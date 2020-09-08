A meager knowledge of history
On March 20, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, signed bill 20-1031 disavowing Christopher Columbus, who apparently was inappropriately and mistakenly recognized in 1905 by our state as a respected founder of our continent. Our governor agrees with those that maintain that over 500 years ago Columbus introduced untold atrocities against native tribes in the areas he visited. Columbus is now defined by many as anti-Indian and anti-Black. His statue in Denver Civic Center was torn down the night of June 26. A Colorado State commission will begin to evaluate over 400 pieces of historical art and documents that may also be believed to be inappropriate to display in public.
It’s disappointing that individuals with meager knowledge of the history and culture of half a millennium ago would indiscriminately vilify Columbus, an extraordinary explorer of unconquered and harrowing seas. The standard by which we judge a person of another time and place is to have a little knowledge and understanding of that time and place; to walk in the path of that distant time. Columbus certainly had faults but today’s overwhelming vilification after the passage of 528 years, is shameful.
I believe that the vast majority of Coloradans plead for a time when respect, civility and most of all common sense returns to our state.
Floyd Diemoz
Glenwood Springs
No compassion for pregnant women
After reading Kristi Burton Brown’s Point in support of Proposition 115, it’s clear she and other backers of this ban lack basic compassion for pregnant women and their families. This ballot measure leaves absolutely no room for the complexities of pregnancy or personal healthcare needs. There are no exceptions to this ban for pregnant women who receive a lethal fetal diagnosis, for rape, or for women experiencing serious health risks. This is unfair and impossibly cruel, and a feature of this proposition that Brown (and other proponents) conveniently neglect to address time and time again.
Furthermore, Brown’s arguments about viability are moot. Any OBGYN will tell you that viability or compatibility with life varies within each pregnancy. This is not up for debate. But this ballot measure isn’t just asking voters to apply a one-size-fits all approach to each person’s individual pregnancy. Proposition 115 asks voters to decide at what point pregnant women in Colorado no longer have the ability or the right to make their own personal medical decisions. This is out of line with our shared values as Coloradans.
Pregnant women in Colorado deserve more. They deserve to have access to all of their medical options, especially if something goes wrong. We simply cannot legislate away complicated pregnancy outcomes, but that’s exactly what Proposition 115 seeks to do. Voters across party lines have routinely rejected bans on abortion at the ballot box time and time again because we know the freedom.
Nico Wilkinson
Colorado Springs
Scientifi
c pursuit is imperfect
Science is great stuff, but it is far from infallible. However, the left treats science as an arbiter of truth, which it is not. It has not become just a supplement, but a replacement of religion for radical adherents. Science, at its core is the testing and retesting of a hypothesis. The hypothesis is retested in a continual effort to replicate and disprove a, previously, “proven” hypothesis. The attempt to disprove is crucial. It demonstrates the assumed potential fallibility of human beings and that our search for knowledge is inherently imperfect, this imperfect quest for knowledge shouldn’t be confused for truth.
The replacement of truth by commonly accepted scientific hypothesis is folly, as the scientific pursuit for knowledge is imperfect by its nature. Our nation is founded upon the principle that we have natural rights, given by God. This is philosophical underpinning of the American republic. Without a foundation in God, this country does not work. People are starting to realize this at a gut level. They just may not have the works to articulate it yet.
So, as people realize this at a gut level, they are going to be more likely to reject useful scientific claims and set back progress.
Rory Carlin
Colorado Springs
Why support un-Christian President?I was very surprised to recently read that an amazing 84% of Evangelical Christians still support Donald J. Trump. This begs the question: How can this be so?
I was always taught Christ and our belief in him hold us to a way of life of love, compassion, empathy, kindness, tolerance, decency and charity, a life where we are to love one another as we would have them love us, where we are to turn the other cheek. Further, the Ten Commandments provide a moral code of conduct to be followed in all we say and do each day.
But here we have a sitting president who daily violates these guiding principles and does so gleefully. He has shown repeatedly that he is devoid of compassion, tolerance, kindness and decency. Rather than turn the other cheek, he goes on vicious counterattacks; he simply will not tolerate an iota of criticism. He has repeatedly vilified the memory of good Americans such as John McCain, John Lewis and Capt. Humayun Khan, U.S. Army, causing uncalled for misery for their survivors.
Consider the number of Americans who have died of the COVID-19 because of his cavalier handling of this serious pandemic and his stunning lack of leadership. Instead, he has politicized actions recommended by so many health experts and officials. Compare this with the leadership in so many countries where their leaders quickly took strong actions and kept the numbers of those infected by the virus very, very low and their country’s death rate absolutely minimal. Yet, here we are, the supposedly greatest nation on earth, with well over 20% of the entire world’s number of deaths from this virus.
Why then, folks, would real Christians (or anyone else who adheres to the Ten Commandments or to the Christian values described, above) support this seriously flawed and un-Christian person. Why?
John Moore
Carbondale