
There is plenty of blame to be spread around to all parties and bureaucratic agencies but glossing over the truthful details for political reasons misleads the public.
Jack Gage
Colorado Springs
An end to unwelcome TV ads
Dec. 7 we remember Pearl Harbor and hopefully, we never forget this date and always stay strong and ever vigilant. Enough said!
Also, Dec. 7 is cause for great celebration! No more of those damn Medicare enrollment ads every 5 minutes on TV. I’m sick of seeing Captain Kirk and his phony attempt at four-finger humor! Does anyone believe that the captain of the Enterprise really needs Medicare or an extra $144 a month in his Social Security check? Talk about insulting your intelligence!
A host of other senior washed-up actors have found a second career working for insurance companies. Well, God bless them, and I hope they make a lot of money, but my mind is numb having to see them every five minutes. We can all celebrate the end of enrollment ads for another year. Now, only if there were a window of time for accident lawyer TV ads, life would be perfect.
Len Bentley
Colorado Springs
Society favors taller individuals
The purpose of this letter is to urge the topic that body-shaming surrounding heightism is an issue that is often overlooked amid other topics. Heightism is the discrimination against a person according to their height and this type of discrimination is fairly unjust because there is no physical way to change one’s height. Beauty standards propose the norms for what society thinks beauty is, and with something like the height it seems as though we as a society favor the taller individual.
The topic of heightism is an issue because it limits people with things such as romantic lives, careers, athletics, job prospects, and also media portrayal. Those things while drastic enough are not the only thing heightism limits individuals from but those are some of the most pressing matters to most individuals. Men in particular face a lot of discrimination based on their height, bullied for something they have no say in changing.
If this issue is to be combated it should be through portrayal, talking about the issue so that individuals can understand, and promoting a healthy way for getting the point across.
Alexandra Chaffino
Colorado Springs
Support for conservative country girl
In response to Jac Roberson’s assertion that we should all be outraged by Rep. Lauren Boebert — thank you for sharing your opinion. Here’s mine — the people of Minnesota should be ashamed of having elected an apologist for the 9/11 perpetrators. I am personally sickened just to think of that person ‘representing’ American citizens in the U.S. Congress. I’ll take a baseball cap-wearing conservative country girl over that person with an unknown agenda any day of the week.
Tom Trowell
Colorado Springs
Outrageous in today’s environment
Re: “The bad choices others make,” The Gazette, Dec 5.
I was surprised that the writer characterized people who disagree with her values or choices as “stupid.” It’s derogatory, serves to further divide us, and might actually further encourage the actions of those she decries.
Americans have been lied to, misled and denied rights guaranteed by our founding documents during this pandemic. This has lead to vaccine hesitation. There are other legitimate reasons people have to forgo the vaccination besides being “obstinate or politically minded.” However, when they don’t fit the narrative, they are quickly censored or swept under the carpet.
What the author is really saying is that she wants you to do what is best for her, but not have you do what might be best for you! That, on top of the name calling, is outrageous and wrong in today’s environment.
Wayne Gray
Colorado Springs